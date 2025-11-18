30 Brilliant Comics With Unexpected Twists And Quirky Humor By This Artist

One more rising star in the comic world is Avi Toonz, whose clever humor and unique artistic style are quickly garnering attention.

Avi shared that his comics are a way to cheer himself up as he has many funny ideas. The artist uses wordplay and infuses his comics with a variety of vibrant characters like ghosts, guru zombies, robots, and many more. Avi also twists on popular jokes like “Why did the chicken cross the road?”

So, without further ado, strap in, and let’s explore a collection of Avi’s best comics.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

