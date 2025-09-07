“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

More than 75 million people use it. They’re bagging great deals, making money, and of course, playing their part in the circular economy.

Vinted is the name. Digital thrifting is the game. It’s a haven for second-hand fashion lovers. A place to get your paws on vintage leather jackets, designer heels, clutch purses and more luxury for less price.

But behind the feel-good mix of sustainability and style lies a whole other world. It’s wild, it’s chaotic and it has nothing to do with the clothes. The real drama is hiding in the DMs. And every now and again, it comes to light in the form of a screenshot, to be shared for all the world to see.

There’s actually an online community dedicated to discussing everything to do with buying and selling on Vinted across the world. And it seems for every smooth transaction, there’s some unhinged conversation going on behind the scenes. Or some legendary listing that leaves someone’s jaw on the floor.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most WTF Vinted moments ever to be spotted on the platform. Some of the posts might leave you speechless while others could have you cry-laughing into the cashmere sweater you just bought online. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote voting. You can also read about the interesting back story behind Vinted and you’ll find that info between the images.

#1 Like, What Does That Have To Do With Me?

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Genuinely Didn’t Know What To Say

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: CalFromManc

#3 That Old Trick

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: PM_ME_WOOBIES

#4 Got My First Crazy Yesterday!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: TheycallmeElla

#5 Why Are Buyers Like This??

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: jxstsage

#6 User Didn’t Drop The Ball On Feedback

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Kokukobei

#7 I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had! (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: simshady02

#8 When Men Think It’s Tinder (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: xiaoxingchen

#9 This Is Insane No (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: greyson_tv

#10 The Loveliest Seller I’ve Ever Encountered! 🥹 (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: TheRetroGen

#11 Original (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: photo-things

#12 I Came Across A Really Interesting Way Of Presenting Clothes And Wanted To Share

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Ok_Programmer1625

#13 This Is The Second Most Sweet Thing I Have Had A Vinted Seller Do For Me

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: BucketInABucket

#14 Messages About Underwear

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: luceratops

#15 What On Earth Is Going On 💀💀

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Dodgydogsonbikes

#16 Buyer Won’t Give 5 Stars Because I Can’t Control The Weather

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: PretendSea123

#17 Wholesome Experience I Had On Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: spyinbun

#18 I Received A Parcel With A Live Bedbug. This Cured My Shopping Addiction

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Apprehensive_Ear_123

#19 What Would You Think If You Saw This Feedback On My Profile?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: frankchester

#20 Just Had A Nintendo Switch Shipped To Me In A Slipper Wrapped In A Sandwich Bag

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: blooddrop2002

#21 An Interesting Tactic (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Georexi

#22 Just Found Someone Who Poses All Their Items On Their Djungelskog And I Love It

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: polarsis

#23 Im Scared Creep On Vinted That I Bought From Has My Address

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: rainba11

#24 Am I The Vinted Idiot Or Do I Bring Cheer To The People?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: PaniniHeadTrophies

#25 Not Mine But I Felt It Should Be Shared Here (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Chamerlee

#26 Didn’t Receive Skirt, Only A Picture Of The Skirt And Some Weird Photocard Thing???

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: sanitychaos

#27 My First Message From A Weirdo!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Cupid_Stunt17

#28 Jesus Christ

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Forward-Morning2998

#29 Why Do Men…

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: serial-chillerrr

#30 Does My Response Seem Snarky? (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: coldheartsthru

#31 Im Dying (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Beautiful_Lunch_5448

#32 Bought From A Seller – She Cancelled And Called Me A Chunky Cow Who Needs Surgery

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: ellielovesvinted

#33 Update : Used Wax Strips Found In Parcel

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Bro Is Down Bad

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Aware_Job7302

#35 Somebody Stop Me

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: ConsecutiveJohnson

#36 Didn’t Realise There Was A Rule For Not Buying At The Asking Price LOL (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: pluckingpubes

#37 This Is What A Get For Lowballing 🤣😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: friassss

#38 Are We Being Serious

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Purple-Ad-765

#39 Not A Second Wasted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: purplejambaby

#40 These Listings Always Make Me Laugh. (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Existing_Floor2841

#41 This One Made Me Laugh

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: i-am-will-i-aint

#42 There’s No Way I Jusy Paid £83 For… Some Takeaway Chopsticks

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Cleebonicacid

#43 Bought A Leather Jacket For €20,24. Found A 20 In The Pocket!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Any-Ad-3416

#44 Just Seen This On TikTok (No Personal Information)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: steelzz-on-yt

#45 Why Do People Do This?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: AdorableWind

#46 Why Do People Do This?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: PurpsGreekGoddess

#47 Am I Mad Or Is This Super Rude?! (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Left_Imagination_716

#48 The Joys Of Selling On Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: misterterrific0

#49 Who Hurt This Man??? (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Nugget_The_Mouse

#50 Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: BigPeters01

#51 Can We Big Up This Absolute Legend!! (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: professionaldrifter

#52 Okay, I Know I’m Being Mean, But Come On I Said My Lowest And They Went £100.00 Under It. 😂😂

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: y4sh-b4ha

#53 Weirdest Experience I’ve Had On The App

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: monkey-bums

#54 Oversharing Much…?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Georgie_Norris

#55 I Think This Made Me Lose Brain Cells

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Obsessed With This Account I Found (No Info Given)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: PomegranateNo5256

#57 Just A Funny Interaction 😭 (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Apprehensive_Pea553

#58 It Would Seem Ive Upset A Buyer

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: its_mertz

#59 This Interaction I Had Yesterday 😭😂

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Wildest_Dr3ams

#60 Tax Guy Is Back At It

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Timely_Window_9043

#61 I’m Sorry What??🤣🤣

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: reddit.com

#62 What A Offer!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: R0guePanda

#63 Excuse Me??

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Just_Hippo1409

#64 Funny But Rude “Buyers” (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Sh0pwithm3

#65 Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: mycenae___

#66 The Audacity!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: morbid_vanilla

#67 Was I Right Not To Send The Item? (No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: reddit.com

#68 Drop The Craziest Review You’ve Seen

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: lacyheavenx

#69 I Encounter So Many Sellers Like This – Unbelievably Annoying. Leave Me Alone Ffs!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: mooisha

#70 Am I Losing The Plot Here Or Are They Not Very Bright?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Waste-Education1336

#71 Sellers Like This Make Me Want To Stop Using Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: loz4lifee

#72 (No Personal Info) Im Laughing So Hard

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Hot-Ice-5662

#73 Rude Behaviour?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: clementinesalad

#74 Stupid Offers. Want A £200+ Dress For £10

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Theory_99

#75 Why Are People Like This…

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: spookyd0nuts

#76 Bought A Coat, Came With Free Viagra 🤣

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Far-Philosopher4999

#77 Should I Be Concerned??(No Personal Info)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Western_Run8745

#78 Threatened On Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: CJ-StarbucK

#79 So Tired Of This

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: IcyActivity2570

#80 Is This Normal

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Image source: Ancient_Difference15

