Chase Infiniti: Unveiling the Young Star’s Meteoric Rise to Fame

With just a couple of acting credits in her portfolio, it’s safe to say that Chase Infiniti hit the ground running in her career as an actress. The Indiana-born actress has had an unconventional start to rise to fame, appearing in notable Hollywood projects. Her debut came as a main cast member of a major television project alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. One year later, she made her big-screen debut with another great cast ensemble, becoming the breakout star in One Battle After Another, where she shared the screen with seasoned Hollywood heavyweights, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor.
Chase Infiniti may be in her budding days, but she’s no ordinary newcomer. She has always been drawn to the theater since childhood and is currently living her dream of appearing in movies and TV shows. More so, she gets to make her entrance in the company of renowned actors. Infiniti is obviously a new It Girl to watch in Hollywood, and her journey to fame has been an interesting one.
Chase Infiniti’s Childhood Helped Forge Her Career Path
Born on May 5, 2000, in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, Chase Infiniti has had an interesting journey to the spotlight, starting with her name. Her first and middle names were derived from two Hollywood blockbusters – Batman Forever and Toy Story. Infiniti’s parents loved Nicole Kidman‘s Chase Meridian in Batman Forever and decided to name their daughter after the character. Her middle name came from Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase: “To infinity and beyond” in Toy Story. Her full name is Chase Infiniti Payne, but her last name is not part of her professional moniker.
Chase Infiniti’s parents, Keith Irvin Payne and Kimberly Dawn Able, seem intentional about channeling their kids to a career path early in life. Infiniti’s younger sister is Dolce Imani. Needless to say, she has carved a career in the fashion industry. While she didn’t have family ties in the entertainment industry, Infinity developed an early interest in the performing arts with her parents’ support. Her father owns a construction company.
Growing up in Indianapolis, Infiniti performed in many theater productions. She auditioned for a role in a school musical at the age of 10. She also explored music during her time at North Central High School. After graduating from high school in 2018, Infiniti attended Columbia College Chicago, where she continued her exploits in the performing arts. She was also a kickboxing trainer while in Chicago and co-founded a K-pop cover dance group called Duple Dance Crew. Infiniti graduated from college in 2022 and has been working on her acting career.
Chase Infiniti Made Her Film and Television Debuts with Hollywood Heavyweights
Not everyone gets the privilege not just of making their acting debut in critically acclaimed projects, but also of working with seasoned industry greats. Chase Infiniti landed her first television role in February 2023 when she was cast in Apple TV+’s series Presumed Innocent. She appeared in all eight episodes of the first season, portraying Jake Gyllenhaal (Rusty Sabich) and Ruth Negga‘s (Barbara Sabich) onscreen daughter, Jaden Sabich. A month after its premiere, the show was renewed for a second season.
Chase Infiiti’s debut big-screen role in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another (2025) also put her on a pedestal. She portrayed the daughter of Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) in the critically acclaimed action thriller. Infiniti also shared the screen with Sean Penn (Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw), Benicio del Toro (Sergio St. Carlos), and Regina Hall (Deandra ). After watching the movie’s trailer, American rapper Tyler, the Creator cast her in the music video for his song Darling, I.
Chase Infiniti Has Booked More Leading Roles
The cinematic world has not seen the last of Chase Infiniti yet. Her performance in Presumed Innocent and her K-pop dance covers caught the attention of showrunner Bruce Miller, who cast her in the upcoming sequel series to Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale titled The Testaments. Miller cited her versatility as what inspired him to work with her. Infiniti will play Agnes in the series scheduled for release in 2026. Additionally, Infiniti has been cast in the titular role in Niki Byrne‘s coming-of-age movie The Juia Set. The movie also stars Gillian Anderson, Christopher Briney, Jason Isaacs, Nina Hoss, Chloe Bailey, and Carmen Ejogo.
