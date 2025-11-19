Famous Streamers: Meet The 20 Twitch Stars Changing The Game

Live streaming first gained traction on YouTube, but the platform that truly transformed the streaming landscape is Twitch. It redefined the way content is produced and consumed, building a community where viewers can engage directly with their favorite streamers. Creators on Twitch are no longer just gamers; they are shaping pop culture trends and launching careers.
In this piece, we’ll dive into Twitch’s twenty most-followed streamers from around the globe. These top Twitch streamers offer something for everyone, from gaming content and music to sports and IRL (in real life) content. Learn more about the famous streamers making waves online and IRL.
#1 Ninja (Richard Tyler Blevins)
Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is Twitch’s most popular and famous streamer. As of January 2025, Ninja has the most followers, over 19 million, on the Amazon-owned platform (per TwitchTracker). He also has nearly 24 million followers on YouTube.
Blevins began his professional gaming career in 2009 when he entered a competition to play Halo 3 at the age of 18 (per CNBC).
In 2011, he began streaming on Twitch while playing competitively. Ninja revealed to Forbes that his streaming earned him about $100 a day.
Ninja made a name for himself in 2017 when he started playing and streaming the newly released Fortnite: Battle Royale. His Twitch followers grew from 500,000 in 2017 to over 2 million early the following year (per The Harvard Crimson).
His popularity sky-rocketed among fans when he streamed with rapper Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver).
In an interview with Forbes, Blevins described Fortnite as “the perfect storm of a game” and said that everything about it is enjoyable.
Since becoming one of the best-known streamers in the world, he has written a book “Ninja Get Good: My Ultimate Guide to Gaming” and collaborated with brands like Adidas, Red Bull, and Uber Eats, to name just a few.
Tyler has also started diversifying his content. He recently began his own podcast, AFK w/ Ninja, and co-founded Nutcase, a cashew-milk beverage.
Image source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images
#2 Ibai (Ibai Llanos Garatea)
Ibai Llanos Garatea, known primarily as just Ibai, has a knack for successfully combining real-life events with the online world. He is the second-most followed streamer on Twitch, with a massive following of 17.2 million followers. Ibai also has over 12 million followers on YouTube.
Born in Spain, Ibai began his career casting (i.e., commentating) for League of Legends in the “lowest division” in 2014 (per MGG).
In 2020, Ibai began streaming full-time and creating content for G2 Esports. After a year, he parted ways with G2 Esports and created content independently, including large-scale events, celebrity interviews, and partnerships with stars like Gerard Piqué.
One of Ibai’s most successful ideas was introducing La Velada del Año (“The Evening of the Year”) in 2021. Hosted by Ibai, La Velada del Año is an amateur boxing tournament that features other streamers and celebrities competing. It is live-streamed on Ibai’s Twitch.
The 2024 La Velada del Año was held in Madrid and was sponsored by brands like Prime, Coca-Cola, and Spotify. Over 80,000 in-person fans attended, and according to Game Rant, the event reached 3.7 million concurrent views, breaking the previous Twitch record.
Twitch shared the record-breaking news on X, calling the “Spanish-speaking community” and Ibai “legends of the internet.”
Image source: Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images / Getty Images
#3 Auronplay (Raúl Álvarez Genes)
Auronplay, real-name Raúl Álvarez Genes, is the third-most followed Twitch streamer with 16.7 million followers. He also still has over 29 million followers on YouTube (a platform he no longer uses). Auronplay is best known for his charisma and relatable content that appeals to his Spanish-speaking audiences.
In 2006, Auronplay started his YouTube channel and posted humorous videos that included challenges, prank calls, reactions, and reviews. He’s described as Spain’s “precursor of the vlogger world” (per GQ Spain).
In a 2015 interview with El HuffPost (the Spanish version of The Huffington Post), Auronplay referred to himself as “the most tacky YouTuber in history.” However, his “tacky” approach struck a chord with audiences, and his popularity continued to soar.
Auronplay joined Twitch in 2019 as a secondary platform. However, he left YouTube in late 2020 and dedicated his time to streaming on his Twitch channel.
Throughout his career, Auronplay has collaborated with other content creators, such as Ibai and Wismichu. The humorous streamer has also published three books.
Image source: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images
#4 Kai Cenat
Although he ranks as only the fourth most-followed streamer on Twitch with 16 million followers, Kai Cenat stands out as one of the most commercially successful in the industry, boasting a remarkable net worth estimated at approximately $14 million.
