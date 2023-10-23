Ultimate Guide to Stream Django Unchained

In 2012, one of the most critically acclaimed and successful directors of all time, Quentin Tarantino brought to our screens the American revisionist Western film Django Unchained. The film is set in the Old West and Antebellum South. Tarantino drew inspiration from iconic Spaghetti Westerns in particular Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 Italian film Django.
The film features an all-star cast including actors such as Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington, and Walton Goggins. Before Foxx was cast to play Django American actor Will Smith was considered for the role, but he turned down the offer. Django Unchained was a huge commercial success. Not only did the film gross more than $400 million at the box office, it also received a number of awards and nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA. This is Tarantino’s highest-grossing movie to date.
What Is Django Unchained All About?
Django Unchained follows the story of former slave Django after he is freed and joins Dr. King Schultz as a German bounty hunter on a quest to find his wife. Django was a slave to the Speck brothers before Schultz agreed to pay for his freedom. Christoph Waltz played the role of Dr. King Schultz the German bounty hunter. Waltz won several awards for his performance, including the category for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Django is a skilled gunslinger and Foxx who played that role underwent extensive training to handle and shoot firearms accurately.
The production of Django Unchained started in California and continued in Wyoming and at the National Historic Landmark Evergreen Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana, outside of New Orleans. In the movie, Tarantino makes a brief appearance as an Australian mining company employee. The film addresses the horrors of slavery and racism in a bold manner but also faced controversy for its use of racial slurs.
Reviews Of Django Unchained
Django Unchained generally received mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. The movie also faced a lot of controversies following its release with focus on Tarantino’s portrayal of the racial tensions during the time of slavery. Another controversial challenge the movie faced was its historical inaccuracies. Concerning the Mandingo fighting that took place between the two slaves, Tarantino has said “I was always aware those things existed”.
However, there is no definitive historical evidence that slave owners ever staged gladiator-like fights to the death between male slaves like the fight depicted in the movie. The director of Yale’s Center for the Study of Slavery David Blight, said it was not a matter of moral or ethical reservations that prevented slave owners from pitting slaves against each other in combat, but rather economic self-interest: slave owners would not have wanted to put their substantial financial investments at risk in gladiatorial battles. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an average rating of 8/10.
Where To Stream Django Unchained
Tarantino’s Django Unchained is currently available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. Although, the availability will differ from one country to another. The movie is available to stream on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema. Django Unchained is also available on Netflix but is limited to certain regions.
The movie is also available to watch on Roku. For existing Roku subscribers Django Unchained can be watched on CALIFORNIA TV BOX, ROW8, Vudu, or Apple TV on your Roku device. For those who wish to purchase or rent it, the movie is available to buy on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, and AMC on Demand.
The Streaming Quality And Subscription Detail On Each Platform Is Different
A lot of streaming platforms are subscription-based. Django Unchained is available to stream on some platforms but some of these platforms have certain regional restrictions. The cost to stream Django Unchained varies across platforms so does the streaming quality. Each platform also has different streaming qualities and benefits. While some might offer HD and 4K video quality others offer free trials or some might have a mix of all.
On Sky Go, the platform is a free streaming app for Sky TV subscribers. However for new subscribers, the cost of the Sky Go Original Plan is £20/month, the Variety bundle is £32/month and the cost of Box Sets is £38/month. On Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Vudu the cost to buy Django Unchained is $6.99 and to rent costs $3.99, they all come in HD.
Some Platforms Are Restricted In Certain Regions
Thanks to geo-restrictions, Django Unchained is not available on certain streaming platforms in some regions. As stated earlier the film is also available on Netflix but is limited to a few countries. regions. Some of these countries are Australia, France, Indonesia, New Zealand, Poland, Denmark, Brazil, and Switzerland. In Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, Sky Go subscribers have access to stream Django Unchained.