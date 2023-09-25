Unveiling the Mystery: A Deep Dive into ‘Flowers in the Attic’ Movie

Flowers in the Attic is a 2014 Lifetime movie directed by Deborah Chow. It is the second adaptation of the 1979 novel of the same name written by V.C. Andrews. The movie stars Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn, Kiernan Shipka, and Mason Dye.
Flowers in the Attic is packed full of suspense and intrigue while having an undertone of tragedy. The movie explores themes of abuse, survival, and the bond between siblings. It was released to mixed reactions from critics and audiences.
The Story Is About The Dollanganger Family
The movie revolves around the Dollanganger siblings: Chris, Cathy, and twins Carrie and Cory whose father dies in a car accident, leaving the family devastated and heavily in debt. After this, their mother takes them to live with their wealthy grandparents in a large mansion.
However, they discover that their grandmother is a strict and emotionally distant woman who locks them in a hidden room in the attic. The children are subjected to harsh treatment and isolation. As time passes, the siblings must confront the sinister family secrets that their mother and grandparents are hiding, while trying to survive in an oppressive environment.
Who Are The Characters In The Film?
Cathy Dollanganger, played by Kiernan Shipka, Cathy is the older daughter of the Dollanganger siblings. She is resourceful and very protective of her younger siblings. Over the course of the story, she becomes the central figure who tries to hold the siblings together in their difficult circumstances. Chris Dollanganger, Jr.: Chris is the eldest of the Dollanganger siblings, and is portrayed by Mason Dye. He is caring and devoted to his siblings, especially Cathy. As the story progresses, he struggles with his feelings for Cathy and the challenges of their life in the attic.
Cory Dollanganger, portrayed by Maxwell Kovach, Cory is one of the twins. He is the youngest of the four siblings. He is deeply affected by their confinement in the attic. Carrie Dollanganger, played by Ava Telek, Carrie is Cory’s twin sister. She is the most fragile and vulnerable of the siblings. Her health deteriorates as a result of their imprisonment in the attic. Corrine Dollanganger is the mother of Cathy, Chris, and the twins. She is played by Heather Graham. She is portrayed as a complex character who is initially presented as loving but later becomes an antagonist in the story as she tries to win back her wealthy family’s favour.
Olivia Foxworth, played by Ellen Burstyn, is the stern and controlling grandmother of the Dollanganger children. She enforces strict rules and is the main antagonist of the story, as she is responsible for locking the children in the attic. She also suffers from claustrophobia.
Bart Winslow, who is played by Dylan Bruce, is the lawyer of Corrine’s father. He starts a relationship with her and ends up as her second husband. On one of the children’s night raids to steal from their mother, Cathy finds Bart asleep and kisses him.
Comparison to the Book
Kayla Alpert, the movie’s writer, read the book as a teenager. Although she was faithful to the book, the story has several tweaks. Unlike in the book, the movie does not use overly formal language. A sequence was also created for the movie that was not contained in the book. It involves Cathy and Chris getting close to a deer on the Foxworth grounds after they escape for a swim in the lake. Later, they watch the deer get shot from the attic window.
Unlike in the book, where the kids leave while their grandmother is asleep, there is a more climactic scene that leads to their escape in the movie. Alpert wrote in a scene in which Chris traps the claustrophobic Olivia in the attic on their way out. Finally, in the book, Chris sexually assaults Cathy after he finds out she kissed Bart Winslow, but this was thankfully taken out of the movie.
Critical Reception Of Flowers in the Attic
Flowers in the Attic brought the tale of the Dollanganger family to a new generation of viewers and received largely mixed reviews from critics. The voiceover during the movie, which was derived from the book, was criticized for being heavy-handed. The acting performances also received mixed receptions.
For her performance as Olivia Foxworth, Ellen Burstyn was praised and received several award nominations. Kiernan Shipka was also nominated for an Online Film & Television Association Award for her performance as Cathy Dollanganger. Heather Graham’s performance was also a standout for critics.
Themes and Symbolism in Flowers in the Attic
The story of Flowers in the Attic explores themes around coming-of-age for the Dollanganger children, especially Cathy and Chris. It also centres around themes of forbidden relationships. This is seen in the incestuous relationship between Corrine and her first husband who was her biological half-uncle, and the relationship between Cathy and Chris.
Isolation and imprisonment also play a central role in the story. The children are isolated and imprisoned in the attic, and for marrying her first husband, Corrine is isolated from the rest of her family. The central theme of the movie is the many secrets and lies among family members.
Flowers in the Attic Was A Controversial Film
As the source material was controversial for its themes, the Flowers in the Attic staying true to the book had most of the same controversial content. The book itself was controversial enough to be banned in certain areas at different times. It was banned especially from school libraries.
The biggest controversial point was the depiction of an incestuous relationship between the siblings. The depictions of child abuse also understandably did not sit well with audiences. The end of the film features the death of Cory and the attempted murder of the children and this was another contentious point for audiences.