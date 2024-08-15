Bowen Yang Discusses Difficult SNL Host That Made Cast Members Cry

Bowen Yang has been with Saturday Night Live since 2018, advancing from writer to featured player and finally to a full cast member. During this time, he’s encountered numerous hosts, but one in particular stood out for all the wrong reasons.
On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Yang was asked to share the worst behavior he’d seen from an SNL host. His response was swift and revealing.
This man – this person, this host – made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas, Yang said, referring to the mid-week pitch meeting.
Host’s Gender Adds Mystery
The revelation left many guessing who this host could be. While Yang’s specification of the host’s gender helps a bit, it doesn’t narrow down much considering SNL’s eclectic roster of hosts over the years. Names like Woody Harrelson, Dave Chappelle, Steve Martin, Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Austin Butler come to mind as potential candidates.
SNL’s Checkered Past
This isn’t the first time SNL has faced allegations of challenging backstage behavior. Infamous tales abound, including original cast member Chevy Chase being branded as difficult to work with. Former cast member Pete Davidson didn’t hold back in 2018 when he described Chase as a “genuinely bad, racist person.” In response, Chase seemed unfazed and remarked in 2022 that he doesn’t care about such opinions.
A Young Seth Green’s Encounter
Seth Green also shared a turbulent experience from his appearance on SNL as a nine-year-old. On Good Mythical Morning, Green recounted how Bill Murray, who was hosting that episode, got upset at him for sitting on the arm of a chair in the greenroom.
Green explained:
He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in ‘his’ seat. And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly F off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’
The altercation didn’t end there. According to Green:
He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried.
SNL Continues Amidst Controversies
The new season of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere on September 28th on NBC. Additionally, Jason Reitman’s upcoming film Saturday Night, which delves into behind-the-scenes drama at SNL, will release on October 11th.
Follow Us