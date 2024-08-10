The Instigators Delivers a Boston Crime Thriller with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck

At the heart of The Instigators, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck team up for a heist-gone-wrong narrative that dives deep into Boston’s crime circuit. Directed by Doug Liman, known for his work on The Bourne Identity, this film reunites former collaborators in an attempt to breathe life into the crime genre.
A Mix of Familiar Faces and Fresh Talents
Matt Damon stars as Rory, an ex-Marine who’s down on his luck after a messy divorce. He seeks solace in Dr. Rivera, played by Hong Chau, who previously shared the screen with Damon in Downsizing. Rory’s battle with depression is central to his character, stemming from an inability to pay child support and legal fees to see his son.
The Trouble Begins
Casey Affleck, portraying Cobby, steps into a role that sees him leveraging young children to bypass a motorcycle breathalyzer. His character’s repeated legal troubles set the stage for the ill-fated heist presented by Scalvo, portrayed by Jack Harlow. Scalvo’s connections to mafia boss Mr. Besegai (Michael Stuhlbarg) push the plot forward.
A Crime-Ridden Boston
The heist targets the election night celebration of corrupt Mayor Miccelli (Ron Perlman). With Boston’s history of cinematic criminality, The Instigators attempts to merge gritty realism with humor. Yet, it struggles to balance its tones effectively.
There are moments when Ron Perlman’s portrayal of Mayor Miccelli provides amusement. In one scene, hindered from accessing his stash due to a stolen bracelet, he exclaims:
What the [bleep] happened to the city of Boston?
An Unsuccessful Mix of Comedy and Chaos
The tone of the film often wavers, challenged further by its characters’ comical incompetency during critical moments. In pursuit of laughs amidst tension, the film falls short, making viewers question their alignment even with the protagonists.
Meet Dr. Rivera
Dr. Rivera’s involvement deepens when Rory and a wounded Cobby seek her out. Played by Hong Chau, she aids them medically while navigating her own risk of becoming an accessory to their crimes. All this leads to high-stakes yet absurdly choreographed car chase scenes.
Convoluted Outcomes and Mixed Reviews
The narrative unfolds with twists that reinforce stereotypical elements rather than introduce innovative angles. For instance, corrupt law enforcement figures like Ving Rhames’ character emphasize systemic corruption without adding fresh insights.
The reception has been mixed, reflecting on potential squandered amidst script inconsistencies. Despite being marketed as a homage to Boston’s rich legacy in crime cinema, The Instigators delivers an uneven tribute.
