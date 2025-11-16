“Never Microwave Eggs”: 50 Times People Learned The Hard Way How NOT To Use A Microwave

Many people, including us, have what we think is a rather peculiar relationship with technology. Household appliances sometimes feel like they have a life of their own. And you have to know how to coax them to do what they were built for. We find microwaves, in particular, to be extremely temperamental! And we’re not alone.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the unluckiest and most painful microwave heating fails from around the net. Scroll down, upvote the pics that made you cringe the hardest, and remember to always, always treat tech with respect and to put your safety first.

#1 My Microwave Just Called Me A Child For Hitting On Its Top For 4 Times Because The Timer Was All Screwed Up

#2 My Dad Told Me To Put A CD In The Microwave

#3 Ever Wondered What Happens When You Microwave A Frozen Uncooked Croissant? Wonder No More

#4 This Happened When I Put Cream In The Microwave

#5 Thought The Clock On My Microwave Was Glitching, Turns Out There Is A Cockroach Stuck In It

#6 Tried To Make A Mug Cake. One Minute Later My Microwave Birthed This Monstrosity

#7 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

#8 My Son Tried To Microwave An Oreo And Burned It, It Left An Imprint On The Plate

#9 My Wife’s Favorite Night Time Snack. Microwave The Pepperonis Until They Are Finished Bleeding Horrible Yellow Oil

#10 Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

#11 This Girl Got Her AirPods Wet So Put Them On The Microwave To Dry Them

#12 My Microwave Caught On Fire

#13 After 60 Hours Of No Power In Middle Of Freezing Winter, I Got Electricity For An Hour And I Thought That It Would Be A Good Idea To Thaw Frozen Honey But I Forgot To Open Lid

#14 Don’t Try To Microwave An Avocado

#15 Thawing Chorizo In A Microwave

#16 I Got The White Mug For Christmas In 2018, Microwave Safe. I Got Black One For Christmas In 2019, Not Microwave Safe

If I had stayed in the room while it was in the microwave for 1 minute, I probably would have noticed.

#17 My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

#18 This Is My Luck

#19 Just Tried (And Failed) To Install My New $450 Microwave. It Was On The Ice Chest When I Went To Grab A Drill And The Cat Knocked It Off

#20 Mom Spray-Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave With Fridge To Match

#21 8-Year-Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out. She Forgot To Add Water

#22 Listen, Britney, All I Wanted Was Some Hot Chocolate Before Bed

#23 Today I Learned That 3 Minutes Is Too Long To Microwave Milk

#24 When Only 4 Seconds Are Left… Never Ever Will Try Cooking Eggs In The Microwave

#25 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “Tik Tok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

#26 Microwaved Cookie I Made At Midnight

#27 Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

#28 Accidentally Set The Timer For 20 Minutes And Walked Away

#29 I Will Match Your Burnt Popcorn And Raise You A Burnt Macaroni And Cheese Up Without The Water

#30 My Microwave Noodles Came In A Bowl That Is Not Microwave-Safe

#31 When Your Kid Puts A Plastic Bottle In The Microwave And It Explodes

#32 Microwave Handle Broke When I Went To Open The Door Today. $200 Part

#33 My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

#34 My Coffee Was Cold. So I Microwaved It. I’ve Had This Mug For 4 Years And Never Looked At The Bottom I Guess

#35 Ever Microwaved A Porcelain Mug For Tea But Forgot The Water?

#36 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

#37 Bought A Microwave Via Online For My Staying At Campus. I’m Leaving Tomorrow But The Microwave Arrived Today

#38 Was Cooking Sunnyside Eggs In A Cup In The Microwave But It Exploded All Over My Shirt And Hand As I Grabbed The Handle

#39 It’s Probably My Fault For Microwaving Bacon

#40 I Guess I’m Not Microwaving Today

#41 My Kid Microwaved A Cup-Noodle. Without Water. Plastic Wrap Still On It. For Many Minutes

#42 So This Has Never Happened Before. I Was Heating Up Taco Beef In The Microwave And Take It Out After 50 Seconds. The Bottom Broke Out. I Guess They Do Break

#43 Trying To Reheat Breakfast, Heard A High-Pitch Whirr, And A Pop… My Microwave Was On Fire

#44 Microwaved Cup Eggs From Hell

#45 Mom Doing Christmas Baking And Was Trying To Soften/Melt Some White Chocolate In The Microwave. Ended Up Burning A Whole Bar

#46 I Went To Microwave Some Delicious Leftovers At Work And Heard A Pop

#47 Someone Broke My Microwave By Microwaving Something Metal, Probably A Camera

#48 I Microwaved Some Beans For 12 Minutes Instead Of 1 Minute And 20 Seconds

#49 Tried To Heat Up My Dinner. The Plate Just Exploded In The Microwave

#50 Microwaved My Instant Lunch, Only To Find Out I Forgot To Add The Water

#51 Microwave Pizza I Made

#52 Was Using The Hotel Microwave When Suddenly This Happened

