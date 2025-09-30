15 Times Celebrities Were Called Out Over Their “Awful Parenting”

Being in the public eye constantly means that every move celebrities make is put under a microscope, open to scrutiny from millions.
For these A-listers, it wasn’t just their red-carpet hiccups that drew everyone’s attention; online critics also tore apart their parenting skills.
When it comes to these 15 celebrities, netizens echoed that while every child deserves a parent, parenting isn’t always easy, and every choice they make does not go unnoticed.
#1 Kate Gosselin
Kate Gosselin was labeled an exploitative parent after her son, Collin, accused her of severe “physically aggressive, verbally, very a**sive” behavior during his childhood.
The Jon and Kate Plus Eight star, known for raising eight children on reality TV, was accused of zip-tying Collin’s arms and locking him in the basement for hours, or even entire days.
In 2024, during an interview with the U.S. Sun, he revealed that he was treated differently from his siblings, often isolated from family meals and playtime.
“And when my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolted the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me.”
At 11, Collin was even sent to a mental health facility despite claiming he had no behavioral or psychiatric issues.
Fans harshly criticized Kate’s parenting methods, arguing that she “crossed the line of physical a**se.”
One social media user wrote, “Parents who subject their children to acting in these shows… aren’t parenting, they’re exploiting!”
To make matters worse, Kate’s personal diaries were published, confirming what Collin had claimed.
“I have never felt that I may seriously injure a child, but today was that day!” read one of her entries.
Image source: kateplusmy8 / instagram, jongosselin1 / instagram
#2 Elon Musk
Elon Musk faced intense criticism after his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, accused him of treating her gender as a “monetary transaction.”
The 20-year-old, born to Musk and ex-wife Justine Wilson, claimed her father paid for her assigned s*x at birth to be male.
“My assigned s*x at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for.”
Shortly after these accusations, Elon said in an interview in July 2025 that he had “lost” his son.
“The reason it’s called d**dnaming is because your son is d**d … ki**ed by the woke mind virus.”
Supporters of Vivian slammed the tech mogul online, with one commenting, “Children aren’t a commodity.”
Vivian also recounted instances of verbal a**se, stating, “He was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high [pitched]. It was cruel.”
“It can’t be said it’s her father because he doesn’t deserve it!” one angry social media user wrote.
Image source: Chesnot / Getty Images, vivllainous / instagram
#3 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s parenting style was called out after fans slammed her for letting 12-year-old daughter North West dress in what many deemed “too adult” fashion.
In August 2025, the Skims founder stepped out in Rome with North, both rocking matching all-black looks.
Kim wore a black silk bodycon dress with sparkly accessories, while her daughter, not even a teenager yet, opted for a black corset paired with a miniskirt, knee-high boots, and electric blue hair flowing to her waist.
The tight corset unusually accentuated her cleavage, prompting one critic online to write, “That kid looks like she’s 40.”
“Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent.”
The backlash intensified after fans noticed North sporting an unconventional and potentially painful dermal piercing on her middle finger.
The 12-year-old’s look even sparked whispers of plastic surgery, given the history of Kim’s own cosmetic procedures.
“I’m sure the plastic surgery is only weeks away.”
Image source: kimandnorth / TikTok, kimandnorth / TikTok
#4 Erin Lichy
Erin Lichy came under fire after a TikTok video of hers went viral for all the wrong reasons.
The Real Housewives of New York star shared a clip in April 2025 showing herself holding her newborn son, her fourth child, in one arm while making a martini with the other.
She captioned the post, “She’s backkkkkkk #newborn #postpregnancy.”
In the video, her baby’s head appeared unsupported, “just dangling” in the air, sparking criticism from fans.
“Put the drink down as long as you’re holding the baby… some things can wait… the baby can’t,” one user wrote.
While Erin tried to clarify in the comments that the baby’s head was indeed “SUPPORTED,” netizens remained unconvinced.
“A parenting class might be needed,” another user commented.
Image source: erindanalichy / TikTok, erindanalichy / TikTok
#5 Gabriela Lins
Gabriela Lins, a Brazilian entrepreneur and social media personality, sparked outrage after she revealed she had moved her 9-year-old daughter Esther’s bedroom onto the family’s balcony.
The decision came after Gabriela chose to repurpose her daughter’s larger indoor room as an office for her business.
In a TikTok “room tour” that went viral in July, the mother revealed that she had painted the balcony walls, enclosed it with glass, and installed blackout curtains, an air conditioner, and a TV.
The makeover reportedly cost around $1,800.
But Lins soon became the subject of widespread criticism as many viewers questioned Esther’s comfort and privacy, with one writing, “Not even my dog stays on the balcony.”
Others raised concerns over noise, safety, and the risk of the air conditioner “freezing the small room within minutes.”
