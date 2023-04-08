Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5

This may not be the best news, but the sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is coming to an end. The Duffer brothers have confirmed that season 5 of the show will be its final outing. However, the terrifying events of the final episodes of Season 4 have left viewers with more questions than answers, with many wondering if a single season is enough to wrap up all remaining story threads.
Season 4 saw many fan favorites either hurt or killed, and several fates left hanging in the balance. Naturally, speculations are flying around as fans wait patiently for the final season. However, here are a few things to expect as the show bids its final goodbye.
What Will Happen In Stranger Things Season 5?
The show’s final season will focus on the Hawkins residents’ fight to defeat Vecna and banish the monsters back to the paranormal upside down. According to showrunners, the series set won’t be split between California, Russia, and Indiana anymore. Instead, it’ll be focused on the upside down and Hawkins.
Beyond that, there isn’t much information about the events that will actually take place in the show. However, there are reports that the season will have a more amplified Season 1 vibe. In fact, there are fan predictions that Vecna’s victims may come back as zombie-like creatures solely targeted at the living. Considering her connection with Vecna, it’s likely that Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) will be used as a vessel for Vecna at some point in the season, and she may have to sacrifice herself to save her town and her friends. One thing is for certain though, there will be newer, more petrifying monsters throughout the season.
Which Characters Can Return For Stranger Things Season 5?
All the central characters from Season 4, Volume II will probably be back for the new season. This includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Steve (Joe Keery), Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). There’s also a high chance that Max will be featured in the coming season even though she’s battered, blind, and in a coma. Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) may likely be revived since there was a massive uproar following his supposed demise. Based on that, the show’s producers may consider writing him back in.
How Long Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be?
As it stands, Season 5 will hit the ground running. However, there will be a significant time jump from Season 4 so the story can focus on key issues. As a result, Season 5 will not be as long as previous seasons. In fact, it has been confirmed to have only 8 episodes — the first episode has already been named The Crawl. Though the final season will be straight to the point, the producers have promised to give the characters a proper farewell.
When Stranger Things Season 5 Could Release?
The release date for Stranger Things season 5 has not been revealed. However, producers have promised that the wait will not be too long. There’s an understandable air of worry about production time since the wait for Season 4 was an excruciating three years. However, Stranger Things season 4 was filmed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, so they definitely faced a number of challenges. The season then had to be released in two parts to keep things moving. As such, with filming being planned for May 2023, the final season is likely to be released in 2024.
