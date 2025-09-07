“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 80 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

More than 75 million people use it. They’re bagging great deals, making money, and of course, playing their part in the circular economy.
Vinted is the name. Digital thrifting is the game. It’s a haven for second-hand fashion lovers. A place to get your paws on vintage leather jackets, designer heels, clutch purses and more luxury for less price.
But behind the feel-good mix of sustainability and style lies a whole other world. It’s wild, it’s chaotic and it has nothing to do with the clothes. The real drama is hiding in the DMs. And every now and again, it comes to light in the form of a screenshot, to be shared for all the world to see.
There’s actually an online community dedicated to discussing everything to do with buying and selling on Vinted across the world. And it seems for every smooth transaction, there’s some unhinged conversation going on behind the scenes. Or some legendary listing that leaves someone’s jaw on the floor.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most WTF Vinted moments ever to be spotted on the platform. Some of the posts might leave you speechless while others could have you cry-laughing into the cashmere sweater you just bought online. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote voting. You can also read about the interesting back story behind Vinted and you’ll find that info between the images.
#1 Like, What Does That Have To Do With Me?
Image source: reddit.com
#2 I Genuinely Didn’t Know What To Say
Image source: CalFromManc
#3 That Old Trick
Image source: PM_ME_WOOBIES
#4 Got My First Crazy Yesterday!
Image source: TheycallmeElla
#5 Why Are Buyers Like This??
Image source: jxstsage
#6 User Didn’t Drop The Ball On Feedback
Image source: Kokukobei
#7 I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had! (No Personal Info)
Image source: simshady02
#8 When Men Think It’s Tinder (No Personal Info)
Image source: xiaoxingchen
#9 This Is Insane No (No Personal Info)
Image source: greyson_tv
#10 The Loveliest Seller I’ve Ever Encountered! 🥹 (No Personal Info)
Image source: TheRetroGen
#11 Original (No Personal Info)
Image source: photo-things
#12 I Came Across A Really Interesting Way Of Presenting Clothes And Wanted To Share
Image source: Ok_Programmer1625
#13 This Is The Second Most Sweet Thing I Have Had A Vinted Seller Do For Me
Image source: BucketInABucket
#14 Messages About Underwear
Image source: luceratops
#15 What On Earth Is Going On 💀💀
Image source: Dodgydogsonbikes
#16 Buyer Won’t Give 5 Stars Because I Can’t Control The Weather
Image source: PretendSea123
#17 Wholesome Experience I Had On Vinted
Image source: spyinbun
#18 I Received A Parcel With A Live Bedbug. This Cured My Shopping Addiction
Image source: Apprehensive_Ear_123
#19 What Would You Think If You Saw This Feedback On My Profile?
Image source: frankchester
#20 Just Had A Nintendo Switch Shipped To Me In A Slipper Wrapped In A Sandwich Bag
Image source: blooddrop2002
#21 An Interesting Tactic (No Personal Info)
Image source: Georexi
#22 Just Found Someone Who Poses All Their Items On Their Djungelskog And I Love It
Image source: polarsis
#23 Im Scared Creep On Vinted That I Bought From Has My Address
Image source: rainba11
#24 Am I The Vinted Idiot Or Do I Bring Cheer To The People?
Image source: PaniniHeadTrophies
#25 Not Mine But I Felt It Should Be Shared Here (No Personal Info)
Image source: Chamerlee
#26 Didn’t Receive Skirt, Only A Picture Of The Skirt And Some Weird Photocard Thing???
Image source: sanitychaos
#27 My First Message From A Weirdo!
