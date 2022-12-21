Brandi Glanville Calls Out Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian For Having An affair With Piper Perabo During Their Marriage

We all know gossiping is wrong, but sometimes we can’t help ourselves, especially when we have a scandal as scandalous as this one! Brandi Glanville made a trip down memory lane and made huge claims that her then-husband Eddie Cibrian, was cheating on her with Piper Perabo. Trust me, it gets a lot more excitinge, so just read on.
Eddie Cibrian Cheating On Brandi With Piper Perabo
Love is a pretty complicated thing, and maybe sometimes, we’re the ones who make it so. This isn’t the first marriage scandal we’ve had, and I’m pretty sure we’ll get a handful more. It all started with the hit film The Cave in 2005. Eddie Cibrian met Piper Perabo on set and allegedly forgot he had a 1-year-old son back at home. These were exact claims of Brandi.
“They did a movie together, and [my son] Mason was one year old, and I went to the set, and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c–t to me.” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Page Six. The interview was published on Tuesday, December 20, and everything went uphill.
Brandi claimed that the Yellowstone actress was flirting with her husband right before her.
“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]?’” Glanville recalled. “Like, ‘What is happening?”
To learn the truth, Brandi then became friends with the rest of the people who were also working on The Cave. It was worth it from her perspective because some of the crew members came clean about what was happening.
They were having an affair.
The “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host said she confronted her husband, who was. 49 at the time, about him cheating on her. Men have a pretty sweet tongue because Eddie convinced her that all the rumors she was hearing were false.
“And I was like, ‘Alright.’ I was in love,” she recalled. “Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”
Eddie Cibrian Cheating On Brandi With His Now Wife LeAnn Rimes
Eddie and Brandi said, “I do,” in 2001, and I don’t think anyone could tell how ugly it would get. They got two beautiful sons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15. As much as they had a lot going on, they decided to call it to quit in 2009.
The most surprising thing about the break was that the reason wasn’t that he cheated with Piper Perabo; it was because he was caught in another affair with LeAnn Rimes. To everyone’s surprise, Eddie later went and married Rimes in 2011.
You can guess all the drama that Brandi caused, and I honestly think they deserved it. For five years, the three had serious beef, but for the sake of their two sons, the trio decided to put everything aside and become cordial co-parents. You’d be shocked to hear that they even celebrate some holidays together. I guess some people have the heart to become the bigger person.
Eddie Cibrian Cheating On Brandi And LeAnn Rimes With Another Woman!
I warned you that it would get attractive, and I swear it just did. So let’s get everything straight first. If everything we’ve heard is true, then Eddie cheated on His wife, Brandi Glanville,, and cheated on the girl he was cheating with, LeAnn Rimes, with Scheana Shay.
I’m not even sure you followed how messed up that was. We aren’t judging here. Please remember, though, that this was after he cheated with Piper Perabo. A whole puzzle. Scheana Shay later came forward and told Us that she honestly didn’t know that he was married or dating Rimes. Pretty believable if you ask me.
Shay later apologized to Brandi and recalled, “It was probably one of the scariest conversations I’ve ever had because she didn’t want to hear anything I had to say. She didn’t care about my tears.” However, the two are now friends and have gotten to a good place.