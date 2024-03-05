5 Brendan Fraser Flicks That Should Make a TV Comeback

Remember when Brendan Fraser was the go-to hunk for campy adventure flicks and slapstick comedies? Those were the days, right? Well, in a world where nostalgia is king and TV reboots are as common as cat videos on the internet, let’s dive into some Fraser classics that deserve a second life on the small screen. Hold on to your remote controls, folks; we’re about to pitch some TV gold.
The Mummy Unwraps on TV
Picture this: The Mummy, but with today’s CGI sorcery breathing new life into those ancient curses. Sure, back in ’99, we had our wow moments, but let’s be real—the plagues of Egypt looked like they were conjured up by a high school AV club. With a TV series, we can take a deeper dive into the lore of Hamunaptra and give Evelyn and Jonathan more room to flex their archaeological muscles. Imagine each episode peeling back another layer of the mummy’s bandages—metaphorically speaking, of course. We’re not just talking about a reboot; we’re talking about an excavation of epic proportions.
Encino Man Goes Suburban
Now, let’s thaw out Encino Man. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see a caveman navigating the perils of 21st-century suburbia week after week? It’s like watching your grandpa try to use an iPhone—endlessly entertaining. And since there was already a spin-off, Encino Woman, we know there’s potential. But this time around, let’s amp up the cringe and dial down the cheese. We’ll follow Link as he grapples with modern dating, online shopping, and maybe even a stint as an influencer. It writes itself!
Bedazzled Turns Darkly Comical
Remember Bedazzled? That movie where Fraser’s character sold his soul for a few measly wishes? Let’s twist it into a dark comedy series where every wish is an episode that spirals out of control in the most hilarious ways possible. Each week, we’d see Elliot making deals with the devil and learning life lessons the hard way—like reading the terms and conditions before clicking ‘I agree.’ It’d be like watching someone repeatedly hit their funny bone—painful yet somehow you can’t help but laugh.
Blast from the Past Hits Present Day
Blast from the Past, now there’s a sitcom waiting to happen. Adam Webber, fresh from his fallout shelter, facing off against today’s societal quirks? Yes, please! We could have episodes about him trying to pay for coffee with a $2 bill or thinking TikTok is some new form of clock. And let’s not forget about his ’60s idealism clashing hilariously with modern cynicism. It’s like teaching a baby boomer about avocado toast—it’s tricky but might just be delightful.
School Ties Teaches More Lessons
Last but not least: School Ties. This drama was surprisingly effective at touching on themes of prejudice and identity. However, it got lost among other ’90s flicks and didn’t quite make the splash it deserved at the box office. As a period drama series, we could really sink our teeth into those themes and explore the long-standing effects of prejudice with more nuance than a two-hour film allows. Plus, it’s high time we give David Greene another shot at schooling us all on strength and resilience.
In conclusion, these five Brendan Fraser flicks are ripe for adaptation into TV series that could capture both old fans and fresh eyes. Let’s face it; we all need more Fraser in our lives—his blend of earnest charm and comedic timing is timeless. So here’s hoping some savvy producers out there are paying attention because these ideas are freebies—and they’re golden.
