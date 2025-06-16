Every Major Death in Final Destination Bloodlines, Ranked

Final Destination Bloodlines marks a chilling return to the famous 2000s supernatural horror franchise that traumatized audiences for about a decade. The Final Destination film series has been one of the horror genre’s most successful franchises. As its sixth installment, Final Destination Bloodlines doesn’t hold back on the franchise’s trademark, delivering shocking, elaborate, and often ironic death scenes.
With an entirely new cast of characters and fresh twists, Final Destination Bloodlines introduces a new protagonist, Stefani Reyes. She’s a college student plagued by recurring nightmares of a catastrophic tower collapse in 1969. These visions are linked to her grandmother, Iris Campbell, who had a premonition of the disaster and intervened, saving numerous lives. However, by disrupting Death’s design, Iris inadvertently creates a chain reaction that puts her descendants in Death’s crosshairs. Here’s a ranking of all major deaths in Final Destination Bloodlines.
8. William Bludworth Succumbs to His Illness
The legendary Tony Todd makes a final appearance in the Final Destination film series, portraying the iconic William Bludworth. According to Iris’s premonition, Bludworth, who was a child in 1969, was the last to die in the Skyview restaurant tower collapse. After hearing of Iris’s death, William Bludworth retires as a coroner and hopes to succumb to his illness. While his death isn’t shown on-screen, it was an honorable farewell to the franchise’s recurring character. He’s ranked in eighth place because of the presumed peacefulness of his death.
7. Iris Campbell Impaled By a Weather Vane
Although not Final Destination Bloodlines’ protagonist, Iris Campbell’s (Gabrielle Rose) actions set off a chain reaction that sees Death come after her bloodline. Her premonition in 1969 helped save the lives of hundreds of people attending the opening ceremony of the Skyview restaurant tower. After figuring out Death’s plan to kill everyone who should have died on the tower and their descendants, Iris chooses to isolate herself in a fortified cabin. While her death was inevitable, especially as she was terminally ill, she offered herself to Death to prove her claims to her granddaughter, Stefani. Iris’ death is quick but gruesome after a weather vane impales her. Iris’s death ranks high on the list because Death seemed to have lost his hold on her until she submitted herself to his vices.
6. Bobby Campbell is Impaled By a Vending Machine Coil
Having confirmed Death was killing in the order of age, it became apparent that Bobby (Owen Patrick Joyner) was next on Death’s roll call. Attempting to utilize one of the two new Death rules revealed by William Bludworth, Bobby tries to flatline and get resuscitated. True Final Destination fans know Death is never too pleased when people try to mess with its plan. Bobby, who’s allergic to nuts, hoped to get a reaction that’ll cause him to flatline long enough and be revived by an EpiPen. The plan goes awry, setting a chain of events that leaves Bobby impaled by a flying vending machine coil. Definitely not a great way to die, but at least it was quick.
5. Darlene Campbell is Bisected By a Lamp Post
Darlene Campbell’s (Rya Kihlstedt) death is also quick and gruesome, like her mother’s, Iris. The character is introduced as Stefani and Charlie Reyes’s (Teo Briones) mother. Having had an overprotective upbringing, Darlene abandoned her family and returned after Iris’s funeral. While she tries to make up for her estrangement from her children, death has other plans. Darlene’s death, albeit tragic, is one of the most hilarious moments in Final Destination Bloodlines. After Death causes their RV to crash into the water and explodes Iris’s cabin, Darlene bravely saves Charlie. While charging him to save his sister, Stefani, and giving an improvised speech about protecting them, Death comes swiftly, with a fallen lamp post bisecting and killing Darlene.
4. Howard Campbell is Killed By a Lawn Mower
Iris spent years in isolation, trying to protect her bloodline. While this seemed strange to her family, things quickly became clearer with Uncle Howard’s death, at least for Stefani. As Iris’s first child, Death comes for Howard first. Howard hosts a barbeque after his mother’s funeral. What seems like a random accident after Howard steps on a shard of glass, quickly turns scary. Howard falls to the ground on the lawn after he steps on glass. The family lawn mower turns on and runs over Howard’s face. As the blades cut through his body, his family watched in horror.
3. Julia is Crushed to Death By a Garbage Truck’s Compactor
Julia (Anna Lore) is first revealed as Howard’s second child. After their father’s death, Julia is one of the family members still skeptical about Death’s plan. While Stefani and Charlie try to warn Erik (Richard Harmon) and Julia, Julia is adamant about believing. She’s immediately hit in the face by a soccer ball, which causes her to fall into an open garbage can. Ironically, the garbage can is immediately picked by the truck. While Stefani manages to climb onto the truck, Stefani and Erik try, unsuccessfully, to get the driver’s attention. As Julia tries to reach out to Stefani to help pull her out, the truck’s compactor crushes Julia, as Stefani watches in shock.
2. Erik is Impaled By a Wheelchair
Like in every Final Destination film, someone always tries to mess with Death’s plans. Despite being toyed with by Death, Erik wasn’t exactly in his plan. While believed to be Howard’s first child, his mother revealed he was a result of an affair. However, in an attempt to save his younger brother, Bobby, Erik inadvertently put himself on Death’s list. Death had initially tested Erik by almost killing him with accidents involving his piercings.
Interestingly, Death uses the same strategy to strike again. When the MRI machine accidentally powers up, its magnet immediately pulls Erik into its circular opening. With Erik covered in metallic piercings, he was an easy pick for the MRI machine. Although already in a precarious situation, as the further machine pulls a wheelchair, Erik is Impaled and dies almost immediately. He’s ranked amongst Final Destination Bloodlines’ top deaths because of how Death toys with him before his kill.
1. Stefani and Charlie are Killed By a Classic Final Destination Death
Death not only had the final laugh but reinvented one of the franchise’s most classic deaths. After successfully resuscitating Stefani with CPR after she nearly drowned, Stefani and Charlie, as well as viewers, believed she had beaten Death, thereby ending the plan. However, in a shocking plot twist, Charlie’s Prom date’s father informed the siblings that Stefani was never medically dead since her heart never stopped beating. In its final blow, as though a mocking confirmation to strike, a train carrying logs of wood derails into the neighborhood, causing logs to fall on and crush Stefani and Charlie to death. Talk about killing two birds with a stone!
