Eden in Stranger Things: Unveiling the New Character

Stranger Things is a show that keeps audiences eagerly anticipating the new season all year long. Only to be devoured in a few binge-watching sessions, accompanied by a handful of snacks. Unless one is an avid fan who delves deep into every character’s arc, it’s common for one or two characters each season to be overlooked or sidelined.
Eden is one such character. Her full name was Eden Bingham and was introduced in Stranger Things season 4, Episode 6. Here’s a guide that digs deep into her character and explores why was there a need for it.
Who Plays Eden in Stranger Things Season 4?
The role of Eden Bingham is played by American Cherry’s Audrey Holcomb. She’s an internet personality and has previously starred in American Cherry. Eden Bingham is Suzie Bingham’s eldest sibling (out of seven). Who is Suzie? Suzie Bingham is Dustin’s long-distance girlfriend.
Holcomb hasn’t shared much about her experience in Stranger Things. However, her performance was phenomenal, leading to audiences tweeting about her for being “extremely beautiful,” and that her brief performance was really fun and even brought out the best in the supporting role of Argyle. In one of the podcasts, Holcomb joined to talk about her experience on the set, the imposter syndrome that she faced, and finally being able to score professional work in the critically acclaimed Stranger Things as an actor. “At first I was very intimidated but once I got through with it, I realized that this was one of the most amazing things I’ve done in my career.” Holcomb shared.
Who Was Eden in Stranger Things?
Eden Dingham was Suzie elder sister in Stranger Things. Suzie is best known as Dustin’s long-distance girlfriend who made him sing a song over the radio before providing a mathematical answer — a song inadvertently broadcast to the entire Stranger Things cast through their wireless devices. So when did Eden Bingham appear in the series? She makes an appearance when Mike Wheeler, Will and Jonathan Byers, along with the perpetually stoned Argyle (portrayed by Eduardo Franco), visit Suzie’s home in search of NINA in Stranger Things season 4. When they go to her home, they initially can’t find Suzie. Instead, they first come across her younger siblings and eventually meet Eden, the eldest, who is busy tucking her younger sister into bed. She then points the group to the third floor.
Stranger Things Eden Character Analysis
As the eldest sibling, Eden assumes responsibility for the household, especially in her mother’s absence. With the daunting task of looking after seven siblings, including Suzie, it’s no wonder she can come off as a bit grumpy at times. Contrary to her family’s beliefs and her father’s disposition, she isn’t religious and embraces a semi-gothic appearance. So what makes her role so pivotal in the storyline? It appears that the creators needed to add a layer of humor involving Argyle as well as an anchor to guide the group toward finding NINA. Of course, it could have been done another way but involving Holcomb as Eden made it fun and multifaceted.
First the audience gets to see her grumpy side when she points the guys to the third floor and says, “Give that four-eyed little shit a shove,” for her, while referring to Suzie. Right after, the audience is at once introduced to the fun side of her as both Argyle and Eden make eye contact for a brief period when in reply, Argyle says that he would “do anything for her“. This little scene establishes Eden’s character as responsible, and fun-loving, yet a bit grumpier because of her current situation where she’s responsible for managing the chaos of little siblings in the house.
Stranger Things Eden’s Relationship With Other Characters
The character is contact is with a select number of people in Stranger Things. First of all, her siblings have no filter or care whatsoever and she has to come off as grumpy and authoritative toward them — and this involves Suzie as well. With Argyle, her behavior takes a 360-degree turn as they both eventually resort to Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza van and smoke weed in there. Eventually, both are found by Suzie and the rest of the friends.
What Were Eden Bingham and Argyle Doing in the Van?
Once the eye contact between Argyle and Eden breaks as she moves toward the stairs and the rest of the crew goes to the third floor, Argyle sneaks out to have a chat with Eden. Only for the audiences to find them back in Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza van. The two are found smoking weed in the fan which adds a fun element to the whole scene.
Will Eden Bingham Appear in Stranger Things Season 5?
As of yet, it’s unclear whether Audrey Holcomb will reprise her role in Stranger Things season 5. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, production has seen a halt as well. However, her role in season 4 did add a fun layer to the story. The audience would definitely like her to return as the Argyle-Eden duo is super fun to watch.