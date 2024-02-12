Beyond hosting HGTV’s Income Property and his entire television career, Scott McGillivray has built an enduring brand as a charismatic real estate investor and family man. The Canadian entrepreneur from Richmond Hill, Ontario, rose to prominence with the HGTV home improvement show, after which he cemented his clout as a real estate investor across North America. Having earned a good reputation in real estate, McGillivary spread his brand to other industries, from influencing and motivational speaking to education and entertainment.
The HGTV host’s reputable dealings and over a million followers on social sites position him as a major attraction for brand collaborations related to home improvement and the real estate industry at large. The highlights of his career attainments are also expressed in his status as the CEO of McGillivray Group and McGillivray Entertainment. Alongside Michael Sarracini, McGillivary cofounded Keyspire, a real estate investment education firm that regards itself as the proven roadmap for investing in real estate.
1. Scott McGillivray’s Passion For Home Renovation Began As A Hobby
The Canadian entrepreneur never planned to become a real estate developer and make a show out of it. It was a hobby that morphed into a career after he realized in college that flipping houses was lucrative. Upon graduating from the University of Guelph, where he studied Commerce, Scott McGillivray took a year off to figure out what he wanted to do with his life. “This is when I started buying and renovating student rentals,” McGillivray shared in a November 2020 Facebook post. Four years earlier, he told Remodeling he’s always been into fixing things, a habit he picked up from his father. “… Even as a kid, I was into woodworking, carpentry, building furniture just as a hobby…You just don’t know where these things will take you,” added the Income Property host.
2. His Wife Is An Elementary School Teacher
Scott McGillivray wedded his wife Sabrina McGillivray in 2009, and they are parents to two lovely daughters. While the HGTV host has embraced a public life, Sabrina prefers staying off the radar. She keeps a low profile, with her social media accounts set to private. But her marriage continues to drag her into the spotlight. In 2016, she appeared alongside her daughters and husband in Moving the McGillivrays, a miniseries that follows the family of four as they build their dream home. Scott thinks of his wife as a hardworking woman; he once shared that “she’s a full-time teacher, a full-time mom, (and) an amazing caretaker…” Sabrina teaches elementary pupils at York Catholic District School Board.
3. Scott McGillivray’s Fans Want Him On Dancing With The Stars
When McGillivray exchanged vows with his wife in 2009, their wedding dance video went viral, setting in motion a call among his fans for the HGTV host to participate in Dancing with the Star. A Facebook page titled We Want Scott McGillivary On Dancing With The Star was created for that and has amassed over 3.4K followers. Although McGillivary has yet to participate in the dance competition, he’s disclosed that he took dance lessons to catch up with his wife, who’s a trained dancer. “…I surprised her with some dance lessons. She didn’t need them, but I did, and she really appreciated how hard I worked to try and master the dance,” the Canadian investor disclosed in a piece published on HGTV Canada.
4. The Income Property Host Takes Valentine’s Days Seriously
Scott McGillivray believes he’s a romantic man. He enjoys making his wife happy, especially on Valentine’s Day. In the aforementioned HGTV Canada article, the real estate developer recounts the various ways he has celebrated Valentine’s Day with his wife and daughters. From surprise vacations to romantic dinners, the HGTV host pulls all the stops to show how much he loves and appreciates his partner. He once hired a personal shopper to bring the stores to Sabrina at home. While Valentine’s Day celebration has changed with the arrival of their daughters, Scott McGillivray still endeavors to take his girls out on a date every February 14th.
5. Scott McGillivray Enjoys Being A Dad
The Canadian entrepreneur enjoys being a dad; he takes his fatherly role seriously and has expressed multiple times that being a father is the most important task of his life. “Since my daughters came into my life, I have never been and never will be the same. Being a dad is by far my favorite thing…” he told HGTV. He expressed a similar sentiment in a May 2017 article published on his eponymous website. “Being a dad is the greatest and most significant thing that’s ever happened to me,” stated McGillivray in the writeup wherein he shared his guide for Father’s Day gift. Pictures of his daughters Myah and Layla McGillivray are littered across his social media pages. Check out how you can be on HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home.
