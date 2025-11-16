I Used AI To Invent New Superheroes That Fight Your Real Everyday Problems (23 Pics)

Can’t reach that itch in the middle of your back? Can’t get that jar of pickles open? And you ran out of kitty litter again?
Never fear, as I have created everyday superheroes that fight real everyday problems, such as when you realize that you don’t have change for the parking meter. No worries, Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man is on the job!
Coffee Woman always shows up at 3 pm. Fabric Softener Man fights to keep Static Electricity Man at bay, although he’s usually easy to spot as he has a pesky balloon or two always stuck to him.
I’m an award-winning photojournalist and wildlife photographer based in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. I primarily work for www.BarrieToday.com and I have been in the news business since 2005. It’s nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day’s work capturing the real world around me.
Visit my previous post here on Bored Panda, where I used AI to see Dog Puns coming to life.
#1 Pollinator Man
A hero of Earth, and is sadly allergic to pollen.
#2 Mri Woman
She is a hero because that cancer won’t find itself.
#3 Coffee Woman
#4 Pun Man
His alter ego is…well…me.
#5 Sleeping-In Man
He’ll save you tomorrow.
#6 Cat Litter Man
Who is like Sandman, but with litter.
#7 Dishwasher Man
#8 Jar Opener Man
Always popular with the ladies.
#9 Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man
Has the coins you need.
#10 Fitted Sheet Woman
Says “give me that, useless man”.
#11 Teacher Woman
Will straighten out those little monsters.
#12 Contact Lens Woman
Finds them on the ground for you.
#13 Buttered Toast Man
Because who doesn’t love toast?
#14 Comfortable Shoes Man
#15 Toad Man
Every gardener’s hero.
#16 Happy Man
Always annoying. His alter ego’s name is Ray O’Sunshine, of course.
#17 I-Don’t-Know-What-Do-You-Want-To-Eat Woman
Is a formidable opponent.
#18 Back Scratcher Man
Has all the tools.
#19 Mr. Kayakhead
Son of a famous Canadian, Mr. Canoehead.
#20 Babysitter Man
Are they too much even for him?
#21 Fabric Softener Man
Static Electricity Man’s nemesis.
#22 Static Electricity Man
An easy villain to spot with balloons stuck on him.
#23 Plunger Man