Image source: Cupid_Stunt17
#28 Jesus Christ
Image source: Forward-Morning2998
#29 Why Do Men…
Image source: serial-chillerrr
#30 Does My Response Seem Snarky? (No Personal Info)
Image source: coldheartsthru
#31 Im Dying (No Personal Info)
Image source: Beautiful_Lunch_5448
#32 Bought From A Seller – She Cancelled And Called Me A Chunky Cow Who Needs Surgery
Image source: ellielovesvinted
#33 Update : Used Wax Strips Found In Parcel
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Bro Is Down Bad
Image source: Aware_Job7302
#35 Somebody Stop Me
Image source: ConsecutiveJohnson
#36 Didn’t Realise There Was A Rule For Not Buying At The Asking Price LOL (No Personal Info)
Image source: pluckingpubes
#37 This Is What A Get For Lowballing 🤣😭
Image source: friassss
#38 Are We Being Serious
Image source: Purple-Ad-765
#39 Not A Second Wasted
Image source: purplejambaby
#40 These Listings Always Make Me Laugh. (No Personal Info)
Image source: Existing_Floor2841
#41 This One Made Me Laugh
Image source: i-am-will-i-aint
#42 There’s No Way I Jusy Paid £83 For… Some Takeaway Chopsticks
Image source: Cleebonicacid
#43 Bought A Leather Jacket For €20,24. Found A 20 In The Pocket!
Image source: Any-Ad-3416
#44 Just Seen This On TikTok (No Personal Information)
Image source: steelzz-on-yt
#45 Why Do People Do This?
Image source: AdorableWind
#46 Why Do People Do This?
Image source: PurpsGreekGoddess
#47 Am I Mad Or Is This Super Rude?! (No Personal Info)
Image source: Left_Imagination_716
#48 The Joys Of Selling On Vinted
Image source: misterterrific0
#49 Who Hurt This Man??? (No Personal Info)
Image source: Nugget_The_Mouse
#50 Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)
Image source: BigPeters01
#51 Can We Big Up This Absolute Legend!! (No Personal Info)
Image source: professionaldrifter
#52 Okay, I Know I’m Being Mean, But Come On I Said My Lowest And They Went £100.00 Under It. 😂😂
Image source: y4sh-b4ha
#53 Weirdest Experience I’ve Had On The App
Image source: monkey-bums
#54 Oversharing Much…?
Image source: Georgie_Norris
#55 I Think This Made Me Lose Brain Cells
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Obsessed With This Account I Found (No Info Given)
Image source: PomegranateNo5256
#57 Just A Funny Interaction 😭 (No Personal Info)
Image source: Apprehensive_Pea553
#58 It Would Seem Ive Upset A Buyer
Image source: its_mertz
#59 This Interaction I Had Yesterday 😭😂
Image source: Wildest_Dr3ams
#60 Tax Guy Is Back At It
Image source: Timely_Window_9043
#61 I’m Sorry What??🤣🤣
Image source: reddit.com
#62 What A Offer!
Image source: R0guePanda
#63 Excuse Me??
Image source: Just_Hippo1409
#64 Funny But Rude “Buyers” (No Personal Info)
Image source: Sh0pwithm3
#65 Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?
Image source: mycenae___
#66 The Audacity!
Image source: morbid_vanilla
#67 Was I Right Not To Send The Item? (No Personal Info)
Image source: reddit.com
#68 Drop The Craziest Review You’ve Seen
Image source: lacyheavenx
#69 I Encounter So Many Sellers Like This – Unbelievably Annoying. Leave Me Alone Ffs!
Image source: mooisha
#70 Am I Losing The Plot Here Or Are They Not Very Bright?
Image source: Waste-Education1336
#71 Sellers Like This Make Me Want To Stop Using Vinted
Image source: loz4lifee
#72 (No Personal Info) Im Laughing So Hard
Image source: Hot-Ice-5662
#73 Rude Behaviour?
Image source: clementinesalad
#74 Stupid Offers. Want A £200+ Dress For £10
Image source: Theory_99
#75 Why Are People Like This…
Image source: spookyd0nuts
#76 Bought A Coat, Came With Free Viagra 🤣
Image source: Far-Philosopher4999
#77 Should I Be Concerned??(No Personal Info)
Image source: Western_Run8745
#78 Threatened On Vinted
Image source: CJ-StarbucK
#79 So Tired Of This
Image source: IcyActivity2570
#80 Is This Normal
Image source: Ancient_Difference15
