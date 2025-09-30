Only True Explorers Can Score 25/25 On This Lost Cities Challenge

Lost cities are mysterious. And we can all agree that they have always captured people’s imagination. Well, history is full of them. Take Pompeii, for example – it was wiped out by a volcano and left under ash for centuries. Machu Picchu, on the other hand, was just sitting up in the mountains, unknown to the outside world until fairly recently. And then you’ve got places like Atlantis – maybe real, maybe not – but the stories just keep going.

This quiz is all about those real and legendary cities. You’ll get 25 of them in this challenge!

Let’s see how many you can spot! 🔍

