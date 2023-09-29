Garry Kief: The Man Behind Barry Manilow’s Success

Garry Kief is currently holding some top jobs in the entertainment industry. Among other endeavors, Kief is the president of Barry Manilow Productions and helms the affairs of Stiletto Entertainment as the president and CEO. He has produced a couple of TV series and documentaries, including seven episodes of Jacob & Joshua: Nemesis Rising. He also manages the career of American singer and songwriter, Barry Manilow.
Despite his great career heights, Garry Kief’s claim to fame is mostly linked to his longtime partner and husband, Barry Manilow. The two have been together for more than four decades but their wedding took place in 2014. Due to the presumed hate that their relationship would attract, Kief and Manilow decided to keep their love life away from the spotlight. They only went public with their union after their wedding. However, public reactions to the news about their union were quite shocking.
Garry Kief’s Early Life and Background Details
While in a high-profile marriage with a celebrated singer, Garry Kief prefers to shield his personal life from the public eye. The same applies to Manilow who kept their relationship under wraps for more than 30 years. As such, not much has been shared about the early life of Kief and his birth family. Nevertheless, it has been established that he is of American nationality and was born on August 31, 1948. Kief is originally from Houston Texas. Barry Manilow, on the other hand, was born on June 17, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York.
Like his early life and family background, details about Garry Kief’s early education are also shrouded in mystery. However, his LinkedIn profile shows he attended the University of Southern California where he studied journalism, public relations, marketing, and broadcast journalism. He also speaks French and “Spanglish.” On the other hand, Garry Kief’s partner, Barry Manilow attended Eastern District High School before enrolling in the City College of New York. He left City College to study at the New York College of Music and later honed his skills at Julliard Performing Arts School.
What Does He Do For A Living?
According to Barry Manilow, Garry Kief is the smartest person he has ever met. As such, the singer put Kief in charge of his career management. In addition to being the president of Barry Manilow Productions, Kief also serves as CEO and president of Stiletto Entertainment, a position he has held since 1981. The company represents a lot of celebrities, including Barry Manilow, Lorna Luft, Brian Culbertson, and Matt Dusk. Stiletto also represents the American a capella group, Straight No Chaser.
Under Garry Kief’s leadership, Stiletto Entertainment set up Barry Manilow’s Copacabana, the first original musical performed on a cruise ship alongside Manilow. The cruise ship production works with at least 15 vessels and over 350 singers and dancers every year. Aside from Copacabana, the company also handles advertising, contracts, schedules, and casting for clients. Stiletto Entertainment also produces concerts, television shows, and theatrical productions. Beyond the foregoing, Kief volunteers to the Board of Directors of McCallum Theatre and Palm Springs International Film Festival respectively.
Inside Garry Kief’s Relationship With Barry Manilow
Garry Kief and Barry Manilow have been together since 1978. When they were introduced to each other, Kief didn’t know that Manilow was a big star in the music industry. They had an instant connection and according to the singer, he fell for Kief instantly. Kief became Manilow’s manager soon after they met and has retained that position. However, they kept their relationship secret for many years because of what people might say.
They secretly married in April 2014 in a private event held at their 53-acre Palm Springs home. Guests didn’t know they were going to a wedding when they arrived at the estate and were sworn to secrecy. Kief and Manilow decided to keep their relationship and marriage private due to fear of adverse reactions from the public. To their greatest surprise, going public with their union only attracted positive comments from fans.
Do Garry Kief and Barry Manilow Have Children?
Having babies of their own has not been on the cards for Garry Kief and Barry Manilow. However, they raised Kief’s daughter, Kirsten, from a previous marriage with a woman named Jane. When Kief and Manilow met, the former had a one-year-old daughter from his previous relationship, and together, they raised her into a beautiful woman. Manilow is also the godfather of Kief’s daughter.
Manilow was also married before he met Garry Kief. The Mandy singer married his high school sweetheart, Susan Deixler, in 1964 but the marriage only lasted a year. Manilow and Deixler officially divorced in 1966. While he later found love in the arms of a man, Manilow admitted he was in love with his former wife. Besides, his sexual orientation didn’t play any part in their crashed marriage; he just wasn’t ready. Manilow’s first marriage didn’t produce any child.