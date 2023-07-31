Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Cast: Who Is Eddie Lucas?

No doubt, Below Deck has brought to light some of the best cast members out there. But, one of the fan favorites — and for good reason, too — is Eddie Lucas. Needless to say, he brought the kind of drama people would tune in for. But while he played hard, he never forgot to work hard.
He rose through the ranks with an eye on the prize — becoming a captain someday. With all this in mind, people have been wondering a lot more about Eddie Lucas. Here’s the full lowdown on the Below Deck alum.
Eddie Lucas’ Start On TV
Lucas joined the hit Bravo TV show Below Deck in Season 1 as a deckhand. That was back in 2013, and it’s safe to say he has accomplished a whole lot since then. Not much is out there is known about his life before the show. However, it’s clear that he holds a degree in adventure education from Green Mountain College. The TV personality has a strong background in paddling, skiing, and scuba diving.
With all this in mind, it’s clear that he was paving the way to the captainship he desired. In the first season of the show, he proved to be quite the lady’s man and the life of the party. But one thing that never wavered was his dedication to his goal. That’s most likely why he rose from deckhand to bosun in no time.
Eddie Lucas’ Role on Below Deck Adventure
As mentioned earlier, Eddie Lucas was a fan favorite on Below Deck. Altogether, it was the show that catapulted him to new heights. By the second season of the show, he was promoted to the position of Bosun and rose to the challenge. He felt he had a lot to prove to himself and also to Captain Lee Rosbach. His relationship with the captain was one that fans loved right away. In their own way, they had a bromance of sorts.
Needless to say, he must have impressed the captain because he was back again as the bosun in Season 3. However, he committed a cardinal blunder when he got into a relationship with Raquel ‘Rocky’ Dakota while he had a serious relationship back home. This slip of judgment lost him a lot of fans. After that season, he left the show.
However, that wasn’t the end of the road for him, as he returned to the show in Season 8. But not as a bosun, he was bumped up to First Officer. This ensured that he worked a lot closer with Captain Lee and probably went a long way to solidify their relationship. It’s safe to say that he came back a changed man, and fans noticed and appreciated it. Yet, that season was his last on the show. He told The New York Post, “I was not invited back to do another season. I actually didn’t even get a phone call from them saying they hired someone else – which kind of goes to show what the production entails. Everyone on Below Deck is expendable.”
What Is Eddie Lucas Doing Now
Life after Below Deck has not been too shabby for the former reality TV personality. He finally achieved his goal and is the captain of a tugboat named Lynne Moran. The vessel happens to be one of three tugs doing ship-assist work in Baltimore. Since he never went to a maritime academy, it took Lucas a bit longer to become a captain. So, he really had to get down and work hard to work his way through the ranks.
For his monumental accomplishment, his fans showed him lots of love and support. Even more, former castmate Captain Lee Rosbach congratulated him, and the pair had an endearing exchange on Instagram. The captain wrote about how proud he was of Eddie Lucas and even referred to him as Captain Lucas.
Naturally, he was not the only cast member to congratulate Lucas on his promotion. To mention a few, Captain Glenn Shephard, Hannah Ferrier, and Josiah Carter all posted kind words and good wishes. Sure, he’ll be missed on the show, and fans would love to get more insight into what he’s doing with his life. But, the general sentiment is that everyone is pretty pleased with and for him.