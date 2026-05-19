Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen And Taylor Smith: What Happened To The Love Island USA Fan Favorites?

When Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen first appeared on Love Island USA Season 5, he did not look like the obvious future half of one of the franchise’s most talked-about couples. Bergie was framed as the sweet, awkward underdog in a villa built for smoother, faster, more conventional reality-TV romance. Then Taylor Smith arrived late in the season, and suddenly his story changed. What had looked like a shaky, uncertain journey became one of the season’s most unexpectedly convincing relationships.
They did not win the show, but that ended up mattering less than people expected. Bergie and Taylor left as fan favorites, and then they did the harder thing that most reality couples fail to do: they kept going. Their relationship lasted beyond the reunion phase, beyond the “maybe it is just post-show momentum” stage, and into the kind of real-life durability that gives a dating-show couple actual credibility.
How Bergie and Taylor Found Each Other Late in the Season
Bergie’s early run in the villa was built around vulnerability. He was open, inexperienced, and visibly out of sync with the more polished romantic energy of some of the other Islanders. That made him easy to root for, but it also made his long-term chances look weak. He felt like the sort of contestant viewers emotionally invest in without really expecting a full romantic payoff.
Taylor changed that. She entered late enough that the relationship could have easily felt rushed or strategic, but instead it gave Bergie’s story a different center of gravity. Their dynamic was calmer than many of the season’s flashier pairings, and that calm worked in their favor. They reached the final and finished in third place, which already made them one of the more surprising success stories from the season. But even then, the real test was waiting outside the villa.
|Relationship Milestone
|What Happened
|Why It Mattered
|Bergie Enters the Villa
|He began Season 5 as an original Islander.
|His underdog status gave viewers a reason to stay emotionally invested in his journey.
|Taylor Arrives
|She entered later in the season and gave Bergie a fresh romantic path.
|Her arrival completely changed the shape of his story.
|They Couple Up
|Their connection developed during the final phase of the season.
|The relationship felt more balanced and natural than many viewers expected.
|Final Week Momentum
|They held together through the closing stretch of the season.
|That helped turn them into one of the year’s most talked-about pairs.
|Third-Place Finish
|They reached the finale and finished third.
|They left with major public support, even without winning the season.
|Long-Distance Start
|After filming, they had to maintain the relationship while living apart.
|This became the first serious real-world test of whether they could last.
|One-Year Anniversary
|They publicly celebrated one year together in 2024.
|That was the point where the relationship began looking genuinely durable.
|Still Together Beyond the Show
|They continued to be described as a couple in later franchise updates.
|They moved out of the “surprising update” category and into real staying-power territory.
Why Their Relationship Worked Better Than Many Villa Romances
A lot of Love Island USA couples collapse because the villa version of the relationship is stronger than the real-world version. Inside the show, everyone is together all the time, feelings get intensified, and the environment makes every connection feel more dramatic than it may actually be. Bergie and Taylor had to deal with something much less glamorous almost immediately: distance.
That probably helped them. Long distance is frustrating, repetitive, and emotionally demanding. It strips away the easy momentum reality shows provide and replaces it with habits, effort, communication, and patience. In other words, it forces two people to build something ordinary, not just cinematic. Bergie and Taylor seem to have done that better than most couples who leave the villa with bigger headlines.
There is also something important about the way people originally doubted them. Bergie’s underdog image made some viewers protective of him, which also made them skeptical of whether Taylor genuinely saw him as a real partner. The longer the relationship lasted, the more that skepticism lost force. Instead of fading after the season, the relationship slowly became one of the examples people point to when they want to argue that the show can occasionally create something real.
How They Became One of Season 5’s Best Real-World Stories
Time made their story look better. During the season, Bergie and Taylor felt like a sweet surprise. After the season, they started to look like something stronger: one of the most convincing real-life outcomes from the entire cast. That matters because reality dating shows are usually remembered through winners, scandals, or total collapses. Bergie and Taylor landed in a different category. They became the pair who quietly kept proving the relationship was not just a villa artifact.
That quietness is part of why the story works. They did not need a huge rebrand, constant drama, or a string of headline-grabbing twists. Their credibility came from endurance. The one-year anniversary mattered because it showed the relationship had passed the point where most fans stop expecting a couple to survive. Every update after that made the original villa story look a little more real.
Where Bergie and Taylor Stand Now
So what happened to the fan favorites? They stayed together, kept their relationship going after Season 5, and turned what looked like an unlikely late-season pairing into one of the stronger couple outcomes from the U.S. franchise. They did not need a win to leave the season with one of the best long-term stories.
That is what makes them stand out. Bergie and Taylor were not the obvious “forever” couple while the season was airing. They became that kind of couple afterward, through distance, time, and consistency. In a franchise full of short-lived romance, that kind of steady follow-through is probably the biggest victory they could have had.
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