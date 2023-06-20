Night Court is back after over 30 years off our screens, but John Larroquette never left. His portrayal of the self-absorbed and philandering prosecutor Daniel K. Fielding remains a highlight of his career, earning him an astounding four consecutive Emmy Awards. Following his stint on Night Court, Larroquette starred in his eponymous NBC sitcom and returned to the courtroom to deliver acclaimed performances in The Practice and Boston Legal.
Over his illustrious career spanning five decades, John Larroquette has left a giant footprint in Hollywood with a glowing legacy that will endure. From TV to film and theater, Larroquette has consistently showcased his talent. While many are familiar with his notable achievements, there are still some intriguing facts about John Larroquette that might surprise a few. Here, we present seven facts about John Larroquette shedding light on lesser-known aspects of his personal life and career.
1. He Briefly Worked as a DJ in New Orleans
Before he ever considered acting as a career, John Larroquette pursued his first love – music. His love for music began in the third grade when he played the saxophone and clarinet. However, preferring the sound of his voice to the melodies he produced, Laroquette opted for DJing and had a brief stint as a disc jockey in the early 70s in his native New Orleans.
2. John Larroquette Battled Alcoholism At The Early Stage of His Career
As a young man on a self-discovery journey, John Larroquette dealt with his fair share of demons, particularly, alcoholism. Even after he’d relocated to Los Angeles and transitioned from music to acting, Larroquette initially struggled to find his footing and immersed himself in drug and alcohol abuse. Fortunately, he broke free by the age of 32, got sober, and soon after landed his career-defining role in Night Court.
3. He Received Marijuana Instead of Actual Payment For His Narrating Role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Perhaps one of the most bizarre facts about John Larroquette which remained only but a rumor until he confirmed it, was the paycheck substitute he received for his debut acting role. While working as a bartender in a Colorado bar, Larroquette had a serendipitous encounter with director, Tobe Hooper and they became fast friends. Years later when he relocated to LA, Hooper called him up to deliver the opening narration for his new film which turned out to be the cult classic horror, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Larroquette agreed to do the role as a favor and later revealed that Hooper expressed his appreciation by gifting him marijuana as a friendly gesture.
4. He Auditioned For A Different Role In Night Court
When Larroquette answered the casting call for Night Court, he originally auditioned for the role of the charismatic judge Judge Harold “Harry” T. Stone. Laroquette was later asked to read for the role of Fielding which he also liked and ultimately earned. In an interview with Parade, Laroquette shared that he would have accepted the role even if he hated it as he was desperate to foot his bills at the time. The role of judge eventually went to the late Harry Anderson.
5. John Larroquette Prefers TV Roles Over Movies
While John Larroquette has made his fair share of input across three mediums of acting, he has a particular preference for the small screen. He admits to disliking most of the movies he’s starred in except for the 1987 rom-com Blind Date co-starring Bruce Willis and Kim Basinger. According to Larroquette, he believes that his facial features, characterized by a clown-like quality, are more suited for the intimacy of the small screen rather than the grandeur of the big screen.
6. He Won A Tony For His Broadway Debut Opposite Daniel Radcliffe
John Larroquette marked his Broadway debut in the musical revival of Frank Loesser‘s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Notably, Larroquette shared the stage with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. The two actors developed an immediate bond, fostering an instant friendship. Despite being his stage debut, Larroquette remarkably portrayed J.B. Bigleyultimately earning him the prestigious Tony Award for Best Featured Actor.
7. Two of John Larroquette’s Children Have Active Careers in Entertainment
John Larroquette has three children with his wife, Elizabeth Cookson including two biological sons and an adopted daughter from Cookson’s past relationship. Both of Larroquette’s sons inherited his creative side and set out to become entertainers themselves. While Jonathan co-hosts a comedy podcast called Uhh Yeah Dude, Benjamin – an alumnus of Berklee School of Music – is a musician who composed the theme music for the Nigh Court revival.