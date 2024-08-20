Pulp Fiction Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

Although Reservoir Dogs was Quentin Tarantino‘s entry point into Hollywood, Pulp Fiction was his breakout movie. The Oscar-winning cult classic served as a monumental moment in cinema history, birthing a new realm of crime movies that focus on slick dialogue and character development rather than action. 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction and cinemas across the globe will be re-releasing the film in 4K on August 23.
Pulp Fiction is iconic for many reasons. Firstly, the film’s interwoven stories in non-linear format were something cinema-goers had not seen before. Secondly, Quentin Tarantino managed to wrangle together a wealth of stars, from megastars to those who had faded into obscurity. So, let’s break down the cast of this classic crime movie and see where they are today.
John Travolta as Vincent Vega
John Travolta is a Hollywood star whose career has faced a myriad of ups and downs. In the late 70s, he was one of the biggest actors in the world after starring in Grease and Saturday Night Fever (which earned him an Oscar nomination). He also starred in one of Tarantino’s favourite movies, Blow Out. To that, his performance in Blow Out was actually the one that helped Tarantino convince producers that he was right for the role of Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction, after fading from the limelight in the late 80s and early 90s.
In the movie, Travolta brought a level of suave sophistication despite his character being a drug-addicted mobster. Travolta was the lead star of the ensemble piece, with his character being tasked with taking his boss’s wife on a date while he is out of town. However, things go awry when she takes a lethal dose of his drugs and overdoses.
Pulp Fiction was a career-reviving movie for Travolta, earning him his second Oscar nomination. In the years following, he went on to star in movies like Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, and Face/Off. More recently, his popularity has wavered again. However, he is still a bankable star. In 2016, he gave a critically acclaimed performance in American Crime Story, starring as Robert Shapiro, an attorney who faced controversy for being part of O.J. Simpson‘s “Dream Team” during his murder trial. Travolta is next set to star opposite Christopher Walken, Talia Shire, and Katherine Heigl in the comedy musical, That’s Amore!
Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace
Pulp Fiction served as a breakout role for Uma Thurman, who played Mia Wallace, the wife of mobster Marseullus Wallace. As the free-spirited young woman with a penchant for hard drugs, Thurman brought comedy, drama and tremendous charm to her role. Her story served as one of three main segments in the movie, as she strikes up a bond with Vega on their “date”.
Thurman found herself nominated for an Oscar for her rendition, paving the way for roles in big-budget movies like Batman & Robin and Gattaca. In 2003, she then re-teamed with Quentin Tarantino for the smash hit revenge movie, Kill Bill: Vol. 1. In 2004, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 followed and cemented Thurman as one of Hollywood’s finest leading ladies. She is next set to star alongside Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2.
Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winfield
Samuel L. Jackson has become synonymous for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, which all started with Pulp Fiction in 1994. In the movie, Jackson delivers an unforgettable, Oscar-nominated performance as Jules Winfield, a ruthless hitman whose journey unfolds through a series of interconnected vignettes. Known for his formidable presence and commanding delivery, Jackson’s portrayal of Jules captures the character’s brutal gangster persona, marked by his cold pragmatism and chilling charisma. However, it is a near-death experience during a tense confrontation that leads to a profound spiritual awakening for Jules. This pivotal moment prompts him to reevaluate his life choices and question the path of violence he has followed.
Jules’s iconic monologues, especially the reflection on the “path of the righteous man,” resonate deeply, solidifying Jackson’s role as one of the most memorable characters in cinematic history and showcasing his extraordinary talent in bringing depth to a morally ambiguous figure. Since Pulp Fiction, Jackson has starred in many of Tarantino’s movies – including his follow-up film Jackie Brown, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight. He is next set to star opposite Kevin Hart in the Peacock series, Fight Night.
Tim Roth as Pumpkin
After starring in Tarantino’s feature debut Reservoir Dogs, Tim Roth was cast in Pulp Fiction as a criminal known only as Pumpkin, or “Ringo”, as he his nicknamed by Jules. The movie opens with Pumpkin’s story and closes with it, making his character all the more iconic. As a low-level criminal, Pumpkin and his girlfriend Honey Bunny cross paths with Jules and Vincent when attempting to stick up a diner in Los Angeles.
Following the success of the movie, Roth found himself nominated for an Oscar the next year for his supporting role in Rob Roy. He re-teamed with Tarantino in 2015 for The Hateful Eight, and once again in 2019 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, however, his scene was cut from the latter. Outside of his collaborations with Tarantino, Roth is known for his roles in TV shows like Twin Peaks, Tin Star, and movies like Planet of the Apes (2001), and Hardcore Henry.