In 2018, Cenat created reaction and prank videos for YouTube, becoming very popular for his funny, likable personality.
In 2021, Cenat began streaming on Twitch after joining the group AMP (Any Means Possible) and continued with his comedic style. He also became known for his long-lasting streams — his most recent “Mafiathon” lasted for 30 days.
Most recently, Cenat has managed to attract the attention of several celebrities. His streams have featured Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyla, Miranda Cosgrove, and Ice Spice. Kevin Hart has also appeared, and the notoriously short-statured men hilariously compared their heights.
Cenat’s engaging personality and massive fan base have opened many other opportunities, including lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, McDonald’s, and Fabletics, to name just a few. He’s even dipped his toes into the world of music videos and movies.
Image source: Christopher Polk/Penske Media / Getty Images
#5 Rubius (Rubén Doblas Gundersen)
El Rubius (Rubén Doblas Gundersen) has over 40 million followers on YouTube and has the most subscribers in Spain (per Moviestar eSports). He also has 15.6 million followers on Twitch, making him the fifth most followed on the platform.
Described by Time as “one of the most famous people you’ve never heard of,” his fanbase lies primarily within Spanish-speaking parts of the world. However, he’s beginning to gain more international recognition.
Specializing in gameplaying videos and his high-energy vlogs, El Rubius joined YouTube just one year after its inception in 2006. He began by recording and humorously commenting on his video games for friends.
Switching primarily to Twitch in 2018, the Spanish streamer is best known for streaming his gameplay of Minecraft and Fortnite. His success can ultimately be attributed to an engaging personality, as well as the fact that he “speaks the same language as his audience” and “does what he likes and finds fun” (per GQ and Fotogramas).
More recently, El Rubius has expanded his content creation. He has written books, featured in some Amazon Prime specials, and made cameos in several films, including Men in Black: International (2019).
Image source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images
#6 TheGrefg (David Cánovas Martínez)
Another key figure in the Spanish-speaking Twitch community, TheGrefg (David Cánovas Martínez), has over 12 million followers on the platform and nearly 19 million followers on YouTube.
Martínez joined YouTube in 2012 and began producing content when he was 14. He’s had a successful career ever since. TheGrefg is best known for playing Fortnite and League of Legends.
In 2019, the Game Awards nominated him for Content Creator of the Year. He lost out to fellow gamer Shroud.
In 2021, TheGrefg broke the Guinness World Record for the most concurrent viewers of a Twitch stream during which he revealed his new, highly anticipated Fortnite skins. Ibai later broke the record.
Like many of his fellow streamers, TheGrefg has also written multiple books and has even written and performed a few songs.
Image source: Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage / Getty Images
#7 xQc (Félix Lengyel)
With 12 million followers on Twitch, xQc (Félix Lengyel) is one of the most-watched streamers in the world.
Born in Quebec, Canada, xQc joined Twitch in 2014 and primarily broadcast while playing League of Legends. He later became a professional Esports player and is best known for playing Overwatch.
Fans love xQc’s relatable game-playing frustrations, as well as his energetic personality. However, his sometimes-divisive rhetoric has landed him in hot water, which has resulted in a few short bans from Twitch.
In 2023, The New York Times reported that xQc signed a two-year deal with Twitch’s rival Kick for roughly $100 million. However, the contract isn’t exclusive, and he continues to stream on Twitch.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
#8 juansguarnizo (Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra)
Colombian-born JuanSGuarnizo (full name Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Algarra) resides in Mexico and is the eighth most-followed streamer on Twitch with 11.5 million followers.
Around 2016, Juan began streaming, primarily chatting and playing games like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto. He eventually began adding more content, such as vlogs, in 2018.
Juan has also published three books and performs rap. His 2023 song “RATIO” has over 21 million views on YouTube.
In 2023, Juan joined the football league run by Gerard Pique and Ibai, the King’s League. The Kings League combines football, streaming, and some elements of video games. The matches are 40 minutes long and have different rules, including “power-ups.” Juan is one of the presidents of the Aniquiladores team.
Juan continues to build his popularity across Latin America with his storytelling-driven streams, his involvement with the Kings League, and his collaborations with other streamers, including Auronplay and Ibai.
