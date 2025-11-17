76 Toy Story Quotes That Made Us Remember Our Childhoods

Undoubtedly, Pixar’s Toy Story franchise is the one that conquered the most hearts. And no wonder – it gave us some truly iconic characters and absolutely timeless storytelling. There’s one more thing that makes the Toy Story franchise as good as it is.
Alongside all the entertainment and on-screen adventures of our beloved characters, they also gave us memorable quotes and imparted valuable life lessons to anyone watching. That’s what this article is all about – the wonderful, the deep, and the lighthearted Toy Story quotes.
From Buzz’s call to “reach for the sky” to Woody’s precious reminder that true friendship knows no boundaries, these famous quotes have absolutely become ingrained in our collective consciousness. And it isn’t only the main heroes here who have left their mark, either! Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, and Rex, with their infectious spirit, humor, and resilience, have taught us to live our lives fearlessly.
So yeah, Toy Story is so much more than just entertainment! If you have forgotten the iconic lines from these movies, these funny quotes will be a great reminder for you.
Of course, an animated movie might not be the first place you look for wise quotes, but allow yourself to experience the phenomenon of Toy Story in a whole new way – through these timeless quotes.
In the spirit of Buzz Lightyear’s famous catchphrase, let us all strive to reach for the limitless possibilities that lie “to infinity… and beyond!” Meaning, scrolling down below, checking the quotes from Toy Story, and voting for the ones you liked the best!
#1
“You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell.” — Buzz Lightyear
#2
“To infinity and beyond!” — Buzz Lightyear
#3
“How do you spell FBI?” — Rex (Toy Story 2)
#4
“He ain’t the sharpest knife in the place where they keep the knives.” – Chunk (Toy Story 3)
#5
“The panic is attacking me.” — Rex (Toy Story 4)
#6
“That wasn’t flying. That was falling with style.” — Woody
#7
“But I don’t wanna use my head!” — Rex (Toy Story 2)
#8
“You never forget kids like Emily or Andy. But they forget you.” — Jessie (Toy Story 2)
#9
“The word I’m searching for, I can’t say because there’s preschool toys present.” — Woody
#10
“Woody once risked his life to save me. I couldn’t call myself his friend if I weren’t willing to do the same.” — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)
#11
“Come on. Let’s see how much we’re going for on eBay.” — Hamm (Toy Story 3)
#12
“Oh, I hate all this uncertainty!” — Rex (Toy Story 3)
#13
“Being there for a child is the most noble thing a toy can do.” — Woody (Toy Story 4)
#14
“There’s a snake in my boot!” — Woody
#15
“The claaaaaaaw.” — Aliens
#16
“And there seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere.” — Buzz Lightyear
#17
“Hey, Hamm, look. I’m Picasso!” — Mr. Potato Head
#18
“I don’t like confrontations!” — Rex
#19
“Sunnyside would be cool and groovy if we treated each other fair! It’s Lotso! He’s made us into a pyramid, and he put himself on top!” ― Ken (Toy Story 3)
#20
“It’s the perfect time to be hysterical!” — Hamm (Toy Story 3)
#21
“I’m going for fearsome here, but I just don’t feel it!” — Rex
#22
“You are a toy!” — Woody
#23
“Reach for the sky!” — Woody
#24
“You’re my favorite deputy.” — Woody
#25
“I don’t believe that man’s ever been to medical school.” — Buzz Lightyear
#26
“And you, my friend, are responsible for delaying my rendezvous with Star Command!” — Buzz Lightyear
#27
“Son of a building block!” — Mr. Potato Head
#28
“I wanted to say you’re a bright young woman with a beautiful yarn full of hair. Hair full of yarn. It’s uh… oh… I must go.” — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)
#29
“You’re cute when you care.” — Bo Peep (Toy Story 2)
#30
“Jessie’s right! Authority should derive from the consent of the governed, not from the threat of force!” ― Barbie (Toy Story 3)
#31
