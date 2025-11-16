“Never Microwave Eggs”: 50 Times People Learned The Hard Way How NOT To Use A Microwave

Many people, including us, have what we think is a rather peculiar relationship with technology. Household appliances sometimes feel like they have a life of their own. And you have to know how to coax them to do what they were built for. We find microwaves, in particular, to be extremely temperamental! And we’re not alone.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the unluckiest and most painful microwave heating fails from around the net. Scroll down, upvote the pics that made you cringe the hardest, and remember to always, always treat tech with respect and to put your safety first.
#1 My Microwave Just Called Me A Child For Hitting On Its Top For 4 Times Because The Timer Was All Screwed Up
Image source: lyricmeowmeow
#2 My Dad Told Me To Put A CD In The Microwave
Image source: BurningVShadow
#3 Ever Wondered What Happens When You Microwave A Frozen Uncooked Croissant? Wonder No More
Image source: the_highway_skyline
#4 This Happened When I Put Cream In The Microwave
Image source: Gustenpunkt
#5 Thought The Clock On My Microwave Was Glitching, Turns Out There Is A Cockroach Stuck In It
Image source: happycamper1377
#6 Tried To Make A Mug Cake. One Minute Later My Microwave Birthed This Monstrosity
Image source: carolbaskinsexhusban
#7 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave
Image source: aintx
#8 My Son Tried To Microwave An Oreo And Burned It, It Left An Imprint On The Plate
Image source: veno_mex
#9 My Wife’s Favorite Night Time Snack. Microwave The Pepperonis Until They Are Finished Bleeding Horrible Yellow Oil
Image source: theholidayham
#10 Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave
Image source: reddit.com
#11 This Girl Got Her AirPods Wet So Put Them On The Microwave To Dry Them
Image source: reddit.com
#12 My Microwave Caught On Fire
Image source: sprinkydinks73
#13 After 60 Hours Of No Power In Middle Of Freezing Winter, I Got Electricity For An Hour And I Thought That It Would Be A Good Idea To Thaw Frozen Honey But I Forgot To Open Lid
Image source: sigsegv7
#14 Don’t Try To Microwave An Avocado
Image source: taffelost
#15 Thawing Chorizo In A Microwave
Image source: livinlrginchitwn
#16 I Got The White Mug For Christmas In 2018, Microwave Safe. I Got Black One For Christmas In 2019, Not Microwave Safe
If I had stayed in the room while it was in the microwave for 1 minute, I probably would have noticed.
Image source: NeoIceCreamDream
#17 My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped
Image source: Woodwickward
#18 This Is My Luck
Image source: johnnyditt
#19 Just Tried (And Failed) To Install My New $450 Microwave. It Was On The Ice Chest When I Went To Grab A Drill And The Cat Knocked It Off
Image source: diverareyouok
#20 Mom Spray-Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave With Fridge To Match
Image source: BeanFrank2
#21 8-Year-Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out. She Forgot To Add Water
Image source: motomermaid
#22 Listen, Britney, All I Wanted Was Some Hot Chocolate Before Bed
Image source: poncearoo
#23 Today I Learned That 3 Minutes Is Too Long To Microwave Milk
Image source: iRandyP
#24 When Only 4 Seconds Are Left… Never Ever Will Try Cooking Eggs In The Microwave
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “Tik Tok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)
Image source: Agent-Ace
#26 Microwaved Cookie I Made At Midnight
Image source: Leafyleaf14
#27 Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago
Image source: 9inchsofty
#28 Accidentally Set The Timer For 20 Minutes And Walked Away
Image source: HellsJuggernaut
#29 I Will Match Your Burnt Popcorn And Raise You A Burnt Macaroni And Cheese Up Without The Water
Image source: shalene.bowlby
#30 My Microwave Noodles Came In A Bowl That Is Not Microwave-Safe
Image source: Mesoscale92
#31 When Your Kid Puts A Plastic Bottle In The Microwave And It Explodes
Image source: 9999monkeys
#32 Microwave Handle Broke When I Went To Open The Door Today. $200 Part
Image source: struck21
#33 My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire
Image source: teajoeytristian
#34 My Coffee Was Cold. So I Microwaved It. I’ve Had This Mug For 4 Years And Never Looked At The Bottom I Guess
Image source: enderjackcat
#35 Ever Microwaved A Porcelain Mug For Tea But Forgot The Water?
Image source: leave_it_to_beavers
#36 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box
Image source: Masterzombie26
#37 Bought A Microwave Via Online For My Staying At Campus. I’m Leaving Tomorrow But The Microwave Arrived Today
Image source: z3z0
#38 Was Cooking Sunnyside Eggs In A Cup In The Microwave But It Exploded All Over My Shirt And Hand As I Grabbed The Handle
Image source: karto2287
#39 It’s Probably My Fault For Microwaving Bacon
Image source: KhariTheFirst
#40 I Guess I’m Not Microwaving Today
Image source: Aviator1116
#41 My Kid Microwaved A Cup-Noodle. Without Water. Plastic Wrap Still On It. For Many Minutes
Image source: bermudajoe
#42 So This Has Never Happened Before. I Was Heating Up Taco Beef In The Microwave And Take It Out After 50 Seconds. The Bottom Broke Out. I Guess They Do Break
Image source: puzzlesandragdolls
#43 Trying To Reheat Breakfast, Heard A High-Pitch Whirr, And A Pop… My Microwave Was On Fire
Image source: whisperskeep
#44 Microwaved Cup Eggs From Hell
Image source: ilykieran
#45 Mom Doing Christmas Baking And Was Trying To Soften/Melt Some White Chocolate In The Microwave. Ended Up Burning A Whole Bar
Image source: VoltLight08
#46 I Went To Microwave Some Delicious Leftovers At Work And Heard A Pop
Image source: fn21877
#47 Someone Broke My Microwave By Microwaving Something Metal, Probably A Camera
Image source: freestew
#48 I Microwaved Some Beans For 12 Minutes Instead Of 1 Minute And 20 Seconds
Image source: ah18071
#49 Tried To Heat Up My Dinner. The Plate Just Exploded In The Microwave
Image source: matyko20
#50 Microwaved My Instant Lunch, Only To Find Out I Forgot To Add The Water
Image source: FoxMcCloud3173
#51 Microwave Pizza I Made
#52 Was Using The Hotel Microwave When Suddenly This Happened