Image source: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images / Getty Images
#9 Tfue (Turner Tenney)
With 11.3 million Twitch followers, Tfue (Turner Tenney) is the ninth-most followed person on Twitch. He also has 11.8 million YouTube followers.
Florida native Tfue joined YouTube in 2014 and began his career streaming while playing Call of Duty and H1Z1, building up a friendly rivalry with Ninja. He later moved on to the game he is now best known for competitively playing: Fortnite.
In 2018, Tfue joined FaZe Clan to compete in Esports. However, their union was short-lived, with both sides suing each other and accusing the other of wrongdoing (per The Verge).
After years of content creation, Tfue posted a video to YouTube in June 2023 called “Goodbye…” announcing his retirement. He cited wanting more time to live life in the real world, though he did promise to return in the future.
Five months later, Tfue returned to the online world after signing a contract with Kick. His newer content features much more real-world videos and vlogs, suggesting he’s trying to phase out some of the game-playing that made him so famous in the first place.
Image source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images
#10 Shroud (Michael Grzesiek)
The tenth most-followed Twitch streamer is Canadian Michael Grzesiek, better known as Shroud, with 11.1 million followers. He also boasts nearly 7 million followers on YouTube.
Shroud started to attract attention when he began professionally playing the First Person Shooter (FPS) game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) in 2013. He eventually became known as one of the best FPS players in the world.
Shroud played competitively until 2018 when he decided to retire and focus on independently streaming and creating content.
In 2019, Variety revealed that Shroud signed a contract to stream exclusively with Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming platform. This deal only lasted just over a year, when he returned to Twitch after Mixer merged with Facebook (per Business Insider).
After several years away, Shroud announced his return to the FPS world in 2022. He continues to stream and is open to playing more FPS games competitively.
Image source: Robert Reiners / Getty Images
#11 ElMariana (Osvaldo Palacios Flores)
ElMariana, also known as Osvaldo Palacios Flores, has 10.2 million followers on Twitch and over 8 million followers on YouTube.
Born in Mexico, Flores first gained popularity on TikTok when he live-streamed himself playing Call of Duty. Eventually, he moved over to Twitch in 2021 and began playing Minecraft.
ElMariana is one of the best-known creators in Latin America. He is known for his energetic gameplay, as well as “Just Chatting” on Twitch.
Image source: @elmarianaa
#12 Spreen (Iván Buhajeruk)
Iván Buhajeruk, better known as Spreen, has 9.61 million followers on Twitch, making him the platform’s twelfth most-followed streamer. He also has nearly 8 million followers on YouTube.
The Argentine streamer began his career at the age of 12 when he uploaded videos to YouTube that featured him playing Minecraft (per Infobae).
Spreen appeals to audiences because he speaks to his followers like they are his friends. He also has plenty of charisma, perseverance, and creativity.
Spreen began his football career in 2024 as a striker for Deportivo Riestra (per Sky Sports). His appearance in the game was met with heavy criticism; commentators of the match called it “disgraceful.”
Image source: @ivan_buhaje
#13 Pokimane (Imane Anys)
Pokimane, real name Imane Anys, is the most-followed female streamer on Twitch and the thirteenth most-followed overall, with 9.34 million followers. She also has 6.6 million followers on YouTube.
Despite being one of the most prominent streamers who strives to promote positivity and inclusivity on Twitch, she still receives plenty of harassment because she is a woman, according to Variety.
Fortunately, in light of the negative comments she received, Twitch updated its policies to include stricter harassment policing.
Anys first joined Twitch in 2014 and began streaming the game she’s best known for: League of Legends. Her success sky-rocketed, winning her a Shorty Award in 2017.
Alongside streaming her gameplay, Pokimane also creates fashion and beauty content.
Beyond her life online, Anys made a cameo in Free Guy (2019), created the snack brand Myna, and started hosting her own podcast, Don’t Tell Anyone.
Image source: Leon Bennett/WireImage / Getty Images
#14 sodapoppin (Thomas “Chance” Jefferson Morris IV)
With 8.95 million followers on Twitch, Thomas “Chance” Jefferson Morris IV, better known as sodapoppin, is the fourteenth most followed streamer on the platform. He also has over 1 million followers on YouTube.
The American streamer joined Twitch in 2012, though he previously streamed on the now-defunct Xfire for several years beforehand (per Dot Esports).
According to Vice, sodapoppin first became known for playing and streaming live online blackjack games, winning and losing significant sums of money in each hand. A video posted to his YouTube showed he once even lost $5000 on a single hand!
