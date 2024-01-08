Home
What Happened To Sean Connery After James Bond Movies?

Sean Connery’s portrayal of James Bond is legendary, but his career didn’t end with his last Bond film. Let’s explore the diverse roles and activities he pursued after shaking (not stirring) the spy genre to its core.

Adventures Beyond Bond

After his tenure as the suave secret agent, Connery took on the role of Daniel Dravot in The Man Who Would Be King. This 1975 film, based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, showcased Connery’s versatility. Filmed at exotic locations, Connery’s performance alongside Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer was a robust adventure that depicted two British adventurers’ tragic end through their desire for a native girl. It established Connery as an actor capable of commanding the screen beyond the confines of MI6.

A Whodunit With Flair

In 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express, Connery joined an all-star cast in this timeless Agatha Christie tale. His dramatic turn under the direction of Sidney Lumet highlighted his ability to collaborate with legendary filmmakers. The film’s significance is further punctuated by its six Oscar nominations, marking it as a pinnacle of film adaptations and a noteworthy chapter in Connery’s illustrious career.

An Immortal Mentor

The fantasy genre welcomed Connery with open arms when he portrayed Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez in Highlander. His role as the ancient Spanish mentor to Christopher Lambert’s MacLeod became a cult classic. With only seven days of shooting, Connery’s impact was significant, proving that his charm could enchant audiences in any realm.

Oscar Glory

Connery’s talent earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jim Malone in The Untouchables. This 1987 film, which became a solid hit grossing over $76 million domestically, solidified Connery’s place in Hollywood as an actor of high caliber, capable of delivering award-winning performances.

A Fatherly Adventure

In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Connery brought to life Indiana Jones’ father with a memorable performance that showcased his comedic timing and chemistry with Harrison Ford. Despite being only 13 years older than Ford, their dynamic was believable and added depth to the beloved franchise.

Submarine Thrills

The Hunt for Red October saw Connery leading a submarine thriller that began the techno-thriller cycle. His portrayal of Captain Marko Ramius captivated audiences and contributed to the film’s box office success, affirming his ability to anchor a blockbuster.

A Reclusive Writer

In one of his last major film roles, Connery played William Forrester in Finding Forrester. His portrayal of a reclusive writer offering sage advice to a young talent was well-received and exemplified his range as an actor who could compellingly bring complex characters to life.

A Lasting Legacy

Connery’s retirement from acting allowed him to step back and appreciate his legacy. Even after leaving Hollywood, he lent his voice to Bond once more for a video game in 2005. He passed away at age 90, but left behind an indelible mark on cinema as one of its most iconic figures.

