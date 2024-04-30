As the landscape of cinema evolves and societal values shift, there are instances where movies that were once celebrated as classics can now be perceived in a different light, leading some actors to regret their involvement in certain projects. With the rise of cancel culture and increased awareness of social issues, roles that were once praised may now be viewed as insensitive, offensive, or out of touch with contemporary values. As the public becomes more vocal about problematic aspects of films, actors may feel a sense of regret for their participation in these projects.
As well as this, some actors may regret their decisions purely based on the movies critical and commercial failure. The changing attitudes and morals of society can serve as a catalyst for actors to reflect on their past roles and reconsider the impact of their work on audiences. So, here are 6 movies actors regret making.
George Clooney – Batman & Robin (1997)
1997’s Batman & Robin is often cited as the weakest installment in the Batman franchise, despite boasting a star-studded cast that included Uma Thurman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and George Clooney. At the time of its release, the film’s cast was comprised of A-list talent, with Uma Thurman coming off the success of Pulp Fiction, Arnold Schwarzenegger solidifying his status as one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and George Clooney making a seamless transition from television to film.
Despite the impressive lineup of performers, Batman & Robin failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike, criticized for its campy tone, over-the-top performances, and lackluster script. When speaking with Movieline (now defunct), George Clooney expressed his regret around his role, slating his own performance. He said: “There wasn’t much for me to do and I didn’t do it very well.”
Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl (2015)
The Danish Girl, a 2015 Oscar-winning film, is a powerful and moving drama that tells the story of real-life Danish artist Lili Elbe, one of the first known recipients of gender confirmation surgery. The film follows Lili Elbe, originally known as Einar Wegener, a successful painter in 1920s Copenhagen, who begins to come to terms with her deep-seated identity as a woman. As Lili embarks on her transformative journey to live authentically, with the unwavering support of her wife Gerda, she navigates the complex emotions, societal expectations, and medical challenges that come with transitioning.
The Danish Girl explores themes of identity, love, and self-acceptance, showcasing the courage and resilience of its protagonist in embracing her true self despite the many obstacles she faces. The film’s poignant performances, particularly from lead actors Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, earned critical acclaim and recognition at the Oscars. However, despite this acclaim, The Danish Girl makes our list of movies actors regret making due to Eddie Redmayne’s second-thoughts on the project. When speaking with The Sunday Times, Redmanyne was quizzed on whether he would make the movie today following the uproar. He replied: “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake. The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table.”
Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)
A Rainy Day in New York is a romantic comedy film directed by Woody Allen that follows the story of a young couple, Gatsby Welles (played by Timotheé Chalamet) and Ashleigh Enright (played by Elle Fanning), as they navigate a series of misadventures in New York City. Gatsby, a charming and romantic college student, plans a romantic weekend in New York City for himself and his girlfriend Ashleigh, who is an aspiring journalist on assignment for her college newspaper. As the day unfolds, their plans go awry, leading to encounters with eccentric characters and unexpected revelations that challenge their relationship.
Timotheé Chalamet’s performance in the film was lauded for his portrayal of the endearing and complex character of Gatsby. However, A Rainy Day in New York faced controversy due to allegations of sexual abuse against director Woody Allen during the Me Too Movement. The controversy led Amazon Studios to halt the film’s release until 2021. In response to the situation, Timotheé Chalamet issued a public apology for his decision to work with Woody Allen and donated his entire salary from the movie to Time’s Up, RAINN, and New York’s LGBT Center as a gesture of support for survivors of sexual abuse and advocacy for social justice.
Mark Wahlberg – Boogie Nights (1997)
Considering it is a critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated movie, Boogie Nights making our list of movies actors regret making seems rather strange. However, Mark Wahlberg has had time to ruminate on the project since he became a global star – and he has some major qualms. Boogie Nights is a 1997 film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson that delves into the world of the 1970s and 1980s adult film industry in the San Fernando Valley. The story follows the rise and fall of young and ambitious adult film star Eddie Adams, who adopts the stage name Dirk Diggler (played by Mark Wahlberg) and becomes a sensation in the industry due to his impressive physical attributes. As Dirk ascends to fame and fortune, he becomes embroiled in a tumultuous world of excess, ego, drug abuse, and betrayal.
The film explores the lives of various characters within the adult film industry, including directors, producers, actors, and crew members, providing a gritty and unflinching glimpse into the highs and lows of their tumultuous lives. While its exploration of the adult film industry is explored somewhat tastefully, Wahlberg deeply regrets making the movie. When speaking with Variety, he claimed his agents pushed him into the role. He then mentioned his newfound faith, saying: “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”
The Majority of the Cast – Battlefield Earth (2000)
Battlefield Earth, the 2000 science fiction film based on the novel by L. Ron Hubbard, garnered widespread critical condemnation and became a major recipient at the 2000 Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies. The film amassed a disastrous seven Razzie awards, including the dubious distinctions of Worst Picture, Worst Actor for John Travolta, Worst Supporting Actor, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Screen Couple. Battlefield Earth has since etched its place in cinematic infamy, frequently appearing on lists of the worst movies ever made.
The film’s critical and commercial failure has led many involved in its production, including the cast, to express regret for their involvement in what has been deemed a cinematic disaster. To that, Battlefield Earth takes precedent as a movie actors regret making, with near enough every cast member expressing their contritions. However, to this day, the movie still garners attention, falling into the “so bad it’s good” category.
Ryan Reynolds – Green Lantern (2011)
Released in 2011, Green Lantern is a superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The movie follows Hal Jordan, a talented but cocky test pilot who is chosen by a dying alien to become a member of the Green Lantern Corps, a group of intergalactic peacekeepers armed with powerful rings that grant them superhuman abilities. Hal must overcome his doubts and fears to harness the full potential of his ring and save the universe from the threat of the evil entity known as Parallax.
Green Lantern was met with critical derision for its subpar special effects, deviations from the source material, and lackluster storytelling. The film also underperformed at the box office, grossing only $220 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million. Despite its critical and commercial failure, lead actor Ryan Reynolds managed to rebound from the debacle and continue his successful career. Reynolds even poked fun at the movie in a humorous manner in Deadpool 2. In the film’s mid-credits sequence, Deadpool goes back in time to shoot and kill the Ryan Reynolds reading the Green Lantern movie script. He then exits the frame uttering the words “You’re welcome, Canada.” Want to read about a Ryan Reynolds movie he likely won’t regret? Here’s our breakdown of the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.