We Photographed Hundreds Of The Most Beautiful Chickens, And Just Look At Them!

I’m Matteo and I’m a professional photographer. I’ve always been fascinated by the beauty of birds.
In 2013 I decided to go in search of a Concincina as a pet for my studio garden in Milan. That’s when I met Giorgio, a farmer who invited me to an aviary exhibition.
That very same day, the Concincina hen Jessicah (cue Unchained Melody) stole my heart.
My friend and work partner Moreno joined me in this passion/madness and we started to take pictures of literally hundreds of chickens and roosters.
Just look at them. They are beautiful. And they know it.
Eventually, we ended up with enough material to think about publishing a book. That’s why we just launched a Kickstarter campaign.
More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram
