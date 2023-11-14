Stranger Things landed on Netflix on July 15, 2016, and quickly became a smash hit. With its unique storyline and nostalgic feel of the 80s, it rapidly turned into a cultural phenomenon. After such massive success, the show is now entering its fifth season in 2025.
Although there are plenty of big name stars who have boarded the series as the seasons have gone on, the weight of the material has been carried by the young actors who were unknown when the series first aired. Since season one, Stranger Things has positioned itself as one of the greatest TV shows in recent history. As a result, the stars of the show have been catapulted to superstardom. So, here are the upcoming roles from the cast of Stranger Things outside of the show.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown first rose to fame playing the mysterious Eleven in Stranger Things. Although the show is an ensemble led series, Brown’s character is the driving force for the plot. After escaping from the sinister lab led by the menacing Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), Eleven soon integrates herself into a small group of young friends. As evil reigns on the town of Hawkins, Eleven and the rest of kids club together to fight the sinister forces at play.
Since the success of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has shown promise on the silver screen, starring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and forefronting Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. However, in 2024, she will star in her biggest Hollywood production yet with the Netflix original, Damsel. Taking the leading role, Millie Bobby Brown will star as Princess Elodie, a virtuous damsel who agrees to wed a charming prince, only to discover later that the royal family has enlisted her as a sacrifice to settle a long-standing debt. Now, her only means of survival are her cunning and willpower after being thrust into a cave with a fire-breathing monster. Furthermore, Brown is set to star opposite Chris Pratt in the Russo Brothers‘ sci-fi adventure, The Electric State.
Finn Wolfhard
Throughout Stranger Things, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) has served as the secondary key character behind Eleven. With their friendship blossoming into love as they enter their teenage years, their evolution has served as a prominent side story. To that, Finn Wolfhard has become a sought after young talent in Hollywood. In 2017, he starred in the acclaimed horror reboot of It, a career move that propelled him to further fame.
After this, Wolfhard showcased his skills as a writer and director with his 2020 short film, Night Shifts. Then, in 2021, he took a lead role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In 2024, Wolfhard is set to star opposite Willem Dafoe in The Legend of Ochi, and will reprise his role as Trevor in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Furthermore, his first feature movie as a director, Hell of a Summer, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin has become a household name and a fan favorite through his portrayal of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. From the very beginning, McLaughlin’s character has stood out as a prominent presence, capturing the hearts of viewers with his quiet and thoughtful demeanor. As the show progressed, so did Lucas, and McLaughlin flawlessly brought his transformation to life. From a timid kid, Lucas gradually evolved into a confident and courageous character, always ready to protect his friends against the threats of the Upside Down. Equipped with his trademark slingshot, he showcased not only his quick thinking but also his unwavering loyalty.
Thanks to the success of the show, Caleb McLaughlin has branched out into cinema, starring opposite Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy, and portraying former professional basketball player Lil Dru Joyce III in the LeBron James biopic, Shooting Stars. What’s more, 2024 is looking to be a strong year for McLaughlin. He will star opposite LaKeith Stanfield and James McAvoy in The Book of Clarence, and opposite Glenn Close in the horror movie, The Deliverance.
David Harbour
Before starring in Stranger Things, David Harbour had carved out a career as a successful character actor. He would often play smaller roles as a policeman or a henchman in films like The Equalizer and Black Mass. However, when he took on the role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, he demonstrated his skills to command the screen. Starting out as an incompetent sheriff, Hopper soon digs deep and unearths his potential. To that, he becomes a true hero of the show. This set Harbour on a path to becoming a solid leading man in Hollywood.
After starring in movies like Violent Night, and Gran Turismo, Harbour is now considered a commendable action hero and leading man. In 2024, he is set to lead the crime drama, The Trashers. Harbour will star as Jimmy Galante, a garbage tycoon from Danbury, Connecticut, who had close ties to the Genovese crime family. Furthermore, he is set to lend his voice to the much-anticipated animated series, Creature Commandos, voicing the character of Eric Frankenstein.
Joe Keery
Joe Keery gained fame after his breakout role in Stranger Things. Portraying the character of Steve Harrington, he embarked on one of the most remarkable character arcs in the show. Initially introduced as an unlikeable jock with questionable intentions, Keery’s portrayal brilliantly transformed Harrington into one of the series’ most rootable heroes. As the storyline progressed, he stepped up to the mark and displayed immense growth, emerging as a fiercely protective figure for the younger kids in the group.
Thanks to his acclaimed rendition on the show, Keery has become a hot ticket in Hollywood. On November 21, 2023, Keery will join the star-studded cast of Fargo season 5, sharing the screen with the likes of Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. In 2024, he will lead the movie Marmalade, which follows a prisoner as he tells his shrewd cellmate about his romantic bank heist in an attempt to get out and reunite with the woman of his dreams.
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink, despite joining Stranger Things in its second season, quickly rose to prominence and established herself as a vital character in the hearts of fans around the world. Her portrayal of Max Mayfield captured the hearts of viewers, showcasing her talent and undeniable on-screen presence. With that said, it was evident that Sink’s captivating performance would open doors for her, catapulting her into the spotlight as she landed a role in the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning movie, The Whale. Outside of the upcoming Stranger Things season 5, Sink is set to forefront the movie, Berlin Nobody. With Sink taking a leading role, the movie focuses on Ben Monroe (Eric Bana) an American social psychologist who sets out to investigate a local cult connected to a horrific event, all while his daughter (Sink) becomes involved with a mysterious local boy.
Dacre Montgomery
Dacre Montgomery, through his portrayal of Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, left an indelible mark on the world of television. While his character’s journey spanned only two seasons (apart from flashbacks in later seasons), Montgomery managed to captivate audiences with his remarkable portrayal of a menacing villain. From the moment he stepped onto the screen, his magnetic presence and chilling performance proved that he was a force to be reckoned with. To that, Montgomery’s ability to seamlessly transition between charm and cruelty made Billy Hargrove one of the most memorable antagonists of the last few decades in television. After such a breakout role, Montgomery is on a surefire path to Hollywood superstardom. In 2024, Montgomery will lead the thriller, Went Up the Hill, and will star alongside McKenna Grace in Spider & Jessie.
Winona Ryder
Stranger Things served as somewhat of a career revival for Winona Ryder. After rising to fame in the late 80s and early 90s, Ryder’s career hit a stalemate when she was caught shoplifting in 2001. Throughout the 2000s, she stayed prominent in Hollywood but her stature as a leading woman was non-existent. However, that changed when she took on the role of Joyce Byers, the mother who will stop at nothing to find her missing son, Will. After delivering a heart touching performance in the first season, she quickly displayed levels of resilience and comedic flair in the later seasons. This has undeniably put her back on the map in Hollywood. In fact, in 2024, Ryder is set to reprise one of her most iconic roles as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2.
Follow Us