This Parrot Is Actually A Human Being!

by

Johannes Stoetter, the talented artist whom we previously wrote about here, is back at it again with more incredible body art. This time, his colorful and detail-oriented paintbrush has transformed a patient model into a beautiful and bright macaw parrot.

In the images below, Stoetter’s beautiful optical illusions gradually unravel. We see how the model was painstakingly painted to obscure the lines of her body and to melt them together into those of the beautiful parrot she becomes. His unique art requires not just a good eye for color and painting technique, but an understanding of how to use, incorporate or obscure the model’s original form to achieve his illusion drawings.

This parrot is only one of Stoetter’s incredible realistic art creations. If you want to see more, check out our another post, or check out his website to order prints of his colorful drawings!

Source: johannesstoetterart.com (via)

