Here Are 35 Of The Best Moments In Sports In 2022 Nominated By World Sports Photography Awards

by

Sports and photography go together as well as winners and awards. Speaking of awards, there’s one that just recently announced its winners, and it’s solely dedicated to sports photography. Let us present to you the winners of the 2022 World Sports Photography Awards!

Let’s get back to the first bit—sports and photography are seemingly made for each other. How could we relive the glory of peak human performance if not for photos? How would we come to appreciate what the human body and mind can do if not for sports? Don’t quote me on this, but I believe the depictions of sports in Ancient Greek vases were already trying to tap into that potential. Fast forward to 2022, and the well of both aesthetic and athletic potential is far from exhausted.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram

#1 Urban & Extreme, Silver, Rodrigo Philipps

#2 Aquatic, Ian Macnicol

#3 Gymnastics, Silver, Jean Baptiste Autissier

#4 Winter Sports, Joel Marklund

#5 Equestrian, Silver, Ramsey Cardy

#6 Rugby, Steve Haag

#7 Aquatic, Silver, Jonne Roriz

#8 Formula 1, Clive Rose

#9 Urban & Extreme, Morgan Treacy

#10 Water, Morgan Treacy

#11 Tennis, David Gray

#12 Motor Sports, Silver, Charly Lopez

#13 Water, Silver, Tomasz Markowski

#14 Cycling, Silver, Gareth Quinn

#15 Winter Sports, Silver, Yhabril Moro

#16 Cricket, Muhammad Arbaz

#17 Football, Eloisa Sanchez De Alba

#18 Athletics, Samuel Barnes

#19 Cricket, Silver, Philip Brown

#20 Gymnastics, Ashley Landis

#21 Tennis, Silver, Jay Town

#22 Equestrian, Mike Egerton

#23 Football, Silver, Marc Aspland

#24 Venues & Views, Silver, David Ribeiro

#25 Motor Sports, Marian Chytka

#26 Other, Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

#27 Basketball, Kevin Jairaj

#28 Baseball, Abbie Parr

#29 Racquet Sports, Donald Miralle

#30 Venues & Views, Mark Edward Harris

#31 Athletics, Silver, Brendan Moran

#32 Golf, Silver, Morgan Treacy

#33 American Football, Dustin Satloff

#34 Boxing, Richard Pelham

#35 American Football, Silver, Patrick Smith