Gabriela responded to the criticism by stressing that the balcony-bedroom was only for sleeping and that her daughter was not confined to the space.
However, one displeased netizen wrote, “I can’t stand that she is trying to convince everyone and their mother that this was a good idea. She and her husband are two crazies.”
Image source: diariodalancheira / instagram, gabrielahosch / TikTok
#6 Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling’s parenting skills came under fire after fans accused her of crossing major boundaries with her kids.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who often shares candid family moments online, faced backlash after two eyebrow-raising incidents.
During Christmas 2024, Spelling revealed that her then 17-year-old son Liam Aaron McDermott had staged a risqué elf prank, leaving the family’s holiday decorations with adult-themed imagery in the kitchen.
She wrote in her Instagram story, “the elves were all doing various things to each other.”
Spelling laughed it off calling her son “a jerk,” and even shared the display with her family and friends.
Just weeks later, in February 2025, the actress sparked fresh outrage when she posted another Instagram Story showing her 7-year-old son Beau giving her a massage in exchange for allowance money.
The photo showed Tori lying on a bed with only a towel draped over her backside, while Beau rubbed her foot.
One disgusted netizen wrote, “Sounds like a PARENT PROBLEM. Parents not being Parents maybe.”
Image source: torispelling / instagram, torispelling / instagram
#7 Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s parenting sparked debate after fans accused them of “pushing” their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, into the spotlight too soon.
In April 2025, the 13-year-old joined her mother onstage for the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour, confidently dancing to hits like Déjà Vu and America Has a Problem in front of thousands of fans.
Her younger sister, 7-year-old Rumi, also made her debut alongside her during a performance.
Blue Ivy had been performing with her mother since the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, when she was only 11 years old.
Critics were not impressed, with some arguing she was “too young” for the stage, while others accused Beyoncé of “gr**ming” her daughters for fame.
“Did she even have a childhood? She’s only 13,” wrote one critic.
“No 13 yr old should be strutting their stuff like that… Blame the parents!”
Image source: BACKGRID / Vidapress, pinsondelphine / TikTok
#8 Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber’s parenting sparked backlash after fans accused him of oversharing and setting a bad example for his infant son, Jack Blues Bieber.
In April of this year, the popstar shared a picture of baby Jack lying unclothed on top of him with only his face covered by an emoji while Justin’s hands rested on his bottom.
Fans pointed out that the Daisies singer did not censor his son’s bottoms, highlighting how the image can be misused by perverts around the world.
One netizen wrote, “There are creeps on the internet who are looking for this kind of pics… it’s VERY dangerous to post a n*ked pic of your baby.”
Just a month later, Bieber stirred fresh outrage when he uploaded another post of himself smoking on a couch.
While the child was not present in the image, in a different snap in the same post, he was lying on the same couch right next to Bieber.
Calling out his questionable choices, netizens urged him to “not smoke in front of your kid,” while others called Justin “not a role model anymore. Baby deserves better than” him.
Image source: lilbieber / instagram, lilbieber / instagram
#9 Alina.motherhood
Alina, a parenting influencer who shares content on @alina.motherhood, faced widespread backlash back in September 2024 after revealing she and her husband had taken their one-year-old son on an eight-hour flight to Thailand while he had a high fever.
In a TikTok post, Alina explained that the couple did not want to lose the $3,000 they had already spent on the trip, adding that their baby’s fever had reached nearly 40°C (104°F) but they managed to bring it down before boarding.
However, a few hours into the journey, the boy’s fever spiked again, leaving him restless and crying.
Thousands of users condemned the couple’s decision.
“40 degrees is a hospital admission! Not a flight to Thailand,” one user wrote, while another added, “I could never. If my babies are sick, we are home where they are comfortable…”
In response to the backlash, Alina defended herself in a follow-up video, insisting that her son’s fever was caused by teething.
She also stressed that her son had no fever at the time of boarding and revealed that airline staff approved them to fly after being informed of his condition.
“Pretty sure you don’t care when u decided to bring ur child to a whole completely different country when they were running a 104 degree fever,” criticized one social media user.
Image source: alina.motherhood_ / instagram, alinamotherhpod / TikTok
#10 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie’s parenting came under fire after she revealed a bonding moment with her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, that some fans called “gross.”
The Oscar-winning actress shared that she and Vivienne got matching tattoos as a tribute to their work together on The Outsiders, the 2024 Broadway musical Jolie co-produced with her daughter.
The ink read “Stay Gold,” a nod to one of the songs from the play.
“It means so much to us separately and together,” Angelina told CR Fashion Book about the importance of the song as their tattoo.
However, fans were quick to slam the gesture, questioning whether Vivienne had a real say in the matter.
