All Baz Luhrmann Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Few filmmakers have a style as instantly recognizable as that of Baz Luhrmann movies. To give honor where due, when it comes to directors with truly unique voices, Luhrmann stands out. Baz Luhrmann’s films are renowned for their dazzling visuals, innovative storytelling techniques, and bold use of music. Regardless of the decade in which audiences first met Luhrmann, his creativity and style have always shone through in his movies.
With a filmmaking career spanning over three decades, Baz Luhrmann has created films that divide critics and audiences yet leave a lasting impression on popular culture. The multifaceted Australian filmmaker has built a legacy as a director, film and music producer, writer, and actor. For audiences new to the director, here’s a ranking of all Baz Luhrmann movies from worst to best.
6. Australia (2008)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 54%
Popcornmeter: 65%
Among all Baz Luhrmann movies, his 2008 epic adventure drama, Australia, is often considered his weakest. The movie was marketed as Australia’s answer to Gone with the Wind, although critics felt it aimed high but stumbled under the weight of its own ambition. With a runtime of 165 minutes, Australia’s sweeping love story and war drama felt bloated, with pacing and tonal shifts that left critics unconvinced. The film featured two of Hollywood’s Australian stars, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. While they undeniably brought star power and chemistry, Australia’s story itself leaned too heavily on familiar tropes. Although critical reviews were mixed, Australia performed well at the Box Office. It grossed $211.8 million against a budget of $130 million.
5. The Great Gatsby (2013)
IMDb: 7.2/10
Tomatometer: 48%
Popcornmeter: 67%
Many of today’s movie audiences first became acquainted with Baz Luhrmann through his historical romantic drama, The Great Gatsby (2013). Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby divided audiences from the moment it hit theaters. While F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel is famous for its subtle tone, critics felt Luhrmann turned it into a lavish, glittering spectacle. Luhrmann pushed boundaries visually and musically, incorporating cutting-edge 3D technology and a soundtrack mixing jazz with Jay-Z. Irrespective of the polarized critical reviews, Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance as Jay Gatsby was universally praised. Despite the reviews, The Great Gatsby developed a cult following.
4. Romeo + Juliet (1996)
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 74%
Popcornmeter: 77%
Few directors would dare to modernize Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet while keeping the original text intact. However, Baz Luhrmann took the risk and it paid off. Romeo + Juliet is a bold, kinetic re-interpretation that swaps Verona for a stylish, fun-filled urban setting while maintaining Shakespeare’s original dialogue. It was the first time Luhrmann collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio. The fast-paced editing, eclectic soundtrack, and dynamic production design contributed to making Romeo + Juliet a cult classic. Understandably, some traditionalists scoffed at the film’s frenetic style, but others praised it for bringing Shakespeare to a modern audience.
3. Moulin Rouge! (2001)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Tomatometer: 75%
Popcornmeter: 89%
Baz Luhrmann followed up his Romeo + Juliet movie with the jukebox musical romantic drama Moulin Rouge! The film best embodies everything audiences love about Baz Luhrmann movies. For audiences accustomed to Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is the final installment of his Red Curtain Trilogy. Moulin Rouge! starred Nicole Kidman and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor. The film was critically acclaimed, sweeping awards season and inspiring a new wave of movie musicals in Hollywood. To date, it remains one of the best musicals ever made.
2. Strictly Ballroom (1992)
IMDb: 7.2/10
Tomatometer: 88%
Popcornmeter: 87%
The Australian romantic comedy Strictly Ballroom is Baz Luhrmann’s feature directorial debut. It was the first time Luhrmann introduced the world to his flamboyant storytelling style. While Strictly Ballroom doesn’t carry the emotional weight or visual polish of his later films, it has undeniable charm and heart. Strictly Ballroom became the first film in his Red Curtain Trilogy. Unsurprisingly, Strictly Ballroom didn’t have any of the A-list stars that have become a regular feature on other Baz Luhrmann movies.
1. Elvis (2022)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Tomatometer: 77%
Popcornmeter: 94%
With Elvis, Baz Luhrmann delivered one of his most ambitious biopics. He captured the life of the King of Rock and Roll through his trademark spectacle-driven approach. Austin Butler’s transformative performance as Elvis Presley earned universal acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. For many, it was one of Elvis Presley’s best portrayals on screen. Elvis’s non-linear storytelling and dazzling musical numbers gave Elvis Presley’s life the electric energy it deserved. For new and old audiences of the filmmaker, Elvis tops the list of all Baz Luhrmann movies.
