Pinhole Selfies

A selfie is probably the most popular type of photography of modern times. These days everyone has a camera in their pocket and a quick snapshot of oneself is made each day in uncountable amounts. The photographic technology we have today makes it very easy for us to snap an image of ourselves and share it with the world by just pressing a button. Things were not as easy and fast at the very beginning, when a camera obscura was used to take first photos ever.
Ignas Kutavicius is a photo artist that experiments with making various pinhole cameras and has built a head mounted pinhole selfie camera. By mixing modern culture with the oldest photographic technology the result is a fun reflection of what selfies could of looked like at the beginning of the history of photography.
More info: ignasphoto.com
Pinhole selfie camera
