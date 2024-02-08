Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: 7 Moments that Changed the Show

Days Of Our Lives iconic moments highlight elements that have sustained the soap opera over the decades it has aired, as much as it encapsulates the entertainment value of the show. As one of the longest-running television shows in history, the daytime drama has been a mother lode of memorable moments for its fandom. From elegant romantic scenes to quintessential moments of unexpected detours, the series is packed with abundant classic instances that have helped substantiate its long-running legacy and relevance to pop culture.
Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the daytime series premiered on NBC in November 1965 and moved to the network’s streaming service Peacock in September 2022. Set in Illinois, the series follows the lives of the Brady and the Horton families in the fictional city of Salem. Its engaging plot explores diverse themes that appeal to viewers from different generations, thereby inspiring spin-offs and parodies that have fostered the soap opera’s popularity throughout its nearly 6-decades run. The following are some of the Days Of Our Lives iconic moments that resonate with viewers, but be warned there are a few spoilers ahead.
1. When Valerie Grant and David Banning’s Interracial Romance Was Introduced In 1975
Widely considered the first interracial romance in daytime television, it’s quite easy to see why Valerie Grant (Tina Andrews) and David Banning’s love story ranks among Days Of Our Lives iconic moments. Although their romance was controversial, as some viewers were reluctant to accept it, it’s now deemed a groundbreaking moment that normalized the representation of interracial couples. Their story arc challenged the negative stereotypes about interracial relationships, contributing to the sensitization campaigns geared toward dismantling the prejudices against couples of different ethnic backgrounds.
2. Patch and Kayla’s 1988 Wedding And Reunions
One of the many supercouples of the show, Stephen Nichols’ Steve “Patch” Johnson and Mary Beth Evans’ Kayla Brady have been a treasure trove of memorable moments in Days Of Our Lives. The beloved characters’ first unforgettable scene was their wedding in 1988, especially when Kayla regained her speech to say “I do” to Patch. With Steve presumed dead for 16 years, the couple departed from the show for years, making their 2006 return another epoch-making event in the show. This was also the case in 2015 when Patch returned and rekindled his romance with Kayla.
3. When The Devil Possessed Marlena Evans In 1994
As one of the soap opera’s renowned characters, Marlena Evans has been in several unfortunate situations that spark a rollercoaster of emotions among viewers. From surviving a 30-story fall to being brainwashed into believing she was a serial killer, the character introduced in 1976 embodies some of the most gripping storylines of the series. When she was possessed by the devil in 1994, it became one of Days Of Our Lives iconic moments. The series revisited the storyline in 2021, jogging up fans’ memories about the original introduction of a solid supernatural arc to the daytime drama.
4. When All The Beloved Characters Were Killed Off And Brought Back In The 2000s
A decline in ratings inspired one of the most exciting Days Of Our Lives iconic moments. With viewers abandoning the show, NBC rehired James E. Reilly to take over the head writer position from Dena Higley. Reilly introduced the Salem Stalker storyline in the Fall of 2003, killing off most of the show’s beloved characters. The characters eliminated included James Reynolds’ Abe Carver, Matthew Ashford’s Jack Deveraux, Suzanne Rogers’ Maggie Horton, Peggy McCay’s Caroline Brady, Alexis Thorpe’s Cassie Brady, and Josh Taylor’s Roman Brady.
The nature of their deaths and the mystery surrounding it reinvigorated the drama. While the serial killer terrorizing Salem was revealed to be Marlena Evans, it was later seen that she had been brainwashed to believe she was the killer in an unexpected twist. All the eliminated characters returned to the show as they were seen alive at Melaswen Island, making another exciting moment for fans.
5. Will Horton’s Coming Out Story In 2012
Several Days Of Our Lives iconic moments revolve around Chandler Massey’s Will Horton. Taking over from Dylan Patton as the first adult playing Will, Massey pulled off an impactful coming-out story that sparked conversations about LGBTQ+ issues, bringing visibility to the queer community. Will, who was struggling with acceptance, comes out to his parents in season 47, episode 133. As the coming-out storyline unfolds in subsequent episodes, he comes to terms with who he is, inspiring many people who had remained closeted in real life to embrace their true identity.
6. Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton’s Gay Marriage In 2014
Beyond the coming-out storyline, the soap opera consolidated its representation of queer people with a gay wedding in April 2014. This was a groundbreaking moment for the show and the LGBTQ+ community: it marked the first male-male wedding in US daytime drama history. Among other things, the wedding is often credited for initiating the portrayal of gay couples as just any heterosexual couple. The storyline, especially Caroline’s moving speech at the wedding, created widespread empathy for same-sex couples. This raised significant awareness for combating the prejudice against gay marriage and the eventual legalization of same-sex marriage.
7. The Time Jump In 2019
This daring narrative device counts among Days Of Our Lives iconic moments of the 2010s. Jumping a whole year after the November 9, 2019 episode, the series triggered high levels of curiosity that buzzed beyond the DOOL fandom. Utilizing a floating timeline, the soap opera excited fans with the ability to keep up with events of the jump year alongside Jennifer Deveraux, who woke from a coma to learn things had changed a great deal. The time jump allowed the showrunners to give the series a new lease on life. It added a fresh element of mystery with depth and complexity to the plotlines. Check out five reasons Days Of Our Lives continues to thrive.
