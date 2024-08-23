Hugh Jackman’s Journey As Wolverine: Timeline Explored

Deadpool & Wolverine marked Hugh Jackman‘s first return to Wolverine since 2017’s Logan. While many thought he was done with the character, he shocked moviegoers world wide when the crossover movie was first announced. The Oscar-nominee has enjoyed a storied and multifaceted career in cinema, showcasing his remarkable versatility across a wide range of roles, from musicals to dramas and everything in between.
However, it is his portrayal of Wolverine that stands out as his most iconic role, a character he has brought to life in a total of nine films over two decades. His iconic recurring role not only defined his career but also helped to elevate the superhero genre as a whole, making him synonymous with the character. So, let’s explore the full timeline of Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine.
X-Men (2000)
Hugh Jackman first starred as Wolverine in Bryan Singer‘s groundbreaking 2000 film X-Men, the first-ever live-action adaptation of the iconic Marvel comic series. The movie follows a group of mutants, led by Professor Charles Xavier, as they navigate a world that fears and discriminates against them. When the villainous Magneto plans to use his powers to create a “new breed” of humanity, the X-Men must band together to thwart his dangerous ambitions.
In this ensemble cast, Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine, a rugged, reluctant hero with retractable claws and a complex past, captivated comic book fans and moviegoers across the globe. His magnetic performance, infused with charisma and intensity, not only established Wolverine as a fan-favorite character but also propelled Jackman to international superstardom. The success of X-Men marked the beginning of a prosperous career for Jackman, leading to multiple sequels and solidifying his legacy in the superhero genre.
X2 (2003)
X2, Bryan Singer’s 2003 follow-up to the original X-Men, expands the storyline by pitting the X-Men against the formidable anti-mutant Colonel William Stryker, who kidnaps Professor Charles Xavier and launches a full-scale attack on their school. As tensions escalate and the threat to mutantkind grows more perilous, Wolverine and the X-Men find themselves reluctantly teaming up with their longtime archenemy, Magneto, to thwart Stryker’s dangerous plans.
While the film remains an ensemble piece showcasing the diverse abilities of its characters, Hugh Jackman undeniably feels like the true star of the show. His intense performance is further amplified by an incredible body transformation, as he bulked up to portray a more muscular and imposing Wolverine. This physical metamorphosis, combined with Jackman’s natural charisma and profound understanding of the character, solidified his position as one of the standout figures in the franchise and heightened audience anticipation for future instalments.
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
X-Men: The Last Stand, released in 2006, heavily centers around Wolverine, further establishing him as the focal point of the trilogy. In this installment, the X-Men face a grave threat as a “cure” for mutation emerges, leading to a conflict that pits mutants against one another. At the same time, the story delves deep into Wolverine’s tumultuous relationship with Jean Grey, who has become dangerously consumed by the powerful Phoenix force, driving her to cause chaos and destruction. As Wolverine grapples with his feelings of love, loss, and guilt, he is thrust into a harrowing quest to save Jean from herself and prevent her from wreaking havoc on both the mutant and human worlds. Jackman’s performance shines through as he articulates Wolverine’s internal struggles with vulnerability and determination.
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine, released in 2009, serves as a prequel that delves into the backstory of Wolverine. Set against the backdrop of the 1800s in Canada, the film traces the early life of James Howlett, later known as Logan, as he grapples with the traumatic events that shape his future. After witnessing the brutal murder of his father, young James discovers his mutant abilities, including his retractable claws and accelerated healing, and flees into the wilderness with his friend, Victor Creed (Liev Schreiber). As the narrative unfolds, we see the two grow up as brothers, albeit on opposing moral paths, participating in wars and conflicts throughout history. This exploration of Wolverine’s past lays the groundwork for the “Timeline 1” in the Wolverine universe, revealing the personal demons and emotional scars that haunt him as he navigates a world filled with betrayal and loss.
X-Men: First Class (2011)
Hugh Jackman’s role in X-Men: First Class was extremely brief but still totally memorable. In the short cameo, Jackman brought forth one of the movie’s funniest moments when James McAvoy‘s Xavier and Michael Fassbender‘s Magneto approach him while attempting to recruit mutants. He simply tells them: “Go f*** yourself” as he sits at a bar smoking and smoking cigars.
