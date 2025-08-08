59 Nostalgic Posts To Make You Miss The Simpler, Stranger Days Of The 90s (New Pics)

We haven’t cracked time travel yet. But while jumping into the future is definitely off-limits, going back in time? That we can do—at least in spirit.
Old toys, photos, movies, clothes, and random memorabilia can instantly transport us to another era. When those are out of reach, though, there’s one place that never fails: the internet. And few corners do nostalgia better than r/90s, a community dedicated to everything from that unforgettable decade.
So here are some of their best posts. Let them bring back a few memories you didn’t know you missed.
#1 The Time Where Having Walkman Feels Like Having An iPhone
Image source: xShyVibe
#2 Dear Commercials Of The 90’s- I Still Do This Because Of You
Image source: KodiakKid99
#3 Terminator 2 (1991). The Way Practical Effects Were Done
Image source: Ancient-Age9577
#4 Who Remembers This? Celebrity Deathmatch (TV Series 1998–2007)
Image source: Ancient-Age9577
#5 Anyone Else Remember Playing With These?
Image source: StepDazzling6204
#6 The Warner Bros. Studio Store (1991-2001)
Image source: Individual_Fox2492
#7 I Spy With My Magic Eye…
Image source: HolocronSurvivor80
#8 We Loved A Rainbow Cast
Image source: lovesickjones
#9 The Only Thing Hotter Than My Pentium II… Was The Winamp Visualizer
Image source: New_Establishment904
#10 Just Turned 40…. And Man, I Miss The 90s 😞
Image source: IndividualBuffalo526
#11 90s Goth In Films! Do You Have A Favorite?
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#12 ’90s Starters Jackets
Image source: Highlevelofdef
#13 All The Time
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#14 5000 Windows Pop Up All At Once
Image source: No-Claim-9560
#15 My Custom Freehanded 90’s Beanie Baby Art 💛
Image source: Exclusivecustombeans
#16 Ah Yes. The Classic After-School Beverage Set For Some Kidswb Watching
Image source: Individual_Fox2492
#17 I Know, I Know..😂
Image source: NightmarePerfect
#18 In Point Break Johnny Utah Orders 2 Meatball Sandwiches, A Tuna Sandwich And 2 Lemonades And The Total Was To $7.84
Image source: rockstoned4
#19 Action Figure Haul From Flea Market
Image source: camiihurstx
#20 Facts
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#21 *spits Coffee*
Image source: Camilahurstt
#22 Who Else Remembers Ask Jeeves?
Image source: henny_reddits
#23 90s 8 Ball Jacket Fad
Image source: Ceazer4L
#24 Rip Gene Hackman
Image source: Naive_Establishment2
#25 My Childhood Dreams Have Come True
Image source: BigHommieDale
#26 Tickets For Some 90’s TV Show Tapings
Image source: JnAnthony
#27 Field Day Ribbons
Image source: life_ad007
#28 This Was Fun :)
Image source: geeposts333
#29 A Few Of My Classmates Moms Had This Vibe In The Early 90’s
Image source: ScorpLeo102
#30 I Definitely Thought My Del Sol Needed Lamborghini Doors In The 90s
Image source: MessyHot
#31 I Will Never Understand Why They Got Rid Of These Sunrooms
Image source: nochainsheld
#32 And It Must Pop, Pop, Pop!
Image source: macpesce
#33 Cameron Diaz Recreated Her ‘Hair Gel’ Hairdo From There’s Something About Mary In 2022
Image source: macpesce
#34 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) !
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#35 Really Miss The Goth Craze In The 90s
Image source: [deleted]
#36 Rachel Weisz In The Mummy Is Perfection
Image source: boomjosh
#37 Choose Which Tech Design From This Period Was Best
Image source: Y2Craze
#38 Hey 90’s Dudes Who Remembers Watching This TV Show On Nickelodeon?
Image source: oliviaplayfulx
#39 Mcdonald’s Went From A Happy 90’s Kid, To A Depressed 30 Year Old Adult. Why Mcdonalds’s Whyyy?
Image source: shazamkabam
#40 Items In The Nickelodeon Time Capsule, Which Is Set To Open In 2042
Image source: KingLuchini
#41 What A Wonderful Time It Was Back Then
Image source: ThatRedditGuy2025
#42 X-Men In The 90s
Image source: ElectricEliminator5
#43 Starship Troopers (1997) ! Do You Still Have Love For This One?
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#44 This Was My The Proud Family Growing Up!
Image source: FollowingActual6088
#45 Arachnophobia (1990) !
Image source: DiscsNotScratched
#46 Average Cost Of Living In 1995
Image source: Salem1690s
#47 Anyone Else Obsessed With This Movie?
Image source: cuentaderedd
#48 Bridgette Wilson As Sonya Blade
Image source: Some-Bag-7488
#49 Who Remembers These Guys?
Image source: Slamp872
#50 A High School Student
Image source: singleguy79
#51 What Is This Show Called?!
Image source: Richardcheesee
#52 Called 123 I Think
Image source: Danceking81
#53 Not Sure How True This Is, But It Would Be Dope For Sure!
Image source: bauer113
#54 Jennifer Connelly Was Stunning
Image source: Amidamaroe
#55 Found This Gem At Goodwill Yesterday 💎
Image source: Spoonz00
#56 Do Yall Remember A Time In The 90s Where If You Wanted Chick Fil A You Had To Go To The Mall
Image source: TonyTwoDat
#57 My Mom Found These Cleaning Her House
Image source: LuxEfren
#58 $12 Outfit I Found At Goodwill
Image source: DefenderOfNuts
#59 Kurt Cobain & Ronald Mcdonald (1992)
Image source: HieroDo
