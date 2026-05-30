American Gladiators Cast: Meet the Gladiators in the New Prime Video Series

The iconic competition series American Gladiators returns to the spotlight with a high-energy reboot on Amazon Prime Video. This time, the show raises the stakes higher than ever. The 2026 revival brings fresh energy, bigger personalities, and a stacked roster of elite athletes. While this modern version keeps the spirit of the original alive, it introduces a new generation of Gladiators ready to dominate the arena. From professional wrestlers to CrossFit champions, the cast blends raw strength with showmanship in a way that feels both nostalgic and completely new.
Each episode pits everyday contenders against 16 powerful Gladiators in intense physical challenges such as Joust, Powerball, and The Wall. The format demands more than brute force, as competitors must rely on speed, agility, and mental toughness to survive. However, the Gladiators serve as the ultimate obstacle; larger-than-life figures with distinct personas designed to entertain and intimidate in equal measure. With Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz as hosts, here’s a look at the new American Gladiators’ team of 16 Gladiators.
Blaze (Abigail Lay)
Abigail Lay, also known as Blaze, steps into the arena with a reputation built on discipline and consistency. She has worked as a fitness coach, helping clients transform their bodies through structured training programs and lifestyle changes. Her background gives her a deep understanding of endurance and conditioning, two qualities that define her presence on the show.
Her athletic style leans toward controlled aggression rather than reckless power. Blaze thrives in events that require balance and stamina, often wearing down opponents over time. Her coaching experience also means she reads movement patterns quickly, making her a strategic force in one-on-one challenges.
Crush (Dani Speegle)
Dani Speegle, known as Crush, enters the competition as one of the most accomplished athletes in the lineup. She has competed in the CrossFit Games multiple times and even won NBC’s The Titan Games. Her resume alone makes her one of the most intimidating Gladiators in the arena.
Crush combines explosive power with elite conditioning, allowing her to dominate both strength-based and endurance events. She moves with confidence and rarely hesitates, which gives her an edge in fast-paced challenges. Her competitive background ensures she approaches every match with intensity and focus.
Empire (Lu Faustin)
Lu Faustin, performing as Empire, brings a polished and commanding presence to the show. As an IFBB Figure Pro bodybuilder, she has spent years perfecting her physique and stage presence. Her attention to detail and discipline translate seamlessly into the Gladiator arena.
Empire relies on strength and control, often overpowering opponents with ease. Her bodybuilding background gives her exceptional muscle control, which proves valuable in grappling and resistance-based events. She carries herself with confidence, reinforcing her dominant persona.
Huntress (Sydney Hunter)
Sydney Hunter lives up to her Gladiator name, Huntress, with a relentless and focused approach. She has a background in track and field as well as elite powerlifting, combining speed with raw strength. Huntress excels in pursuit-style events where quick reactions matter most. She closes distances rapidly and rarely loses sight of her target. Her dual skill set allows her to adapt to different challenges, making her one of the most versatile Gladiators on the roster.
Hurricane (Kailey Latimer)
Kailey Latimer, widely known in wrestling circles, adopts the name Hurricane for the American Gladiators series. She has competed professionally and built a reputation for her physicality and presence. Hurricane combines athleticism with theatrical flair, bringing energy to every event. Her wrestling background helps her understand positioning and leverage, giving her an advantage in physical confrontations. She thrives in high-impact moments and never shies away from a challenge.
Striker (Emily Nelson)
Emily Nelson, alias Striker, stands out immediately for her height and athletic build. As a former NCAA athlete and personal trainer, she has developed both strength and agility through years of competitive training. Striker uses her reach and physical presence to control engagements. She often dictates the pace of a match, forcing opponents into uncomfortable positions. Her disciplined training approach ensures she remains consistent across different types of events.
Supernova (Jessica Roden)
Jessica Roden, known as Supernova, brings a mix of wrestling experience and athletic versatility. She has competed on the independent circuit and held championship titles, proving her ability to perform under pressure. Supernova thrives in chaotic situations where quick thinking matters. She blends agility with strength, making her unpredictable in the arena. Her experience in performance-based sports helps her maintain composure even in high-stakes moments.
Voltage (Dani Means)
Dani Means, or Voltage, delivers a powerful combination of bodybuilding and strength sports expertise. She has competed as an IFBB Pro and excelled in powerlifting, showcasing elite-level strength. Voltage dominates in events that require raw power and resistance. She applies force efficiently, often overwhelming opponents in direct confrontations. Her athletic background ensures she remains a constant threat in strength-based challenges.
Ace (Drew Aggouras)
Drew Aggouras steps into the spotlight as Ace, a fitness coach with a well-rounded skill set. His experience in training others gives him a strong understanding of body mechanics and performance optimization. Ace relies on precision and technique rather than brute strength alone. He adapts quickly during events, adjusting his strategy based on his opponent’s weaknesses. His balanced approach makes him a dependable, consistent Gladiator on the new American Gladiators show.
The Bull (Eric Bugenhagen)
Eric Bugenhagen, known to wrestling fans as Rick Boogs, transforms into The Bull for the American Gladiators series. His background in professional wrestling and strength training makes him a natural fit for the Gladiator format. The Bull thrives on intensity and showmanship, often energizing the crowd with his presence. He uses explosive strength to overpower opponents, making him especially dangerous in close-contact events. His charisma adds an entertainment edge to his performances.
Eagle (Jason Peele)
Jason Peele takes on the persona of Eagle, bringing athleticism and focus to the competition. While less publicly known than some of his peers, he has built a reputation through consistent training and performance. Eagle excels in events that require awareness and precision. His calm approach contrasts with the more aggressive Gladiators, giving him a unique advantage.
Fang (Michael Wardlow)
Michael Wardlow, a prominent professional wrestler, enters the arena as Fang. He has held major titles and built a reputation as a dominant force in wrestling. Fang combines size, power, and experience, making him one of the most intimidating Gladiators on this season of American Gladiators. He uses controlled aggression to overwhelm opponents and rarely backs down from a challenge. His presence alone can shift the momentum of a match.
Lightning (Joseph Hall)
Joseph Hall, performing as Lightning, brings speed and strength to the competition. As a former football player and bodybuilder, he blends athletic explosiveness with physical power. Lightning excels in fast-paced events where quick reactions matter. He moves with urgency and precision, often catching opponents off guard. His versatility allows him to compete effectively across multiple event types.
Mayhem (Faysal Shafaat)
Faysal Shafaat, known as Mayhem, brings a strong competitive background to the series. He played Division I football and gained recognition on reality competition shows. Mayhem thrives in high-pressure situations and embraces physical challenges. His athletic background gives him endurance and strength, while his competitive mindset keeps him focused. He approaches every event with determination and intensity.
Neon (Ayinde Warren)
Ayinde Warren steps into the arena as Neon, combining fitness expertise with a striking presence. As a coach and model, he has developed both physical strength and stage confidence. Neon relies on agility and coordination, often outmaneuvering opponents rather than overpowering them. His fluid movement style makes him effective in dynamic challenges. He brings a unique flair to every performance.
Steel (Jessie Godderz)
Jessie Godderz, also known as Steel, rounds out the roster with a strong mix of athletic and entertainment experience. He has competed in professional wrestling and appeared on reality television, building a recognizable persona. Steel uses his strength and experience to dominate physical contests. He understands how to engage both opponents and the audience, making him a standout performer. His confidence and presence ensure he leaves a lasting impression at every event, including the American Gladiators show.
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