Wesley Snipes’ 6 Best Roles in TV and Movies

Like many big names in Hollywood, Wesley Snipes has had a career of ups and downs. Once one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, his fame peaked with the action horror movie Blade in 1998. However, in the late 2000s, his personal life marred his achievements when he was sent to prison for tax evasion.
In 2024, Snipes has surged back to the forefront after reprising his role as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine. Prior to this, he was already on somewhat of a comeback trail. However, he has now well and truly pushed himself back into pop culture. So, in honor of his resurgence, here’s our pick of his 6 best roles in TV and movies.
6. White Men Can’t Jump as Sidney Deane (1992)
White Men Can’t Jump marked the second collaboration between Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson following Wildcats (1986) and coming before Money Train (1995). The plot follows Sidney Deane (Snipes) and Billy Hoyle (Harrelson), two mismatched basketball hustlers who team up to heighten their chances of winning a street tournament. However, things become complicated when some local thugs pursue Billy for money he owes, raising the stakes even further. White Men Can’t Jump is highly regarded as a classic buddy comedy movie. Yet, it has multiple layers to it, exploring themes of race and status, allowing Snipes to showcase a range of comedic prowess and dramatic ability.
5. True Story as Carlton (2021)
True Story marked a significant career swerve for Kevin Hart, foraying into a full-on drama for the first time in his career. Alongside Hart, was Wesley Snipes in a show-stealing supporting role. Both actors showcased their dramatic faculties in the show, despite the project receiving mixed reviews. Yet, it truly felt like Snipes’ vehicle.
In the series, Snipes plays Carlton, a man who is overshadowed by his younger brother Kid’s success as one of the world’s top comedians. When Kid returns to Philadelphia during a break from his tour, he crosses paths with his estranged older brother, who soon drags him into a world of crime. Snipes delivered a nuanced performance as Carlton, a man haunted by his past who can’t help but drag down anyone who is around him, even if it means ruining his brother’s career. Although the series was somewhat overlooked, it is a must watch for the striking chemistry between Hart and Snipes, who both deliver exceptional performances.
4. Dolemite Is My Name as D’Urville Martin (2019)
Dolemite Is My Name came at a time in Wesley Snipes’ career when he was slowly but surely working his way back into mainstream movies and TV. Prior to this, Sylvester Stallone gave him his first big role since leaving prison with The Expendables 3. This role blended action and comedy, something he had become renowned for. However, in Dolemite Is My Name, Snipes fully committed to comedy, managing to stand toe-to-toe with one of the world’s greatest comedy stars Eddie Murphy. In the movie, Snipes starred as D’Urville Martin, a real-life director who was known for his eccentric ways and daring material.
To play such a man, Snipes brought a ferocity to the role that served as a standout any time he graced the screen. At the time of the film’s release, his name was even thrown around as a potential Supporting Actor Oscars candidate, however, he was overlooked. Nonetheless, Dolemite Is My Name serves as one of his best roles, and arguably his comeback rendition.
3. Demolition Man as Simon Phoenix (1993)
In the action thriller Demolition Man, Snipes took a villainous turn as the twisted Simon Phoenix, a once frozen criminal who escapes and wreaks havoc in a now non-violent society. With Detective John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) hot on his trail, the two bitter enemies tear apart the streets of LA amongst the backdrop of 2032. Demolition Man is an action thriller that is underscored by a playful level of comedy, and much of that can be attributed to Snipes’ performance as Phoenix. Although a dangerous menace, he manages to captivate audiences with his oddly charming demeanour despite being an utter psychopath, showcasing Snipes’ ability to switch between many personas.
2. The Fan as Bobby Rayburn (1996)
The Fan paired together Wesley Snipes and Robert De Niro for a taut thriller that slipped massively under the radar. Directed by Tony Scott, The Fan focuses on the terrifying tale of professional baseball player Bobby Rayburn, who becomes the unhealthy focus of super fan Gil Renard (De Niro). This tense thriller is underrated for many reasons. Firstly, it serves as one of Robert De Niro’s most chilling performances. Secondly, Snipes brought forth a level of urgency he hadn’t showcased before, as the driving force of the story becomes Rayburn’s mission to keep his son safe when he is caught in the crosshairs. While not critically praised, The Fan is a worthwhile watch for the dazzling lead performances from Snipes and De Niro, which showcased them both as two of Hollywood’s finest actors.
1. Blade as Blade (1998)
By the time Blade landed in movie theaters in 1998, Wesley Snipes was already a huge star. However, his role as the titular half vampire, half mortal served as his biggest role to date. Blending action and horror, Blade was a unique movie that soared at the box office and received mostly positive reviews. The film spawned two sequels, and as mentioned, Snipes has finally reprised his role in Deadpool & Wolverine after two decades away from the character. His cameo in the movie was met with massive excitement, which only demonstrates the timeless appeal of Blade and Snipes as an actor. Want to read more about Wesley Snipes? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the iconic actor.
