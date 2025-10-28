Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

One Battle After Another is the tenth movie from 11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson. For a filmmaker who has been around for over three decades, his portfolio is compact yet impactful. Each movie serves as a tonal shift from the last, however, he manages to put a signature stamp on it.
With One Battle After Another garnering early Oscar buzz, it certainly seems that Paul Thomas Anderson isn’t slipping from the Hollywood radar anytime soon. Affectionately nicknamed PTA by his adoring fans, he has truly left a everlasting mark on cinema. So, here’s our ranking of every one of his movies.
9. Inherent Vice (2014)
Many would argue that Paul Thomas Anderson’s best work comes from projects that are uniquely his in vision. Inherent Vice saw him embark into adaptation territory, and the result was fairly divisive. Based on Thomas Pynchon‘s novel, the film follows stoned private investigator Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) as he navigates a labyrinthine conspiracy in 1970s Los Angeles involving his ex-girlfriend, a real estate mogul, and a web of hippies, cops, and criminals.
The film’s purposefully complicated plot and hazy, drug-addled atmosphere were too much for some viewers. Both viewers and critics were unable to follow Doc’s rambling research through the film’s surreal logic because of the purposeful disorientation of the narrative. Many felt that Anderson had put more emphasis on mood than on cogent narrative because of the tonal fluctuations between noir imitation, stoner comedy, and sad reflection on the end of the 1960s.
8. Phantom Thread (2017)
The period drama Phantom Thread marked Paul Thomas Anderson’s return to filmmaking after a five-year hiatus following The Master. From the offset, it got a lot of people curious as it was the first time Anderson served as his own cinematographer, taking full creative control over the film’s visual feel. While Phantom Thread doesn’t have the same sprawling ensemble narratives of his earlier works (making it feel less like a PTA movie), it boasts his most intimate and psychologically complex character study. This motion picture became Anderson’s most commercially successful one in years, earning multiple Academy Award nominations. Surprisingly, Phantom Thread featured relatively unknown actress Vicky Krieps opposite established star Daniel Day-Lewis in what would become his final performance before retirement.
7. The Master (2012)
Hitting movie theaters in 2012, The Master saw Anderson swerve into more haunting territory while seamlessly maintaining his signature character studies, slick dialogue and anxiety-inducing pacing. The plot centres on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Freddie Quell, a vagabond who gets caught up with Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman), the sinisterly charming leader of an enigmatic religious cult known as The Cause. What begins as a mentor-disciple relationship slowly evolves into a psychologically complex power struggle between two damaged men seeking meaning and control, making for a slow-burn drama littered with unease.
Anderson effectively thrusts the audience into a disheveled mood by making them feel as psychologically unstable as Freddie himself thanks to painstaking editing and eerie close-ups. Easily PTA’s most ethereal and mysterious picture, The Master trades the explosive climaxes of his previous works for a more subdued but profoundly unsettling psychological examination, even if it nevertheless features the same intense character work for which he is known. Many consider this to be Anderson’s boldest picture artistically, explaining the divide between those who found it a riveting slow-burn and others who considered it too anti-climactic.
6. Licorice Pizza (2021)
Licorice Pizza is easily Paul Thomas Anderson’s most laid-back film. Perhaps best categorized as a hangout movie, the simple story follows Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana (Alana Haim) as they navigate the complexities of their unlikely bond. Despite the basic premise, the film never feels mundane as it moves at a smooth but engrossing pace.
PTA managed to make an understated story feel epic in its scale, reinforcing his knack for finding profound moments in simple yet deeply human situations. While it is missing his signature slices of shock and awe through violence and chaos, it still has its moments of suspense such as the enthralling scene where the young duo cross paths with the unhinged Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper). The film is also suffused with nostalgia, encapsulating the era masterfully by exploring the gas crisis and the lifting of the pinball ban.
