The term “Scream Queen” has long been associated with actresses who excel in the horror genre, embodying fear, terror, and resilience in the face of terrifying situations. For many years, Janet Leigh proudly wore the unofficial crown as the quintessential Scream Queen, earning her place in film history with her iconic role in Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho. However, the title passed on to her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, who solidified her status as a modern-day Scream Queen after starring in the classic horror film Halloween.
In recent years, the popularity of horror movies has continued to thrive, with a steady stream of new and fresh horror films hitting the big screen, as well as remakes, revamps, and reimaginings of classic horror movies. This resurgence in horror cinema has created opportunities for many talented young actresses to step into the spotlight and claim the title of Hollywood’s next generation of Scream Queens, carrying on the legacy of their predecessors with their own unique brand of fear and intensity. So, here are 6 actresses emerging as the next Scream Queens of Hollywood.
6. Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer, born on January 13, 1995, in Nashville, Tennessee, is an American actress who rose to superstardom after joining the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in 2016. As Nancy Wheeler, Dyer captivated audiences with her portrayal of a determined and resourceful teenager caught in the midst of supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Since her debut on the show, Dyer has continued to be a standout in all seasons of Stranger Things, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress.
Technically, any actress who stars in Stranger Things enters the running to be one of Hollywood’s next Scream Queens, as the show has many horror elements. However, Dyer has also shined in other haunting roles. She played a psychologically distressed art gallery assistant who keeps finding dead bodies in the movie Velvet Buzzsaw and a murder victim in the dark comedy series Based on a True Story.
5. Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink joined the cast of Stranger Things in 2017 during the second season. Her character was immediately thrown into some of the show’s heaviest storylines, dealing with an abusive brother and later on facing the wrath of the evil Vecna. Outside of Stranger Things, she has proven herself as a dramatic force in Hollywood, starring in the Oscar-winning drama The Whale. However, she has stayed true to her horror roots, starring in the popular Fear Street movies and the mystery horror, Eli. Through these roles, Sadie Sink has undoubtedly put herself into the running for one of Hollywood’s next Scream Queens.
4. Georgina Campbell
Georgina Campbell, a talented British actress, was born in Maidstone, Kent, England. She made her start in the entertainment industry by appearing in popular British productions such as Doctors, Death in Paradise, and Holby City, where she showcased her acting skills and garnered attention for her performances. Campbell’s talents were quickly recognized, leading her to transition to Hollywood and land roles in prestigious projects.
One of Campbell’s most notable roles came in the acclaimed horror movie Barbarian, where she captivated audiences with her compelling portrayal of a fierce and resilient character. Thanks to this propelling role, alongside her part in the horror sequel Bird Box Barcelona, she has truly congealed herself as a rising star and an emerging Scream Queen. In 2024, she is set to star in yet another horror vehicle with The Watched.
3. Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega, an American actress, was born on September 27, 2002, in Coachella Valley, California. Despite her young age, Ortega has quickly made a name for herself in Hollywood by showcasing her versatile acting skills in a variety of roles. However, she gained mainstream attention when she emerged as one of the next Scream Queens after starring in the updated Scream movies, Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023). Ortega’s performances in these horror films impressed both critics and audiences, as she managed to bring a fresh spin on the genre whilst also honouring her Scream Queen peers in a way that evokes a feeling of nostalgia.
In 2022, Ortega also took on a role in Ti West‘s acclaimed yet controversial horror movie, X, further showcasing her range as an actress and proving her ability to tackle challenging and diverse roles with ease. Furthermore, her biggest breakthrough to wider audiences came at the backend of 2023 when she led the TV series Wednesday for Netflix. Jenna Ortega’s talent and dedication to her craft suggest a promising future ahead in Hollywood. Wednesday Season 2 is expected to land on Netflix in 2025, and she will also join the cast of the long-awaited comedy-horror Beetlejuice 2.
2. Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton has been steadily rising in Hollywood since her small but memorable role in the Oscar-winning drama Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. While she initially gained recognition for her performance in this critically acclaimed film, Newton had also made notable appearances in acclaimed TV shows like Supernatural and Big Little Lies. In recent years, she has made a name for herself in the horror genre, starting with a leading role opposite Vince Vaughn in the bodyswap comedy horror film, Freaky. However, 2024 has proven as the year to really propel her into the running as the next Scream Queen of Hollywood. At the start of the year, she took on another lead role in Lisa Frankenstein, and then joined the star-studded cast of Abigail, one of 2024’s most revered horror movies. In Abigail, Newton brought forward a perfect blend of comedy, vulnerability and terror.
1. Melissa Barrera
Ascending actress Melissa Barrera was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, on September 4, 1990. With her remarkable performances in the updated Scream films alongside Jenna Ortega, Barrera has drawn the attention of horror aficionados in recent years. Critics and viewers have praised her portrayal of powerful, dynamic characters in these horror films.
In 2022, Barrera further demonstrated her skill, adaptability and intensity in the genre by leading the contained horror-thriller film Bed Rest, which further cemented her reputation as one of the best up-and-coming Scream Queens. And her horror climb is not slowing down anytime soon. In 2024, she took the forefront in Abigail, and 2025 will see her lead yet another horror flick with The One. Want to read more about Melissa Barrera? Here’s our 10 fun facts about the actress.