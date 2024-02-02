Actor and singer Park Bo-gum is no stranger to South Korean film and television audiences. With the growth and expansion of the South Korean cinema, names like Park Bo-gum have received international recognition. While he undoubtedly has a growing female fan base, Park’s remarkable talents have continued to attract industry stakeholders in the Korean film industry and Hollywood.
However, like most South Korean entertainers, at the start of his career, Park Bo-gum had to make a critical decision on which talent agency to work with. Park’s talent was recognized early and had three top South Korean entertainment companies reach out for a contract. Surprisingly, Park rejected all three offers for one reasonable reason. Here’s more on Park Bo-gum’s life, career, and his reason for rejecting SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment offers.
Revisiting Park Bo-gum’s Early and Growing Years
Born as the youngest of three children, Park Bo-gum was born in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on June 16, 1993. Park was drawn to the performing arts at an early age. The actor was reportedly already playing the piano when he was in Kindergarten. Born into a Christian family, Park also attended and was an active member of the church choir, helping to play the piano. As an active child, Park was part of the swimming team in his school, Seoul Mokdong Middle School. After attending and graduating Shinmok High School in 2012, Park was certain he wanted a career as a performer. Park studied Musical Theater at a private, Christian university, Myongji University, in Seoul, South Korea.
How His Acting Career Took off
Park may have received international recognition in 2016, his acting career began five years earlier in 2011. Initially signed to Sidus HQ, Park made his acting debut in a supporting role in South Korean crime thriller Blind (2011). He played the younger brother, Dong-hyun, of the lead character, Min Soo-ah (Kim Ha-neul). However, the following year, Park switched agencies and moved to Blossom Entertainment. It was with them he landed his first television role. Park’s major role came in 2013 when he starred in South Korean TV series Wonderful Mama.
Park Bo-gum’s breakthrough role came in 2014, having played Officer Lee Jin-ho in the action thriller A Hard Day (2014). The film’s popularity greatly affect Park’s growing career. A Hard Day (2014) became the highest grossing Korean film at the time. His fan base grew when he became the new host of the South Korean music program Music Bank (2015). Park co-hosted the program with one of Korea’s girl group (Red Velvet) member, Irene. Besides the show’s success, audiences couldn’t get enough of the chemistry Park and Irene shared on stage. By 2016, Park was a famous face and name in South Korean and international film markets.
Exploring Park Bo-gum’s Musical Career
Now a famous actor, Park never lost his passion for music. He contributed to the album soundtrack of the South Korean TV series Love in the Moonlight, in which he played the lead actor, Lee Yeong. Park performed the single, “My Person” which peaked at number 3 on the Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart). His first single release was a Japanese song titled “Bloomin,” which he released in 2019. He followed it with another single, “Dear My Friend,” and an accompanying music video in 2020. That same year, Park released his debut studio album, blue bird (2020).
Why Did Park Bo-gum Reject the Offers From SM, YG, And JYP Entertainment?
The offers from SM, YGm and JYP came early in his career, long before he became famous. By the time Park was in High School, he has already become a skilled pianist. Coupled with a complimentary voice, Park was a marvel to behold. During his sophomore year at Shinmok High School, Park took the initiative, daring the impossible, and sent a video of himself playing the piano and singing to talent agencies, including SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment. Surprisingly, Park not only got a feedback from one but all three of the agencies. Impressed with the video, SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment all sent Park a contract offer.
However, before sending out the videos, Park Bo-gum decided he would choose whichever agency contacted him first. Sadly for the trio agencies, neither of them reached out to Park on time. Park Bo-gum rejected offers from SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment because he had already chosen another talent agency. Interestingly, the talent agency that first reached out to Park not only offered him a contract, but advised he should consider acting instead of being a singer. This singular advice and Park’s corresponding decision to heed to it led to the multi-award winning actor film and television audiences know. However, this didn’t stop the actor from having a musical career, later on in life. If you’re a fan of Park Bo Gum or South Korean entertainment in general, here are 20 South Korean films to catch up on.
