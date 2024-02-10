Who Is Lola Burr? Meet Bill Burr’s Daughter

Lola Burr is the daughter of popular comedian, Bill Burr who is currently headlining sold-out shows all over the States and releasing acclaimed specials on Netflix. Now, if you’ve seen any of his recent Netflix specials, you’ll know Bill loves talking about his family and fatherhood every chance he gets. After struggling with the idea of late parenthood, he finally embraced it in 2017, and today, he’s a proud dad to two adorable little kids.
He’s earned his spot among the comedy elite and Rolling Stone even named him the 17th greatest stand-up comic of all time! Burr had his firstborn, a daughter, named Lola in January 2017 and then his son in June 2020. In this article, we’re going to be focusing on Lola. Here’s everything we know about her.
Lola Burr’s Parents Keep Her Away From Fame
Despite all the funny stories of Lola that Burr shares in his comedy routines and podcasts, he still prefers to keep her away from the limelight. Already a controversial comic, Bill Burr is well aware of the dark side of fame — the paparazzi, the trolls, and the haters. Neither he nor his wife, Nia Renee Hill, post pictures of their children on social media. And on the rare occasion they do share a vacation snap with their kids, their faces are deliberately hidden.
Yep, Lola has been shielded from the public eye to such an extent that there’s not a single picture of her face available on the internet. The couple is even more secretive about their son, whose name has still not been revealed publicly. And this approach is entirely fair to the children. They didn’t ask for the fame. They’re just kids. They deserve their own identity, privacy, and personal space. They should be able to make their own choices and mistakes without being judged or scrutinized by strangers.
Her Influence on Bill Burr’s Comedy Career
In his older comedy routines, Bill used to take plenty of jabs at marriage and parenting. But since Lola came into his life, there’s been a noticeable shift in his comedy. His newer specials are filled with stories about his kids, showing just how much they mean to him. Take Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, where he shared how Lola’s adorable remarks in the face of his temper tantrums instantly melt his rage away. Burr also recently starred in the 2023 film Old Dads, where he played, well, an old dad.
Being a dad has also prompted the comedian to think more about the consequences of his jokes. During the filming of his 2019 special Paper Tiger, Burr changed the closing joke at the very last minute because he was concerned about how it would affect his daughter. The joke was supposed to be about Lola suddenly being born and all the responsibilities he had to take being a father. But he scrapped it on the night of the taping, realizing that the joke might hurt Lola’s feelings if she ever saw it after growing up!
Lola Burr Loves Comedy Just as Much as Her Father
Even though Lola is still very young, she’s already showing signs of having inherited her father’s passion for comedy. In an interview with Conan, Bill Burr shared that her daughter Lola has a knack for comedy films and told the story of taking her to see Dumbo thinking it was going to be a light-hearted comedy. It wasn’t until eight minutes in that he realized it was a Tim Burton film, and then walked out because it was too heavy for his daughter.
Bill has also revealed on his Monday Morning Podcast that Lola is a master prankster. He said that one of her worst pranks is when she waits for Burr, her father, to be distracted and then launches a full-on Rich Swann “Phoenix Splash” finisher directly onto him. Burr recounted how one weekend, he was enjoying his relaxing evening lying on the floor with a pillow over his head, only to be jolted back to reality by a flying Lola. He had to roll over with his knees over his face and rethink his life choices.
In September 2020, her mother even tweeted about Lola wanting to follow in her dad’s footsteps. She wrote, “Bill told our daughter that he was going out to tell jokes. She asked me what that meant. I told her it means Daddy makes people laugh. She said, ‘I wanna tell jokes too!’ Pray for me, y’all.” So it looks like we’re soon going to have two comedians in the family and we’re living for it! So while Lola Burr is relatively young and there are very few details about her available, you can check out 7 things you didn’t know about Bill Burr here.
Watch Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!