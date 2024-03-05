Georgia Kreischer: Meet Bert Kreischer’s Daughter

Georgia Kreischer is one of the two daughters of Bert Kreischer and LeeAnn Kreischer. She grew up with the spotlight on her and her life has continued to attract media attention. Kresicher’s dad, Bert is a renowned American comedian, actor, podcaster, and reality television host. Named “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” by Rolling Stone, Bert’s life has inspired a few films, including National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002) and The Machine (2023)
In addition to her popular father, Georgia Kreischer’s mom is also a celebrity in her own right. Beyond being in the spotlight as the wife of a popular stand-up comedian, LeeAnn Kreischer is an actress, podcaster, and writer with credits across shows and films. Thanks to her active presence on different platforms, LeeAnn is aptly recognized as a social media personality. Considering her parents and background, there have been speculations about Kreischer’s career path. Did Georgia Kresicher get any of that entertainment gene? Find out if her parents’ multipotentiality rubbed off on her below.
Georgia Kreischer Was Born In 2004
The oldest daughter of Bert Kreischer and LeeAnn Kreischer, Georgia Kreischer was born on June 8, 2004. She was born in Los Angeles, California, making her an American by nationality. Named after her mom’s native state of Georgia, the young Kreischer is from a Caucasian background from both sides of the family. Kreischer grew up with a younger sister named Ila Kreischer in a close-knit family of four. Her sister was born on July 19, 2007.
Georgia Kreischer is an exceptional academic achiever. She graduated from Louiseville High School in June 2022 with remarkable grades. She is now studying for a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Oregon. Kreischer’s mom took to Instagram to share news of her graduation with thousands of followers. Kreischer is doing a great job carving an exemplary life of her own away from the spotlight and her parents’ fame.
Meet Georgia Kreischer’s Parents – Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer
Georgia Kreischer was born to two Hollywood stars known for their outstanding milestones in the entertainment industry. Her dad, Albert ‘Bert’ Charles Kresicher Jr. is a renowned stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and reality television host. Born on November 3, 1972, in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bert grew up in Tampa, Florida where he earned “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” title from Rolling Stone during his days at Florida State University. While he claims he had no clue, his boisterous lifestyle inspired the 2002 film National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.
The 2023 action comedy The Machine is also loosely based on Bert Kreischer’s life. As a podcaster, Bert is known for producing and hosting Bertcast and Open Tabs podcasts. Bert co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura. He also anchors the cooking show Something’s Burning. In addition to hosting, Bert has made guest appearances on podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience and WTF with Marc Maron.
Not just her dad, Georgia Kreischer’s mom is also a celebrated podcaster and entertainer. On her popular podcast Wife of the Party, LeeAnn Kreischer explores topics revolving around family, kids, and marriage. She also hosts The LeeAnn Kreischer Show. As an actress, she has credits in movies such as Destiny Stalled (2000). LeeAnn also serves as a producer on some of her husband’s television gigs and owns a merch called WOTP. She has garnered popularity on YouTube where she posts her podcast videos and on Instagram where she shares updates about her life and career. LeeAnn Kreischer was born on August 19, 1971, in Bowdon, Georgia, United States.
What Does Georgia Kreischer Do?
As a celebrity kid, Georgia Kreischer grew up under the spotlight and media scrutiny but often shied away from the attention. Despite being raised by popular parents who frequently draw inspiration from their children to create content, she prefers to keep a low profile. As of the time of writing this piece, Kreischer is focusing on her academic journey in college and has not shown much interest in the performing arts.
Nevertheless, she appeared as herself on The Cabin with Bert Kreischer in 2020 and contested on Celebrity Family Feud in 2023. Her parents’ influence in her life cannot be underestimated. They have had her as a guest on some of their programs, including her mother’s podcast Wife of the Party, which she featured in August 2022. The same year, she starred on her dad’s podcast Bertcast with comedian Whitney Cummings. Read about Lola Burr, another celebrity kid born to comedian and podcaster Bill Burr.
Follow Us