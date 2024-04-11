The cast of Abigail is one of the most star-studded line ups that the horror genre has seen for a while. The film tells the story of a group of criminals who kidnap the daughter of a powerful member of the underworld with hopes of achieving a $50 million ransom. However, things take a terrifying turn when this seemingly innocent young ballerina unleashes a monstrous side as a blood-thirsty vampire.
From fast-rising filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Scream, Ready or Not), Abigail is looking to be a brutal and intense stamp on the horror genre. From the official trailer, we can see why it has been given an R-Rating, something that has helped hype up the movie, which is set for release on April 19, 2024. Another exciting element of the movie is its impressive ensemble of renowned actors and rising stars. So, let’s break down the cast of Abigail ahead of its release.
Alisha Weir as Abigail
Alisha Weir is a rapidly rising young actress from Dublin, Ireland. She first made waves in the entertainment world with her leading role in Netflix’s Matilda: The Musical. In 2023, she then starred opposite Olivia Colman in the comedy-drama, Wicked Little Letters, showcasing her faculty to stand tall next to such an adored cinematic icon. In 2024, Weir will lead the cast of Abigail in her darkest role to date, playing the titular character. In the official trailer, Weir effortlessly switches from a scared young girl at the beginning when she is kidnapped, to a sheer force to be reckoned with when she breaks free from her captivation and wreaks bloody havoc on the team of criminals.
Dan Stevens as Frank
Dan Stevens has been gaining popularity in the entertainment industry since his role in Downtown Abbey. However, since then, he has effortlessly transitioned to Hollywood movies like The Guest, Beauty and the Beast, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Joining the cast of Abigail, Stevens brings forth the suave persona he has become renowned for as a member of the group of kidnappers. However, as the trailer suggests, his slick aura may not be able to save him from the sinister force of Abigail.
Kathryn Newton as Sammy
Kathryn Newton’s role as Sammy amongst the star-studded cast of Abigail is set to further cement her as one of the new scream queens of cinema. Abigail will mark her second horror movie of 2024, following the horror-comedy, Lisa Frankenstein. Before this, she starred opposite Vince Vaughn in the zany horror flick, Freaky. In Abigail, she brings her strong commanding presence and brash demeanour to the forefront as one of the movie’s leads.
Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert
Although he has been around in the entertainment world long before the success of Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito‘s role in the the groundbreaking series shot him to new heights of fame. Since the show ended, he has starred in an array of movies and TV shows, keeping his name ascending. While he is a versatile actor, he undoubtedly shines in darker roles, often depicting men on the wrong side of the law. As he joins the cast of Abigail, his role as Lambert will fit nicely into his collection of sinister yet intriguing characters. Lambert is the head of the kidnapping operation.
Melissa Barrera as Joey
Melissa Barrera is not only one of the fastest rising talents in Hollywood, she is also becoming renowned for her enthralling roles in the horror genre. Abigail will mark the third time she has collaborated with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett after Scream and Scream VI. In 2022, she also shined as the lead in the claustrophobic horror flick, Bed Rest. As she joins the cast of Abigail, it feels somewhat apparent that she is setting out to become a scream queen alongside her co-star Kathryn Newton. In Abigail, Barrera takes on the role of Joey, a naive member of the group who relies on her pop culture knowledge from movies to defeat the vicious Abigail.
Kevin Durand as Peter
Canadian actor Kevin Durand is a towering figure with a hulked out frame. He often plays tough bad guys with an intense physical presence. His most notable roles come from movies like Walking Tall, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Robin Hood. Throughout his career, his characters have squared off with the likes Dwayne Johnson and Russell Crowe, however, in Abigail, he may have met his match with the young vampire. Durand plays Peter in the movie, a dim-witted criminal who gets in way over his head.
Angus Cloud as Dean
Angus Cloud‘s role as Dean amongst the cast of Abigail will serve as his final role on the screen after his untimely passing in 2023. Cloud has a substantial role in the film as the younger, hot-headed male of the group. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dan Stevens explained what it was like working with the late actor, calling him “such a sweetheart” and stating how he was like “a little brother”. Want to read more about Angus Cloud’s posthumous releases? Here’s our guide to his final roles.