“Poor kid. Mom just owns her,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “I doubt the kid had a choice—she’s branded.”
Critics also argued that if her ex-husband Brad Pitt had allowed the minor children to get tattoos, Jolie would have labeled him a “bad father.”
“She’s teaching her daughter her crazy ways!! Shame on her. Grow up and teach your kids good values.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, James Devaney / Getty Images
#11 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton’s parenting choices were questioned after fans accused her of making unsafe mistakes with her two young children, Phoenix and London.
The 44-year-old heiress was first criticized in April 2024 when she shared a TikTok video showing her kids strapped incorrectly into their car seats.
Fans quickly pointed out the danger, with one writing, “Please hire someone to install car seats. Crazy unsafe. This is wild.”
The clip was later deleted and replaced with an updated version where the seats were installed properly.
A month later, Paris uploaded a poolside video from her Hawaiian vacation where she was seen holding her then 16-month-old son, Phoenix, wearing a bright blue “puddle jumper.”
While the toddler seemed to be enjoying the moment, viewers were quick to notice that the floatie was strapped on backwards.
Paris admitted she had asked the salesperson about it but was given the wrong advice.
“Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms… I thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right.”
Image source: parishilton / instagram, parishilton / TikTok
#12 Carrie Bickmore
Carrie Bickmore’s innocent parenting hack landed her in hot water with fans.
In May of this year, the Australian media personality shared a cooking clip on her social media.
In the video, she poured freshly boiled pasta straight onto a dining table, no plates in sight, before adding ladlefuls of meat sauce and a generous dusting of parmesan cheese.
“A new way to do dinner!” she exclaimed in the clip.
Carrie explained that using baking paper made cleanup “easier than washing plates,” but viewers were quick to call out the move as unhygienic and disrespectful to cultural traditions.
Even Italian-Australian celebrity chef Silvia Colloca weighed in, sarcastically criticizing Bickmore, “I can hear my Nonnas and their Nonnas writhing in agony in this new circle of hell designed for Italians!”
Many netizens were left questioning her parenting choices, labeling the unusual dinner hack “gross” and “a hygiene nightmare” for her children.
“What’s wrong with you and what sort of lazy example are you setting? Poor kids,” wrote one user.
Image source: bickmorecarrie / instagram, bickmorecarrie / instagram
#13 Kat Clark
Kat Clark, who generally shares family content on her socials, faced a wave of criticism after her then 13-year-old daughter, Deja, wore a midriff-baring ensemble to the 2024 TikTok Awards in Sydney.
The outfit featured a two-piece set with a cropped top and miniskirt paired with furry boots, inspired by South African pop star Tyla.
The look sparked a debate online, with some criticizing Deja as “inappropriate” for her age and others questioning the “wild” parenting of her mother.
“She’s 13 and needs to cover up,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “Sorry but as a mother I would never have let my 13-year-old daughter wear that outfit… there are so many creeps out there.”
However, Kat defended her daughter, urging people to “be nice instead of mean girls,” and stressed that she does not control her children’s clothing choices.
To this, one user fired back, “She is still only a 14 year old child and the mother saying she will let her wear whatever she wants is a bit wild!”
Image source: kat_clark_ / instagram, more.dejankat / TikTok
#14 Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi faced scrutiny after they revealed in August that they had adopted their first child together.
In their joint Instagram announcement, the lovebirds, both in their early 20s, shared that they had welcomed a baby girl over the summer “through adoption.”
“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Citing their young age, many netizens criticized the decision, questioning the timing and their readiness for parenthood.
“Acting career or social experiment,” one person commented.
Some critics even speculated about the couple’s motives, asking, “Why would you be 21 and adopt? Can’t he produce or can’t she carry?”
Meanwhile, one user harshly slammed them over their age, writing, “Adopting at 21 is another level of stupidity.”
Image source: jakebongiovi / instagram, milliebobbybrown / instagram
#15 Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth faced backlash after he shared a family vacation post on Instagram that featured a controversial photo of one of his sons.
Earlier this year, the Thor star revealed that he, his wife Elsa Pataky, and their three children had traveled to Japan.
While the series of photos initially appeared wholesome, one particular snap showed one of Hemsworth’s young sons flipping the camera off with his middle finger while distractedly using his phone with his other hand.
The gesture was deemed “disgusting” and “disrespectful” by many fans.
“Posting a picture of your son doing the middle finger is not funny… I’m a mama who would never let my son do that, period. It’s inappropriate.” one critic commented.
Others took jabs at Hemsworth’s parenting skills, sarcastically saying, “Nice thing to be teaching kids, to give the middle finger, really.”
“Just a statement on today’s society… no respect and kids are not being taught respect… this is disgusting and disrespectful.”
Image source: chrishemsworth / instagram, chrishemsworth / instagram
