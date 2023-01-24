All You Need To Know About McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace is an American actress currently taking the world by storm. The actress gained global attention for her appearance in projects like Ready Player One, Young Sheldon, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Troop Zero, Captain Marvel, The Bad Seed, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Annabelle Comes Home, and Scoob. With her rising popularity, many fans are curious to learn more about Grace. Unsurprisingly, there many interesting facts to learn about the star.
McKenna Grace’s Began Acting at the Age of Six
The actress was born on 25 June 2006 to Ross Burge, an orthopedic surgeon, and her mother, Crystal Grace. She was brought up and raised in an upper-middle-class family from Grapevine, Texas, United States, however, the family moved to Los Angeles after signing a television show.
From an early age, Grace was inclined towards acting and modeling and at the age of six years, she got the opportunity to pursue her dream in the entertainment industry.
The actress has revealed she loves to read and often visits bookstores. She also has a passion for playing the piano and enjoys singing with her uncle Tanner. She is also enjoys playing volleyball, and tennis and watching football.
She is a Vegetarian
Being a young actress, Grace says that she hasn’t missed out on much of anything. She travels, makes movies, and learns all about the process of making movies. She says that she is happy with her career path, her childhood and loves what she does. She also has a solid relationship with her parents which she appreciates.
She is an animal lover, a vegetarian, and has directed her affection for animals towards work with Farm Sanctuary, an organization since the 1980s that is dedicated to sheltering farm animals and promoting veganism, and PETA.
McKenna Grace’s Net Worth
An interesting fact about McKenna Grace is that she already has a net worth of $2 million. Despite her notable presence in movies, she has made most of her profit from TV. However, at the moment, the actress does not have access to most of her earnings because she is not yet 18 years old.
Her Career Is Already Pretty Impressive
Her substantial net worth comes from her acting career as noted. She started acting at the age of 5 when her family started sending her to acting classes, and on her 5th birthday, McKenna’s grandparents gifted her DVDs of classic movies by Shirley Temple which inspired McKenna to become an actress. McKenna Grace began her professional career at the age of six and has since appeared in notable movies, TV shows, and commercials.
Grace starred as Jasmine Bernstein on the television series Crash & Bernstein from 2012 to 2014. Grace starred as Faith Newman on the soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2015. In 2018, she starred as Young Theo in the series The Haunting of Hill House. An interesting fact about McKenna Grace is that she starred as Penny Kirkman on the television series Designated Survivor, opposite Kiefer Sutherland, from 2016 to 2019. These are just a few of her notable credits in television.
In films, Grace has appeared in Suburban Gothic, Frankenstein, Independence Day, Resurgence, Amityville: The Awakening, Ready Player One, Captain Marvel, and more. Beyond her work on screen, she is also known for her work as a voice artist; she has lent her voice to characters in shows like Clarence, Pickle and Peanut, The Lion Guard, Mickey, and Roadster Racers.
McKenna Grace Also Has a Music Career
In 2020, Grace signed with Photo Finish Records, and in November 2021 she released her debut single, Haunted House alongside an accompanying music video. The song was eventually added to the film’s soundtrack and used for the closing credits. When asked, Grace explained that the song was written during a rough period of her life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 13, 2022, Grace released her follow-up single Do All My Friends Hate Me? along with a music video. On April 21, Grace released her third single You Ruined Nirvana, also with a music video. On July 8, Grace released her fourth single Post Party Trauma, with a lyric video instead. Her music is typically melancholic but is catchy and resonates with her audience.
She is an Award Winner
McKenna Grace has been awarded several popular awards like the Phoenix Film Critics Society Award for Best Breakthrough Performance by a Youth, the 21st Hollywood Film Awards for Hollywood Ensemble Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association for Next Generation of Hollywood. She has also won several nominations for various other awards in her career. Having bagged several notable awards so early in her career, it will be interesting to see the notable heights the rest of career takes her.