While he began his game streaming career playing World of Warcraft (WoW) and Grand Theft Auto, he later branched out into playing Among Us. He now plays anything that he enjoys.
Sodapoppin also co-owns the NRG Esports team.
Image source: @sodapoppintv
#15 Clix (Cody Conrod)
Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, has just over 8 million followers on Twitch and 3.3 million followers on YouTube. He is a professional Fortnite player and streamer.
Clix’s skills were on show when he placed 18th (out of 100 players) in the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, winning over $100,000 (per Esports Charts). He was 14 at the time.
Since then, Cody has continued to play and stream Fortnite regularly, and his streaming fanbase has grown. He also co-owns the Esports team XSET and launched his own clothing company, Dr3aminClothing, in 2021.
Image source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images
#16 Alanzoka (Alan Ferreira Pereira)
Considered one of the most popular Brazilian streamers, Alanzoka, real name Alan Ferreira Pereira, has 7.49 million followers on Twitch, making him the sixteenth most followed streamer on the platform. His YouTube channel has 8.3 million followers.
In 2019, The Clutch reported that Alanzoka was Twitch’s highest-earning and most-followed Brazilian.
Alanzoka’s likable personality while playing games like Call of Duty, Apex, Overwatch, and Fortnite appeals to his Portuguese-speaking audiences.
Image source: @alanzoka
#17 Heelmike (Michael Peters)
Michael Peter, better known as Heelmike, was the eighteenth most-followed streamer on Twitch with 7.42 million followers. However, he has since been indefinitely banned from the platform.
According to Dexerto, his Twitch ban comes shortly after Kick’s permanent ban for soliciting minors during a live stream.
Kick, which is seen as more lax with the content it will allow than Twitch, previously banned Heelmike for a day for filming himself inappropriately engaged with a woman (per Dexerto).
Heelmike has not posted on any platforms since the bans.
Prior to his bans, audiences enjoyed Heelmike’s comedic, IRL content.
Image source: @heelmike6
#18 TommyInnit (Thomas Simons)
TommyInnit, real name Thomas Simons, has 7.32 million followers on Twitch and over 15 million on YouTube. He is best known for his Minecraft content and collaborations with other creators like Dream.
Simons began his career on YouTube in 2013 before joining Twitch in 2018. He continues to stream Minecraft and “Just Chatting.”
In 2021, Simons joined Dream SMP (an exclusive, invite-only Minecraft roleplay server). He streamed the finale, which garnered 650,000 viewers at its peak, and overtook Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake (per Dexerto).
That same year, TommyInnit was awarded two Guinness World Records. The first was for having the most viewers watching Minecraft gameplay, and the second was for having the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch.
He most recently started a podcast with creator Jack Manifold called Shut Up, I’m Talking!
Image source: Harry Murphy / Getty Images
#19 Myth (Ali Kabbani)
The nineteenth most followed streamer on Twitch is Ali Kabbani, better known as Myth, with 7.31 million followers. He also has 4.5 million on YouTube. He is best known for his Fortnite gameplay.
Myth joined YouTube in 2013 and later started streaming on Twitch in 2016. He first streamed while playing Paragon, but his fanbase began to grow when he switched to Fortnite.
In August 2024, Myth announced on YouTube he would be taking a break from streaming. The break lasted roughly four months.
Kabbani has since ventured into the world of amateur boxing, which he often showcases in his livestreams between “Just Chatting” and Fortnite gameplay.
Image source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
#20 AdinRoss (Adin Ross)
Adin Ross is twentieth on the list of most-followed streamers on Twitch, with 7.25 million followers. He also has 4.5 million on YouTube. Ross is well-known for some of his more controversial content and collaborations.
Ross first started streaming NBA 2K alongside his sister, Naomi and became known for his humorous commentating (per US Weekly).
With his loud personality, his popularity really took off when he began featuring celebrities, such as Lil’ Yachty and Sheck Wes, on his Twitch streams.
Unfortunately, Adin has run into several controversies for using homophobic language in some of his streams.
In 2023, Ross was banned from Twitch for “hateful conduct” and moved to Kick (per Dexerto).
Ross has also drawn controversy for interviewing Andrew Take and featuring “white supremacists” on his streams (per Rolling Stone).
Image source: Chris Unger / Getty Images
