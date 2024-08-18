Why Wasn’t T.J. Miller in Deadpool 3?

T.J. Miller‘s performance as Weasel in the 2016 movie Deadpool demonstrated his skill at comedic timing and improvisation and greatly added to the film’s distinctive blend of humour as a break from its dazzling action scenes. Miller’s character serves as a close friend and confidant to the film’s titular antihero, Wade Wilson, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. As Weasel, Miller provides a humorous contrast to the film’s darker moments, often delivering sharp one-liners and witty commentary that enrich the narrative and cartoonish violence of the Deadpool universe.
After the overwhelming success of the first movie, a sequel soon followed in 2018. Miller returned alongside Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 2. However, he was absent from the latest instalment – Deadpool & Wolverine. Here’s everything we know about why he didn’t board the third picture.
T.J. Miller’s Character May Have Already Served His Purpose
T.J. Miller’s spark for acting began when he was in high school, starring in the school’s drama productions. By the time he went to college, he became a member of the comedy group “receSs”. It was here that he would hone his craft as a comedian and he then later forayed into stand up comedy. Eventually, he crossed over to movies, with his first role coming in the cult classic horror, Cloverfield. After this, he became known to mainstream audiences when he landed a recurring role on the hit sitcom, Silicon Valley.
While there are many rumors as to why T.J. Miller didn’t join the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine, his character may have simply served his purpose in the first two movies. Throughout his climb in Hollywood, Miller has never really become a leading man, his roles have mostly been in the supporting actor realm. To that, he has often been cast as the movie’s comedic relief. In Deadpool, Wade doesn’t really need a comedic sidekick as he is pretty hilarious himself. So, when Hugh Jackman boarded the third movie as Wolverine, the movie really didn’t need much more star power or comedic side characters, as Reynolds and Jackman carried the movie with playful banter throughout, something Miller was previously there for in the first two movies.
A Long-Term Clash with Ryan Reynolds Caused Major Drama
The notion that Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller were beefing with each other began in 2022 when Miller appeared on Adam Carolla‘s podcast. Miller explained how Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him and embarrassed him in front of the cast and crew. However, he did state that Reynolds appeared to speaking in character. Miller relayed: “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie’. I just kind of listened and thought it was weird,” Miller then went on to say how he would not work with Reynolds again.
Deadpool & Wolverine has proved as a mega hit, boasting a beefed up cast including Wesley Snipes as Blade, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. So, it’s clear that the movie would have been a great revival for Miller (who hasn’t worked since 2021). However, he has stated that even if he had been offered a chance to reprise his role in Deadpool & Wolverine, he wouldn’t have done it. He said: “I don’t really think you should do something more for more than five years. It’s weird to just go back and play Weasel, like, 10 years later.”
T.J. Miller Has Faced Abuse Allegations
As mentioned, Miller hasn’t worked in the industry since 2021 when he lent his voice to F Is for Family. Prior to this, his last on-screen role was in the 2020 movie, The Stand-In. This career decline comes as a result of numerous controversies. Firstly, in 2017, an allegation made against Miller from his college days resurfaced. An anonymous woman who attended the same college as Miller claimed he had been violent towards her in a sexual encounter. Miller denied these allegations and claimed they were the result of bitterness after the woman was was asked to leave a campus comedy troupe due to inappropriate behavior. However, this begun his steady decline, as in that same year, DreamWorks removed him from the cast of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
In 2018, Miller had another brush with the law when he was arrested on federal charges related to a fake bomb threat made while aboard an Amtrak train. However, in 2021, charges against Miller were dismissed. This decision was based on expert medical analyses and reports that suggested a brain surgery procedure Miller underwent had left him with neurological impacts. As of the time of writing, the allegations towards Miller seem to have marred his image. To that, he has no upcoming projects listed on his IMDB page. Want to read more about Deadpool & Wolverine? Here’s a deep dive into the movie’s villain, Cassandra Nova.