Amanda Plummer as Honey Bunny
In Pulp Fiction, Amanda Plummer delivers a standout performance as Honey Bunny, the volatile partner of fellow criminal Pumpkin. Known for her unpredictable nature, Honey Bunny quickly captures the audience’s attention with her fierce demeanor and impulsive behavior, making her a dynamic and memorable character within the film’s ensemble. Her wild-card energy is palpable, especially during the intense diner robbery scene where her willingness to resort to violence at a moment’s notice showcases both her ferocity and desperation. Since Pulp Fiction, Plummer has mostly been confined to supporting roles in indie movies. However, in 2023, she returned to mainstream view in the acclaimed TV series Star Trek: Picard.
Bruce Willis as Butch Coolidge
Bruce Willis was the box office draw of Pulp Fiction as at the time of its release, he was one of the biggest stars in the world after the glaring success of the iconic action epic Die Hard. While appearing on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave Podcast, Tarantino explained how Willis was originally interested in the role of Jules. However, Tarantino convinced him to play Butch Coolidge, the boxer who goes at loggerheads with Marsellus when he fails to throw a fight. In the years following Pulp Fiction, Willis kept climbing the Hollywood ladder until he retired in 2022 due to suffering with frontotemporal dementia.
Maria de Medeiros as Fabienne
In Pulp Fiction, Maria de Medeiros plays the role of Fabienne, the spirited and charming girlfriend of Butch Coolidge. Fabienne’s character serves as a sweet and somewhat naive contrast to the film’s darker themes, embodying innocence amidst the surrounding chaos of the narrative. Her playful banter and endearing interactions with Butch provide moments of levity and tenderness, particularly in their discussions about the future and their hopes for a life together. To date, Pulp Fiction serves as a rare Hollywood role for the French actress who mostly stars in movies and TV shows on her home soil.
Ving Rhames as Marsellus Wallace
Ving Rhames‘ role in Pulp Fiction serves as one of the movie’s biggest shifting moments. When Butch fails to do what is asked of him, Marsellus embarks on a mission to kill him. When they finally cross paths, the two are subjected to torture by a duo of sick and twisted men. When Butch saves Marsellus, the rivalry is cut dead and Butch gets to live happily ever after with Fabienne. Following the success of Pulp Fiction, Rhames went on to star in movies like Bringing Out the Dead, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. In 2024, he shared the screen with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the crime thriller, The Instigators.
Eric Stoltz as Lance
Eric Stoltz served as a solid form of comedic relief in Pulp Fiction as Lance, a drug dealer who gets high on his own supply. However, his laidback lifestyle is thrown into turmoil when Vincent shows up with Mia when she overdoses on his drugs. Although his time in the movie is short, this tense scene serves as one of the movie’s most iconic moments, with great banter between Stoltz and Travolta. Stoltz is known for his roles in movies like Mask, Killing Zoe, and The Butterfly Effect. More recently, he has mostly starred in supporting roles in television shows like Bull, The Good Fight, and The Girls on the Bus.
Christopher Walken as Captain Koons
Christopher Walken’s iconic cameo in Pulp Fiction brings a memorable and darkly humorous touch to Butch Coolidge’s storyline, particularly through the iconic gold watch. In a captivating monologue, Walken portrays Captain Koons, a Vietnam War veteran who delivers a gripping account of the watch’s history, originally passed down through generations of Butch’s family. His commanding presence and distinctive delivery breathe life into Tarantino’s signature dialogue, blending absurdity with poignancy as he recounts the watch’s journey and its significance to Butch’s father. Despite the brevity of his scene, Walken’s performance stands out, encapsulating the film’s unique blend of humor and gravity, and further solidifying Tarantino’s ability to craft unforgettable character moments.
This role marked Walken’s second time executing Tarantino’s unique dialogue after starring in True Romance the year before. In 2024, Walken is still going strong. His most recent role saw him cross the pond to the UK to star in Stephen Merchant‘s comedy thriller series, The Outlaws.
Harvey Keitel as Winston Wolf
Pulp Fiction served as the second collaboration between Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Keitel, after Keitel led the cast of Reservoir Dogs in 1992. In Pulp Fiction, his role was much shorter, however, it is just as legacy inducing. In the movie, Keitel portrayed Winston Wolf, a fast-talking fixer of crime scenes. His character was so iconic that he reprised the role years later for a string of TV commercials for the British insurance company Direct Line. Want to read more about Harvey Keitel? Here’s our pick of his best roles.
