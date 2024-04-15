Every Robert De Niro Mafia Role, Ranked

Across his storied career, Robert De Niro‘s Mafia roles have arguably become the most iconic. As a result, his name has become synonymous with the crime genre, particularly within Mafia themed movies. His role in The Godfather Part II earned him his first Oscar, and his presence in the genre only grew from there.
While he has forayed into many genres and proved himself as a truly versatile actor, Robert De Niro’s mafia roles have endured a timeless legacy. In the process, he has worked with legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Sergio Leone, and Francis Ford Coppola. So, here’s every one of Robert De Niro’s Mafia roles, ranked.
Honorable Mentions: Mean Streets (1974) & Casino (1995)
Robert De Niro’s most iconic roles in the Mafia genre come from those where he plays a mobster. However, there are two movies in his portfolio that are classics in the genre but he did not convey a Mafia member. In Mean Streets, De Niro portrayed Johnny Boy, a street hustler who racks up an overwhelming amount of debt with the local mobsters in his neighborhood. In Casino, De Niro took on the role of Sam Rothstein, a casino executive with close ties to the Mafia. Both movies were directed by crime movie maestro Martin Scorsese and are widely considered classics in the crime genre.
8. Analyze That (2002)
Analyze That is the follow-up to the 1999 movie, Analyze This. Although De Niro shines in a comedic role as mobster Paul Vitti, the movie failed to live up to the weight of the first picture. Nevertheless, De Niro steals near enough every scene he is in, making for a light-hearted crime-comedy.
7. The Family (2013)
In 2013, Luc Besson directed the film The Family, which featured Robert De Niro‘s return to the role of a mobster after a considerable hiatus. The movie revolves around a mafia family, the Manzonis, who are relocated to a small French town under the witness protection program. As they try to adapt to their new lives, they struggle to maintain their cover while keeping their dangerous past at bay. Despite the star power of De Niro, the film failed to resonate with a large audience and received mixed reviews from critics. Consequently, The Family did not live up to the expectations set by Robert De Niro’s Mafia roles that had garnered him widespread acclaim.
6. The Irishman (2019)
In 2019, the movie The Irishman brought together the iconic duo of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, marking a monumental moment in cinema as they collaborated once again after over two decades. The film follows the life of Frank Sheeran, a hitman who worked for the Bufalino crime family and claimed to have been involved in the disappearance of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa.
Notably, The Irishman also marked Joe Pesci‘s return to the big screen after retiring from acting. Despite earning critical acclaim and garnering Oscar nominations for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Robert De Niro’s performance in the film was somewhat overlooked during awards season. This omission was seen as a surprising turn of events given De Niro’s remarkable portrayal in his return to form performance.
5. Analyze This (1999)
Analyze This is a 1999 comedy crime flick starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal. The film follows the story of a powerful mob boss named Paul Vitti, played by De Niro, who begins experiencing panic attacks and seeks help from a therapist, Ben Sobel, played by Crystal. The film’s plot takes a unique approach by blending the worlds of comedy and crime, as Vitti’s unpredictable behavior keeps the therapist on his toes. De Niro’s portrayal of Vitti is a departure from his usual tough-guy roles, as he perfectly balances the character’s menacing mobster persona with comedic moments that showcase his versatility as an actor.
4. The Untouchables (1987)
The Untouchables is a 1987 crime drama film directed by Brian De Palma, starring Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, and Robert De Niro as Al Capone. The film follows the story of Eliot Ness, played by Costner, as he leads a team of law enforcement agents to take down the notorious gangster Al Capone and his empire during the Prohibition era in Chicago. Despite having limited screen time, Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Al Capone is a standout performance that captures the essence of the infamous mob boss. De Niro’s authentic looks, aura, and mannerisms bring Capone to life on the big screen, showcasing his ability to immerse himself in a character even with minimal dialogue.
3. Once Upon A Time In America (1984)
In 1984, famed Italian director Sergio Leone departed from the Western genre for which he was renowned and delved into the realm of crime epics with Once Upon a Time in America. The film follows the lives of childhood friends David “Noodles” Aaronson (De Niro), and Maximilian “Max” Bercovicz (James Woods), as they navigate the world of organized crime in New York City from the 1920s to the 1960s. Through a nonlinear narrative structure, Leone weaves a complex tale of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption that spans decades.
De Niro’s performance as Noodles is a standout in his illustrious career, showcasing his ability to embody the complexities of a morally conflicted character. His portrayal of Noodles as a charismatic yet troubled mobster truly stands the test of time, solidifying Once Upon a Time in America as one of the most iconic Mafia films in cinematic history. With the movie carrying such a legacy, it easily stands as one of Robert De Niro’s Mafia roles that will be etched into the crime genre ethos.
2. Goodfellas (1990)
Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas is widely regarded as one of the greatest Mafia movies of all time, known for its authenticity and gritty portrayal of organized crime. Even real-life Mafia figures like Michael Franzese have praised the film for its accurate depiction of the inner workings of the mob. The movie follows the rise and fall of Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, a young man who becomes involved in the New York City Mafia and is drawn into a world of crime, violence, and betrayal.
Goodfellas is not only celebrated for its compelling narrative and fast-paced editing but also for its stellar performances, including Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Jimmy Conway. Although his character is not the main focus, De Niro steals the screen in one of his most iconic roles, exuding true menace as a ruthless mobster. For that reason, it stands second on our list of Robert De Niro’s Mafia roles in cinema.
1. The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Godfather Part II has solidified its place as one of the greatest movies ever made, often surpassing its predecessor on many prestigious lists. The film follows the parallel stories of young Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, and his son Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as they navigate the world of organized crime. De Niro’s portrayal of the young Vito Corleone adds an extra layer of depth to the character, showcasing his transformation from a young, ambitious immigrant to a powerful Mafia don.
The movie seamlessly transitions between two separate time periods, exploring themes of power, family, and betrayal. De Niro’s performance is captivating and nuanced, earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. To that, The Godfather Part II still shines as a masterful cinematic achievement that transcends its genre, delivering a complex and compelling story that continues to captivate audiences to this day. Want to read more about Robert De Niro? Here’s our breakdown of his role in Heat.
