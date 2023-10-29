Micheál Richardson: Life, Career, and Legacy of Liam Neeson’s Son

Micheál Richardson (born Micheál Richard Antonio Neeson) is a member of a massive entertainment dynasty that includes legendary names like Redgrave, Richardson, Neeson, and many more. Over five generations of his lineage have been recorded in the industry with significant achievements. Until her passing in 2009, Richardson’s mother was an accomplished English actress and a member of the renowned Redgrave family. His father is an award-winning Irish actor who has worked with his son on a few projects.
Thus, Micheál Richardson had a strong foundation to build his career from the budding stage and made the most of it. He has been active in the movie industry since 2013 with notable roles in movies such as Vox Lux (2018), Cold Pursuit (2019), and Made in Italy (2020). Richardson is far from achieving the level of success his parents’ legacy in the industry portrays. Regardless, he is still active and making more exploits as an actor.
How Old Is Micheál Richardson?
Born in Dublin, Republic of Ireland on June 22, 1995, Micheál Richardson is an Irish national. He is the oldest son of Irish actor Liam Neeson and his late wife, English actress Natasha Richardson. He grew up with a younger brother named Daniel Neeson. Richardson’s younger brother is the only member of the family who is not involved in the acting business. Daniel chose to blaze his trail as an entrepreneur with a successful tequila brand called DE-NADA. The brothers got the highest level of education before launching their careers. For his first degree, Richardson attended Tulane University.
Micheál Richardson’s ancestry from both sides of the family comprises renowned entertainers. He is the grandson of actress Vanessa Redgrave and filmmaker Tony Richardson from his maternal side. He is also the nephew of actress Joely Richardson, his mother’s sister, and the cousin of actress Daisy Bevan, Joely’s daughter. His paternal grandparents are Katherine Brown and Bernard Neeson. His great-grandparents from his mother’s side, Rachel Kempson and Michael Redgrave were also actors.
Why Does Liam Neeson’s Son Have a Different Surname?
Named Micheál Richard Antonio Neeson at birth, Micheál Richardson changed his last name to his mother’s maiden name to honor her. He implemented the legal process to change his name in 2018, nine years after the death of Natasha Richardson. Thus, he didn’t change his name to dissociate himself from his father’s overwhelming fame as many would think.
Micheál Richardson lost his mother on March 18, 2009, following an unfortunate skiing accident. She suffered an epidural hematoma after falling and hitting her head on a hard surface during her skiing lesson. Richardson was devastated by his mother’s death, leading him to embrace a loose life to find comfort. He began partying a lot and taking drugs to help him cope with the situation. It took him years to find a healthy way to process his grief before taking the bold step to change his last name as a tribute to his late mom.
Micheál Richardson’s Movies and TV Shows
Micheál Richardson is still far from achieving the height of success his parents enjoy in the entertainment industry. Regardless, he is relentlessly making inroads. Richardson debuted in the 2013 Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues as a History Channel Reporter. That was the last time he was credited as Micheál Neeson. He followed it up with another minor role in Vox Lux (2018) alongside Natalie Portman. He successfully auditioned for a role in Cold Pursuit (2019) where he played the son of his father’s character Kyle Coxman. He also starred alongside his father in Made in Italy (2020) as Jack Foster, further solidifying his status as a talented actor.
Micheál Richardson got the lead role in On Our Way (2021) as Henry Richardson. The film performed well critically, winning the Best Breakout Director of the Year Award for the creator, Sophia Lane Curtis while Richardson scooped the Rising Star Award for his performance. The awards were announced in July 2022 at the Ischia Film Festival in Campania, Italy. Richardson made his television debut in 2020, appearing in eight episodes of Big Dogs as Renny. He also voiced the young Qui-Gon Jinn on the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi set. Other film roles he played include Rex in Paradise and Joe in Somewhere Quiet (2023). He won the role of Michael Collins in the yet-to-be-announced film, The Rising: 1916. His father appeared in the same role in the film Michael Collins (1996).