The Wolverine (2013)
Serving as the fifth entry in Timeline 1, James Mangold‘s The Wolverine sees Jackman returns to the iconic role of Logan, providing a deeper exploration of the character’s emotional turmoil and struggles with grief following the devastating events of X-Men: The Last Stand. Seeking solace and a sense of purpose, Wolverine travels to Japan, where he encounters Ichiro, a tech CEO who offers him a chance to confront his cursed immortality. Haunted by the loss of Jean Grey, Logan finds himself at a crossroads, agreeing to transfer his healing powers to Ichiro in exchange for the opportunity to live a normal life, unburdened by the suffering that comes with his mutant abilities.
However, things take a perilous turn as he becomes embroiled in a deadly power struggle involving samurai, ninjas, and a vengeful mutant named Viper. This standalone film offers a compelling mix of action and introspection, showcasing Wolverine’s vulnerability as he battles both external foes and his inner demons, ultimately forcing him to confront what it truly means to be human.
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
X-Men: Days of Future Past, released in 2014, serves as a pivotal instalment that bridges the narrative gaps between the original X-Men trilogy and the newer films, effectively concluding Timeline 1. The story unfolds in a dystopian future where mutantkind faces near-extinction due to the relentless hunting by Sentinels (advanced robotic sentinels designed to eradicate mutants). To prevent this bleak future, Professor X and Magneto devise a daring plan that involves sending Wolverine’s consciousness back to 1973. Tasked with preventing a pivotal event – the assassination of Bolivar Trask, the creator of the Sentinels – Wolverine must navigate a world filled with younger versions of his allies, including a conflicted Charles Xavier and a rebellious Erik Lensherr. As Wolverine traverses timelines, he not only grapples with the consequences of past choices but also emphasizes the themes of redemption and sacrifice.
Logan (2017)
Released in 2017, Logan marks a poignant and powerful conclusion to Wolverine’s story, distinguishing itself as the most critically acclaimed film in the franchise and existing within a narrative framework known as “The Floating Timeline”. Set in a near-future dystopia, the film follows an older and weary Logan in a deeply vulnerable performance, who grapples with the physical and emotional scars of his past while caring for an ailing Professor X, portrayed by Patrick Stewart. As the mutant population dwindles, Logan’s life takes a drastic turn when he encounters Laura, a young girl with similar powers who represents the hope of a new generation of mutants.
Driven by a protective instinct, Logan embarks on a harrowing journey to safeguard Laura from sinister forces seeking to exploit her abilities. The film is characterized by its gritty realism, emotional depth, and themes of legacy and sacrifice, shattering the traditional superhero mold and delivering a hauntingly human narrative. With its stark portrayal of aging and legacy, Logan not only provides a fitting farewell to Jackman’s iconic character but also resonates with audiences and critics alike, solidifying its place as a masterful blend of action and heartfelt storytelling in the superhero genre.
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Deadpool & Wolverine serves as Hugh Jackman’s epic return to the character of Wolverine. The project was kept under tight wraps for the entirety of its production, only being referred to as Deadpool 3. When the first trailer landed, it was announced that Deadpool would be teaming up with Wolverine for a superhero mash up of epic proportions.
For many fans, the long-awaited crossover between Deadpool and Wolverine has been one of the most highly anticipated events in superhero cinema, especially following the successful expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there were concerns that introducing these two iconic characters might create confusion regarding their respective storylines, director Shawn Levy has reassured audiences that the film is accessible to both newcomers and longtime Marvel veterans. Levy emphasized that viewers will not need prior research or extensive knowledge of the franchise to enjoy the film, as it is designed to be a standalone experience that captures the unique essence of both characters. The results speak for themselves. According to Axios, Deadpool & Wolverine is now the most-succesful R-rated movie of all time after breaking $1 billion at the box office. Want to read more about the film? Here’s our breakdown of Cassandra Nova, the movie’s lead villain.
