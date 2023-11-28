8 Times Denzel Washington Delivered Underrated Masterpieces

When one thinks of Denzel Washington, images of his powerful performances in ‘Training Day’ or ‘Malcolm X’ might spring to mind. Yet, beyond these iconic roles lies a treasure trove of underrated masterpieces where Washington’s talents shine just as brightly. Let’s take a moment to appreciate these lesser-known gems that showcase the actor’s incredible range and depth.
The Mighty Quinn
In The Mighty Quinn (1989), Washington plays Xavier Quinn, a police chief on a fictional Caribbean island, embroiled in a murder mystery involving his childhood friend. The film, based on the book ‘Finding Maubee’, is a delightful blend of genres, allowing Washington to display his adeptness at both thriller and comedic elements.
It’s a detective story, so he goes around talking to various characters like Horny Rich White Lady (Mimi Rogers) and Witch Lady (Esther Rolle, CLEOPATRA JONES), which adds to the intriguing mix of humor and seriousness.
Devil in a Blue Dress
The 1995 neo-noir film Devil in a Blue Dress features Washington as Ezekiel ”Easy” Rawlins, a WWII vet turned private detective. This role allowed him to explore dignity and inner resources within the character. Despite its high pedigree, the film remains an underrated must-see for genre enthusiasts. Director Carl Franklin and Washington’s collaboration brought to life a jazzy narrative about corruption and race that deserves more recognition.
The Hurricane
The Hurricane (1999) is a poignant film that follows Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, a boxer wrongfully imprisoned for murder. Washington’s portrayal of Carter is transformative, capturing the man’s fight for justice against racial prejudice within the legal system.
It’s not that Carter’s boxing career as a middleweight contender isn’t covered… it’s just that the movie gives equal weight to Carter’s survival in prison, the courtroom drama that eventually leads to his freedom, illustrating the multifaceted nature of this powerful narrative.
Out of Time
In Out of Time (2003), Washington is Matt Lee Whitlock, the respected sheriff of Banyon Key entangled in murder accusations. The film’s tension hinges on Whitlock’s race against time to clear his name, showcasing Washington’s ability to navigate complex characters with ease. His character’s arc is fraught with moral ambiguity, making it a thrilling watch.
The Great Debaters
Washington took on dual roles in The Great Debaters (2007), both directing and starring as Melvin Tolson, a professor who forms an unbeatable debate team during a tumultuous time for racial equality in America. His portrayal is not only inspiring but also reflects Tolson’s profound impact on his students’ lives.
The story moves at a good pace, never lingering too long or going too fast and Washington chooses wonderful angles and points of reference throughout the film, highlighting not only his acting but also his directorial prowess.
Flight
In Flight (2012), Washington plays Whip Whitaker, a pilot struggling with substance abuse who miraculously lands a failing plane. His performance is raw and compelling, revealing the personal turmoil beneath Whitaker’s calm exterior during crisis.
An oasis of calm in utter chaos, this role challenges perceptions of heroism and accountability in the face of personal demons.
Roman J Israel Esq
Roman J. Israel, Esq., released in 2017, presents Washington as an idealistic lawyer thrust into the forefront after his partner’s incapacitation. His portrayal is nuanced, capturing Roman’s brilliance and social awkwardness that border on the autism spectrum. Roman faces moral dilemmas as he navigates a changing legal landscape, making this performance deeply humanizing and complex.
It’s slightly above gentleman and below knight, Roman says, encapsulating his principled yet challenged existence within the legal world.
Fences
Finally, in Fences (2016), Washington not only directed but also starred as Troy Maxson, translating August Wilson’s play into an evocative film experience. His performance is intense and grounded, offering an intimate look into Maxson’s flawed humanity. The film is both an exploration of African American life and an illustration of personal struggle against societal constraints:
You’ve got to take the crookeds with the straights. This role stands out as yet another testament to Washington’s directorial talent and acting mastery.
In conclusion, Denzel Washington has delivered numerous memorable performances that have flown under the radar but deserve their place in the spotlight for their depth and artistry. These eight films are just starting points for those looking to explore the full breadth of this remarkable actor’s work.