5. Hard Eight (1996)
As Paul Thomas Anderson’s first feature film, Hard Eight isn’t as seismic in scale compared to his other movies. However, it stands as a solid example of his ability to pull out intense performances from his actors amidst simple storytelling. The film follows ageing gambler Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) as he takes young John (John C. Reilly) under his wing, teaching him the tricks of casino life in Reno. However, what starts off as a mentor-student relationship gradually reveals darker secrets and perplexing loyalties.
Hard Eight marked the beginning of Anderson’s fruitful collaborations with both Philip Baker Hall and John C. Reilly, actors who would become regular fixtures in his impressive ensemble casts. For Anderson, it was proof that intimate character studies could be just as compelling as his later epic narratives, laying out a shining example of the beauty of simplicity in cinema when a film focuses on more human elements.
4. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Making its way to The New York Times’ 100 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century list, Punch-Drunk Love has proven to be a timeless film that flipped the rom-com genre on its head. On the surface, it’s a love story. Only this love story is twisted as it is seen through the lens of a man who longs for love but doesn’t quite know how to navigate it when he finds it.
At the time, audiences and critics were baffled at Anderson’s decision to cast Adam Sandler in the lead role. Sandler was known for wacky roles in movies like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. However, these characters were prone to rage – a trait PTA built upon to create something much deeper for Punch-Drunk Love. Once again, Anderson took a rather simple story and infused it with tension and anxiety, thrusting the lead character into a scenario that is out of his depth, but one he is willing to conquer thanks to his realization that love can be a way to control his rage.
3. There Will Be Blood (2007)
As a winner of two Academy Awards, and a nominee for Best Picture, There Will Be Blood is perhaps Paul Thomas Anderson’s most critically lauded movie. Like Punch-Drunk Love, it secured a spot on The New York Times’ prestigious list in 2025, coming in at number 3. The film follows ruthless oil prospector Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) as he builds his empire in early 20th century California, manipulating communities and destroying relationships in his relentless pursuit of wealth and power.
His erratic connection with young pastor Eli Sunday (Paul Dano) turns into the main conflict of the movie, leading to violent altercations that highlight the deceitful tendencies of both characters. There Will Be Blood marked Anderson’s first venture into period filmmaking, demonstrating his ability to craft epic historical narratives with the same psychological depth as his contemporary stories. As the misanthropic Plainview, Daniel Day-Lewis gave one of the most iconic performances in movie history, marking the first time Anderson had guided an actor to win an Academy Award.
2. Boogie Nights (1997)
As his sophomore feature film, you could say that Paul Thomas Anderson was still cutting his teeth. However, you could also say that this is where he sharpened his tools and cultivated a distinctive style and pacing that would be felt in all of his movies thereafter. Playing out like Goodfellas set in the porn industry, Anderson melds genres to create a totally unique cinematic experience.
Mark Wahlberg‘s career-defining performance as Dirk Diggler showcased his dramatic range beyond his music career. For many, it was the film that announced Anderson as a major filmmaking talent. Boogie Nights‘ sweeping ensemble cast and multi-layered narrative gave the adult film industry’s golden age the epic treatment it had never received. For new and old audiences of the filmmaker, Boogie Nights remains essential viewing in Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography.
1. Magnolia (1999)
As his third feature film, a lot of eyes were on Paul Thomas Anderson when he released Magnolia in 1999. An epic story of converging lives in the San Fernando Valley, this mammoth movie really upped the ante in terms of scale, production, cast, and emotional depth. As a filmmaker on the rise, Anderson showcased that he had matured in such little time, exploring complex themes of love, regret, guilt, shame, and the loss of innocence, making for a profound drama with heart, tension, and shades of humour.
What makes Magnolia particularly remarkable is that Anderson was only 29 when he wrote the screenplay, yet the film displays a deep understanding of human frailty and mortality that typically comes with decades more life experience. His ability to capture the wisdom of ageing characters like Jason Robards‘ dying patriarch while still being in his twenties demonstrated an emotional intelligence far beyond his years. The film’s ambitious scope earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations, including recognition for Tom Cruise‘s against-type performance and Anderson’s original screenplay.
