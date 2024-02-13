One of the several performers to play Will Horton in NBC’s Days of Our Lives, Dylan Patton began his career as a child actor and model at age 7. His camera-friendly personality and genuine interest in performing got him started with commercials. The Denton, Texas, native was cast for his first proper acting role in 2002 as Dakota Manning in Our Family. Although the television series wasn’t picked up after its pilot, Patton had so much potential that his family left Texas for Los Angeles to pursue better career opportunities. In 2003, he landed his first movie role in Crab Orchard (2005), starring alongside Edward Asner, Judge Reinhold, and Ruby Handler in the family dramedy directed by Michael J. Jacobs.
Before the decade ran out, Dylan Patton was cast to play Will Horton in Days of Our Lives. He portrayed the character in at least 106 episodes of the daytime drama between 2009 and 2010, bagging nominations for coveted awards in the process. He was nominated for Daytime Emmy’s Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2010 and then the Young Artist Awards for Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series in 2011. The Will Horton role was imagined as a stepping stone for Patton, but it remains his most significant work as he disappeared from the limelight shortly after. What happened to him?
Reminiscing Dylan Patton’s Story Arc As Will Horton In Days Of Our Life
Dylan Patton took over from Christopher Gerse in 2009 as 16-year-old Will Horton and played the character until Chandler Massey replaced him in 2010. Patton’s story arc as Will revolved around dealing with secrets from those he loved, especially his mother, Alison Sweeney Sami Brady, and his girlfriend, Taylor Spreitler’s Mia McCormick. While struggling to deal with the separation of his parents and hopeful they would reconcile, Will learns his mom has adopted a baby. His new girlfriend Mia nudges him to accept Grace as his sister; he eventually does, but soon realizes that Mia hasn’t been straightforward with him.
The lies he was sold began to unravel when Grace lost her life to meningitis. Will learns his sister wasn’t adopted; his mother had her with EJ DiMera. He also finds that Grace was his girlfriend’s secret child who was swapped at birth with Sydney, the real daughter his mother had with EJ. He meets his new half-sister and ultimately reconciles with Mia, who cheats on him with Casey Deidrick’s Chad Peterson-Woods, her ex-boyfriend and biological father of Grace. Will breaks up with Mai, but at this point, Chandler Massey has replaced Dylan Patton.
The Truth About His Departure From Days Of Our Lives
With Chandler Massey taking over the Will Horton role from Dylan Patton, the character who had been characterized as straight became gay. This engendered a rumor that Patton was fired because he didn’t want to play a gay character. Patton dismissed this in an interview with Soaps, stating that the showrunners never discussed the gay storyline with him. “The show never even asked me about that… Even if they were going to do that story, they probably wouldn’t have even asked me about it anyway,” he said.
Patton explained that his dismissal was shocking as he wasn’t expecting it. “I didn’t leave the show. I was told that I was going to be replaced by another actor. It came as a shock to me,” he divulged. “I don’t know, they do it all the time… I don’t even know what’s going on with the kids storyline on Days,” he continued. “I don’t even think that it’s going on anymore. They let go of Taylor Spreitler and all the other kids,” he added.
What Happened To Dylan Patton After DOOL?
Dylan Patton struggled to land roles after he left Days Of Our Life. Apart from playing Romey in Romey and Julie, a 2013 short drama written and directed by Jade Grace, he wasn’t seen in any other project. He told Soaps that landing roles had become very competitive. “Everything I go out on, I’ve been so close, but there’s just so many other people out there trying to do the same thing. When I was on Days, I didn’t have to worry about going out to audition for other parts like I’m doing now. It’s a lot harder than it was before,” lamented the actor.
He has since moved on from acting, pursuing other career interests away from the spotlight. He reportedly plays Ultimate Frisbee for Kong in the Los Angeles Organization of Ultimate Teams. Dylan Patton has mostly kept a low profile since 2013, after he was arrested for selling cocaine in Agoura Hills, California. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation. Though his acting days are over, Patton will always be remembered for his roles in Days of Our Lives, First Strike (2009), Cold Case (2007), and Paradise, Texas (2006). Check out seven moments that changed Days of Our Lives.
