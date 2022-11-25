Things About Daniel Radcliffe That You Didn’t Know

His childhood, his acting career, and his weird skills… It would be best if you learned some things about our beloved Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe.
His First Role Was David Copperfield’s Childhood
The first project he took place was the BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel, David Copperfield. It was a mini-series of two episodes. And it has the same name as the novel.
Daniel Radcliffe played David’s childhood in David Copperfield. Plus, Maggie Smith and Zoë Wanamaker were in the show’s cast. Later, the three played together in Harry Potter movies.
Radcliffe Is A Fulham Fan
Like most British guys, Daniel loves to watch and play football. So he is a steadfast supporter of Fulham FC.
His Girlfriend Is Erin Darke
He has been dating Erin Maya Darke since 2012. The couple got close while filming Kill Your Darlings.
Erin Darke was born in Michigan, United States. She is an actress. And she is 38 years old.
His Favourite Harry Potter Book Is The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Daniel Radcliffe started reading Harry Potter books when he was eight years old. However, he didn’t enjoy reading them that much and couldn’t finish the first one. Then, when he became Harry Potter himself, he read books. His favorite one among them is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Daniel Radcliffe Was Only Absent For Two Days In Ten Years Of Filming
The filming of Harry Potter lasted ten years. In all these years, Daniel Radcliffe took only two off days. Even though he had drinking issues in the late 2000s, he was always a responsible actor.
His Favourite Characters Are The Weasley Twins And Hagrid
In an interview, Daniel Radcliffe explained that his favorite Harry Potter characters are the Weasley twins and Hagrid.
His Parents Didn’t Want The Harry Potter Role
When Daniel Radcliffe got offered the role, his parents had hesitations. The role needed a genuine commitment, and they didn’t want their son to go through a continuum that may harm him. Yet, Warner Bros. convinced the family, and we know Daniel Radcliffe became Harry Potter,
To persuade them, the company agreed to sign a contract. A contract that made it compulsory to film all the scenes that include Harry Potter would be within the United Kingdom Borders.
Daniel Radcliffe Can Sound Like Americans
He can make a perfect American accent. This is because, as a kid, he loved to watch American shows and movies. The Simpsons, Toy Story, WWE, and Friends are some of them. So he acquired his skill thanks to watching these.
He Is A Poet
Daniel Radcliffe loves writing. He wrote poems under the name of Jacob Gershon. He wrote some short stories as well. Nowadays, he is planning to write a play.
Radcliffe Plays The Bass Guitar
He is really into rock music. He can play the bass guitar. And some of his favorite bands are Sex Pistols, Kaiser Chiefs, Bloc Party, and The Libertines.
Gary Oldman Is His Idol
Radcliffe explained that he desires an acting career like Gary Oldmen.
Oldman and Radcliffe had played together in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
He Had To Wear Green Contact Lenses
Harry has green eyes in the books. That’s why Daniel Radcliffe needed to wear contact lenses during filming. But whenever he wore them, he was in pain. In conclusion, J. K. Rowling stepped in and said Harry doesn’t have to have green eyes in the movie. Thus, the problem got solved.
He Can Recite All Elements
He can recite all the elements in the periodic table! He said he obtained this skill from a YouTube video he watched.
Daniel Radcliffe Is So Talented At Playing Ping Pong
He is not just a great actor but also a skillful ping-pong player! There was a ping pong table in the set of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The cast and the crew spent so much time playing it. Since then, Radcliffe has loved playing ping pong, and became a good player as the years went on.
Radcliffe Loves Spider-Man
Since he was a little kid, he has been watching all Spider-Man projects and reading the comics of Spider-Man. He says Spider-Man holds a special place in his heart.
Harry Potter Becomes Harry Puffer
While filming the later Harry Potter movies, Daniel Radcliffe started to smoke so frequently. As a result, his friends in the set started calling him ”Harry Puffer”.
He Broke More Than 80 Wands
He broke more than eighty wands in the Harry Potter set because he always used them as drumsticks.