Pinhole Selfies

by

A selfie is probably the most popular type of photography of modern times. These days everyone has a camera in their pocket and a quick snapshot of oneself is made each day in uncountable amounts. The photographic technology we have today makes it very easy for us to snap an image of ourselves and share it with the world by just pressing a button. Things were not as easy and fast at the very beginning, when a camera obscura was used to take first photos ever.

Ignas Kutavicius is a photo artist that experiments with making various pinhole cameras and has built a head mounted pinhole selfie camera. By mixing modern culture with the oldest photographic technology the result is a fun reflection of what selfies could of looked like at the beginning of the history of photography.

More info: ignasphoto.com

Pinhole selfie camera

Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies
Pinhole Selfies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Supernatural
Supernatural Review: We Are Who We Are
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2016
Why “The Gifted” Deserves to Get Renewed for a Season 3
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2019
40 Street Shots By Marina Nota That Turn Ordinary Moments Into Magic
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Woman Makes SIL Cry With A Reality Check: “Being A Stay-At-Home Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Stay-In-Bed Mom”
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Denzel Washington Finally Reveals The Correct Way To Pronounce His Name—Everyone Got It Wrong For Years
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Will the Kardashians Have a New Show?
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.