“This is what happens when you dummies try to think. We’re all just trash, waiting to be thrown away! That’s all a toy is!” ― Lotso (Toy Story 3)
#32
“A stranger. From the outside. Oooooohhhhhhhh!” ― The Aliens
#33
“There is no way out. Just kidding. Door’s right over there.” ― Buttercup (Toy Story 3)
#34
“A good soldier never leaves a man behind.” – Sergeant (Toy Story 3)
#35
“I am not a toy. I’m a spork. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash. I’m litter. Freedom!” — Forky (Toy Story 4)
#36
“I have a question. No. Wait. I have all the questions.” — Trixie (Toy Story 4)
#37
“Oh, yeah? Well, good riddance, ya loony.” — Woody
#38
“This is the perfect time to panic!” — Woody
#39
“I can’t stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” — Woody (Toy Story 2)
#40
“Don’t worry, Woody. In just a few hours, you’ll be sitting around a campfire with Andy making delicious, hot schmoes.” — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 2)
#41
“We’re not preschool toys, Slinky. We can read.” — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)
#42
“But look at my little arms! I can’t press the fire button and jump at the same time!” — Rex (Toy Story 2)
#43
“Daycare? What, have you all lost your marbles?” — Woody (Toy Story 3)
#44
“Snap out of it, Buzz!” — Woody
#45
“Will you take a look at all those presents? Yes, sir. We’re next month’s garage sale fodder for sure.” — Hamm
#46
“Golly bob howdy!” — Slinky Dog
#47
“This town ain’t big enough for the two of us.” — Woody
#48
“Somebody’s poisoned the water hole.” — Woody
#49
“Yee-haw! Giddy-up, partner! We got to get this wagon train a-movin’!” — Woody
#50
“You are a child’s play thing!” — Woody
#51
“Hey! No one does that to my friend!” — Woody (Toy Story 2)
#52
“So, who’s the real Buzz?” — Woody (Toy Story 2)
#53
“Remind me to glue his helmet shut when we get back.” — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)
#54
“You have saved our lives. We are eternally grateful.” — The Aliens (Toy Story 2)
#55
“We’re going into attic mode, folks. Keep your accessories with you at all times. Spare parts, batteries, anything you need for an orderly transition.” — Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 3)
#56
“Losing health units. Must rest.” — Rex (Toy Story 2)
#57
“Buzz, my back end’s goin’ to Baton Rouge!” — Slinky Dog (Toy Story 2)
#58
“We do a lot of improv here. Just stay loose, have fun – you’ll be fine!” ― Buttercup (Toy Story 3)
#59
“We’re either in a cafe in Paris or a coffee shop in New Jersey. I’m pretty sure I just came back from the doctor with life-changing news.” ― Trixie (Toy Story 3)
#60
“You uncultured swine. What are you looking at, ya hockey puck?” — Mr. Potato Head
#61
“You got a play-date with destiny!” — Lotso (Toy Story 3)
#62
“If you’d help us, one toy to another, I’d sure be grateful.” — Woody (Toy Story 3)
#63
“Put him back in the time out chair.” — Lotso (Toy Story 3)
#64
“Yeah, he’s with me. My friend? No, no, no. He’s my accessory.” — Bo Peep (Toy Story 4)
#65
“Don’t tell me what to do.” — Woody
#66
“From now on you must take good care of your toys, because if you don’t, we’ll find out, Sid. We toys can see everything! So play nice!” — Woody
#67
“Who invited that kid?” — Mr. Potato Head
#68
“Impressive wingspan. Very good!” — Hamm
#69
“I found my moving buddy.” — Bo Peep
#70
“The toys! The toys are alive!” — Sid
#71
“All right. Nobody look till I get my cork back in.” — Hamm (Toy Story 2)
#72
“You would not believe what I’ve been through tonight.” — Mr. Potato Head (Toy Story 3)
#73
“So long, partner.” — Woody (Toy Story 3)
#74
“The Monkey’s the eye in the sky. He sees everything. Classrooms. Hallways. Even the playground. You can unlock doors, sneak past guards, climb the wall, but if you don’t take out that monkey, you ain’t going nowhere. You want to get out of here? Get rid of that monkey!” ― Chatter Telephone (Toy Story 3)
#75
“I’d like to join your posse, boys, but first I’m gonna sing a little song.” — Woody (Toy Story 3)
#76
“Oh, Sheriff Woody. Always coming to the rescue.” — Bo Peep (Toy Story 4)
